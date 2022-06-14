NEW WILMINGTON — For the first five innings, it looked like Saegertown Lady Panther pitcher Mikalia Obenrader had DuBois Central Catholic’s number in Monday’s PIAA Class A softball semifinal matchup. Obenrader — coming off an eight inning no-hitter against Union in the quarterfinals — had the Lady Cardinals hitless to that point. But a leadoff walk and four straight hits gave DCC four runs and its second state title game berth in program history with a 4-0 win.
“She’s very good and we knew we were going to have to scratch out runs against her,” Lady Cardinal head coach George Heigel said about Obenrader. “I anticipated a low scoring game and surely that’s what we got. I’m happy with the win.”
The Lady Cardinals (22-2) saw just three baserunners in the first five innings. Emma Suplizio reached first base on a passed ball strikeout in the bottom of the first. Madison Hoyt then made it on via a bunt and an error that pulled the Lady Panther first baseman off the bag — as a wild pitch later sent Hoyt to third but DCC couldn’t capitalize. Hoyt then drew a walk in the fourth inning before Central Catholic had its big sixth inning.
Melia Mitskavich pitched the first five innings for DCC, scattering four hits and not allowing a Lady Panther beyond second base while striking out three. The top of the sixth then saw what DCC has done for the entire state playoff run as they’ve turned to Morgan Tyler inside the circle to close things out.
“They were turning their lineup over and that would’ve been the third time they would’ve seen Melia,” Heigel said. “And I thought that, well, we’re going to follow the plan ... It’s worked so far the last four games ... And they do have a hard time catching up to Mo.”
Saegertown got the bats rolling off of Tyler to give DCC a scare in the top of the sixth as Rylie Braymer — who was 3-for-3 on the day — singled up the middle to lead off. She later stole second base with two outs and Obenrader hit a line drive to center. But center fielder Kayley Risser scooped up the liner and fired home, keeping Braymer at third. It was one of many defensive plays on the day that Heigel was pleased with — which included Lauren Davidson making a double play in the fourth and a diving stop by Madison Hoyt in the third.
“Defensively, that was one of the better games we’ve played all year,” Heigel said. “We made every defensive play that we needed to ... I thought that was over (Davidson’s) head and Madison Hoyt had a great play in the hole behind second base and got up and made the throw. Kayley saved a run by throwing the ball into the home plate right in on the money. We defended really well and hopefully we can do that for one more game.”
Tyler then battled with Hailee Gregor and finally got the upper hand, striking her out to end the scoring threat. And with the game still scoreless, DCC finally got its breakthrough in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Kali Franklin drew a leadoff walk from Obenrader on four straight pitches. With Suplizio at the plate, Franklin then made it to second on a wild pitch and with a runner now in scoring position, Suplizio roped one by the third baseman into left field, breaking up the no-hitter and scoring Franklin for the 1-0 lead.
Risser then hit a grounder to third and, after Saegertown checked Suplizio at second, Risser beat the throw to first as Suplizio then took off for third and made it in time. Savanah Morelli then hit a short chopper down the third base line. As she was about to beat out the throw with Suplizio scoring, the ball was high and went off the first baseman’s glove, allowing Risser to score and Morelli to get all the way to third for a 3-0 lead.
The Lady Cardinals then manufactured its fourth and final run as a Hoyt squeeze play bunt was successful, as Morelli slid underneath the tag for a 4-0 DCC lead.
“I felt good that when we got into Mo, I knew our lineup was turning over in the sixth inning,” Heigel said. “We have a lot of speed up front there. I thought if we could just get our leadoff batter on — and we did. Then Emma just came through and got down on that changeup and drilled the ball right between the third baseman. Then a big hit with Savanah pounding the ball into the ground and to her credit, she ran through the base and beat the throw. Then we manufactured that run with the squeeze play so that was fun. We just had to put the ball into play and make them defend a little bit.”
Saegertown got a baserunner in the top of the seventh with a Maggie Triola single with one out but two groundouts later, DCC took a 4-0 win to advance to the state title game for the second time in school history.
Its only other title game appearance was in 2019 as DCC fell to the then District 11 champion in Williams Valley, 5-0, as this year’s senior class took part in.
“The seniors were freshmen then,” Heigel said of the kids from 2019. “I tell the kids and coaches that weren’t with us then that it’s quite an experience (playing for a state title). It’s a big deal and the PIAA does a really good job — it’s a big deal. So when you get over there, it’s the next level. We’re happy to go and happy to give the kids that experience.
“We have confidence. I keep saying to the kids, ‘Don’t negate our biggest advantage by being nervous in these situations.’ Because we’ve been here and done this. The other teams we’re playing haven’t. So don’t ruin the biggest advantage we have because we should be used to these kinds of situations.”
Standing in the way of the Lady Cardinals’ first ever state title is District 4 champion Montgomery — as they earned its title berth Monday with a 9-0 win over the District 6 No. 2 seed Glendale. That contest saw Montgomery pitcher Faith Persing throw a four-hitter while striking out 13 Lady Vikings.
“It’s the same deal,” Heigel said in terms of facing another good pitcher. “We’re going to have to scratch out runs.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4,
SAEGERTOWN 0,
Score by Innings
Saegertown 000 000 0 — 0
DCC 000 004 0 — 4
Saegertown—0
Alyssa Arblaster ss 4000, Rylie Braymer cf 3030, Rhiannon Paris 2b 3000, Brittany Houck 1b 3010, Mikalia Obenrader p 3010, Natalie Halsey cr 0000, Hailee Gregor 3b 3000, Katherine Diesing c 3010, Maggie Triola lf 3010, Kylie Thompson dp 2000, Abigail Kirdahy rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 27-0-7-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—4
Kali Franklin 3b 2100, Emma Suplizio rf 3111, Kayley Risser cf 3110, Savanah Morelli lf 3111, Madison Hoyt ss 2011, Jessy Frank c 2000, Lauren Davidson 2b 2000, Melia Mitskavich p 2000, Rose Whipple 1b 1000, Morgan Tyler 1b-p 2000. Totals: 22-4-4-3.
Errors: Saegertown 2, DCC 0. LOB: Saegertown 7, DCC 4. DP: Saegertown 0, DCC 1. SAC: Frank, Davidson. SB: Braymer 2; Hoyt.
Pitching
Saegertown: Mikalia Obenrader-6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Melia Mitskavich-5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Morgan Tyler-2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Obenrader.