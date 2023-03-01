CLARION — Meeting number four awaits the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs.
After Tuesday night’s 60-16 rout of Keystone, the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs advanced to Saturday’s District 9 Class 2A Championship game with Moniteau yet again.
Moniteau’s 50-38 win over Coudersport in Tuesday’s other semifinal gets these Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference rivals together for a fourth time, the last being the conference championship at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium in a 56-37 victory on Feb. 18.
Saturday’s final is set for Tippin at 2 p.m. It’ll be the third meeting since Feb. 10 when the Lady Bulldogs beat Moniteau, 46-31, in West Sunbury. Their first meeting was a 36-34 Lady Bulldogs win on Dec. 16.
Regardless of Saturday’s result, both teams head to the state tournament. Redbank Valley (24-1) is looking for its second title, last year’s coming in Class 3A.
“The KSAC championship was a goal, the district championship is a goal and then it’s seeing what we can do in the state playoffs,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Chris Edmonds said. “So by winning tonight, that guarantees that opportunity for the state playoffs.
“Moniteau is always a challenge. The first time we played them, they gave us a challenge and the last two times we were able to get separation. They’re a very good team with great players and a great coach. It’ll be a challenge Saturday afternoon.
Against Keystone, the Lady Bulldogs took the lead for good with a pair of Mylee Harmon free throws for a 6-5 advantage with 3:02 left in the first quarter and never looked back. They closed the first half with a 27-4 run and led 31-9.
A 15-5 third-quarter advantage pushed the game into the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock territory when Ryleigh Evans’ putback gave the Lady Bulldogs a 44-14 lead with 1:14 left in the quarter.
Harmon led the charge with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Caylen Rearick finished with 10 points while Alivia Huffman scored nine points and collected 10 rebounds. Kira Bonanno and Addyson Bond scored seven and six points respectively off the bench.
Keystone’s leading scorer Alyssa Bowser was limited to a team-high seven points and eight rebounds.
Keystone’s season finished at 13-10.
REDBANK VALLEY 60, KEYSTONE 16
Score By Quarters
Keystone 5 4 5 2 — 16
Redbank Valley 12 19 15 14 — 60
Keystone –16
Emma Gruber 0 0-0 0, Mia Traister 1 0-0 3, Jillian Winters 2 0-2 8, Amanda Reyes 1 0-0 2, Natalie Bowser 3 1-1 7, Gwen Manno 0 0-0 0, Sydney Bell 0 0-0 0, Ashlee Albright 0 0-0 0, Ava Patrick 0 0-0 0, Jerzey Bell 0 0-0 0, Jenna Pierce 0 0-0 0, Sam Heller 0 0-0 0, Addison Say 0 0-0 0, Bryanna Mong 0 0-0 0, Lily Shumaker 0 0-0 0, Karlee Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 1-3 16.
Redbank Valley –60
Brooklyn Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Alivia Huffman 4 1-2 9, Mylee Harmon 6 5-5 18, Alyssa Bowser 2 0-3 4, Caylen Rearick 5 0-0 10, Addyson Bond 3 0-0 6, Kira Bonanno 2 3-4 7, Izzy Bond 0 0-0 0, Quinn White 2 0-0 4, Ryleigh Evans 1 0-0 2, Alara Altobelli 0 0-0 0, Molly Coil 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 9-14 60.
3-pointers: Keystone 1 (Traister), Redbank Valley 1 (Harmon).