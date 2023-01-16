DUBOIS — The Redbank Valley duo of Mylee Harmon and Alivia Huffman proved too much for the DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals to handle Saturday, as the Lady Bulldogs captured a 56-38 matchup in a late matinee matchup played at Penn State DuBois’ new Paw Center.
Redbank entered the game with a 10-1 record but found itself in a dogfight with the Lady Cardinals (6-8) early in the third quarter as it held a slim two-point lead (31-29).
However, it was all Lady Bulldogs in the final 13 minutes as they outscored DCC 25-9 during that closing stretch to come away with an 18-point victory that felt much closer than that watching live. Harmon (7) and Huffman (6) accounted for slightly more than half of those final 25 points to push Redbank to its 11th victory. The pair also got help down the stretch as Brooklyn Edmonds and Adyson Bond each added four in the final 13 minutes.
Harmon and Huffman were the overall driving force in the win though, as they combined to match DCC’s point total (38) on the afternoon.
Central Catholic had no answer in stopping Harmon from scoring in Redbank’s high screen game or on the fastbreak, while Huffman dominated in the paint. Harmon finished with a game-high 24 points, while Huffman posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds to go along with a handful of assists and steals and three blocks.
The Lady Cardinals, who were hindered by shooting struggles — particularly in the first and fourth quarters, stayed in the game through the first two-plus quarters thanks in large part to the trio of Emma Elensky (10), Jessy Frank (9) and Kayley Risser (7), who scored 26 of DCC’s first 29 points.
However, Redbank stymied the DCC offense in the final 13 minutes with Risser accounting for seven of the Lady Cardinals’ nine points in that closing stretch that won the game for the Lady Bulldogs. Risser led DCC with 14 points, while Elensky had 10.
“We’re very appreciative of Penn State DuBois for allowing us to come up here and play,” said Redbank coach Chris Edmonds. “Their women’s coaches helped us set it up, so we’re very thankful for that.”
As for Harmon’s big day coming off screens and in transition, Edmonds said, “That’s how we’ve been coaching for the last couple of years. Once we find a set that works, we just like to keep going until the other team can adjust. We also like to transition the ball, but we also needed to settle it down and run some more sets. But, overall we did a nice job in transition today.
“I thought DCC played well and a really hard game against us.”
Frank opened the scoring with a hoop in the first minute before the Lady Bulldogs ripped off nine straight points— five by Harmon and four from Huffman — to grab a 9-2 lead.
Central countered with a basket by Risser and Marina Hanes free throw, but four points by Harmon promptly made it 13-5 late in the quarter. Risser then netted the final three points to cut the Redbank lead to five (14-8) after eight minutes. Harmon posted nine points in the first and Risser five.
The teams then traded scores to start the second quarter before a five-point mini run by DCC on a Frank 3-pointer and Elensky hoop inside on an inbounds play knotted the score at 19-19 midway through the period.
Redbank responded with a 10-0 run to quickly push its lead out to 29-19 in the final minute of the half. Harmon had six in the spurt, with Huffman and Kira Bonanno each added two. Two late free throws by DCC’s Hope Jacob sent the game to the half with the Lady Bulldogs’ leading 29-21.
The third quarter proved to be one of runs both ways.
After Huffman scored to open the second half to make it a 10-point game again, DCC rattled off eight straight points, four by Elensky, to get within two at 31-29 with 5:20 left in the quarter.
Brooklyn Edmonds ended that Lady Cardinal spurt with a pair of free throws, sparking an 11-0 run by the Lady Bulldogs to go back on top by double digits at 42-29. Harmon had five of those points.
Central didn’t hang their heads though and closed the quarter with a 4-2 spurt to get back within 11 at 44-33 on a hoop by Elensky in the final seconds.
Unfortunately for the Lady Cardinals, points came at a premium in the fourth, as Redbank outscored DCC 12-5 over the final eight minutes to win going away by 18. Huffman finished her strong all-around game with six fourth-quarter points, while Risser had all five for DCC.
“It’s become a frustrating trend this season,” said DCC coach Jordan Hoover of his team’s shooting woes. “We get the same looks they do, and sometimes even better looks, and the ball isn’t going in the hoop. The confidence of some of our kids who were previously very good, and until that confidence comes arounds, we’re kind of stuck in a rut.
“Now, we can defend and you feel like we’re holding on the rope as long as you possibly can, but when you play a team like Redbank, eventually they’re going to break it open if the shots aren’t falling. It compounds it whenever those missed shots lead to transition hoops for someone like Mylee Harmon. She was so good in transition today, and a lot of that came from some shooting.”
Both teams are back in action tonight. Redbank Valley travels to Homer-Center, while DCC hosts Glendale.
REDBANK VALLEY 56,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 38
Score by Quarters
DCC 8 13 12 5 — 38
Redbank 13 16 15 12 — 56
DCC—38
Kayley Risser 5 4-8 14, Emma Elensky 4 2-2 10, Jessy Frank 4 0-0 9, Marina Hanes 0 1-2 1, Lexi Berta 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hop Jacob 0 4-4 4, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 13-16 38.
Redbank Valley—56
Mylee Harmon 9 6-8 24, Alivia Huffman 6 2-2 14, Brooklyn Edmonds 1 2-2 4, Alyssa Bowser 1 0-0 2, Caylen Rearick 0 0-0 0, Adyson Bond 1 2-2 4, Kira Bonanno 2 2-2 6, Quinn White 0 0-0 0, Ryleigh Evans 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Bond 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 14-16 56.
Three-pointers: DCC 1 (Frank), Redbank 0.