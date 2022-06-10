SLIPPERY ROCK — Last season, the DuBois Central Catholic softball team saw its season come to an end in the PIAA Class A semifinals against WPIAL school West Greene, 12-1. But on Thursday at Slippery Rock University, the Lady Cardinals got its sweet revenge on the Lady Pioneers — this time in the quarterfinals — as DCC took an impressive 8-2 win over the WPIAL No. 2 seed that saw the team rack up 16 hits on the day, with Emma Suplizio, Morgan Tyler and Savanah Morelli racking up three hits each.
“We brought the bats,” DCC head coach George Heigel said. “They get in this mode where they want to take the first strike and I keep saying against these good pitchers, from here on out, everybody’s going to try and work ahead in the count. Why sit on a fastball that’s gonna be down the gut and not swing at that — then you’re already in the hole. So we took that approach today. I think that was the difference. We were more aggressive with our bats.”
The Lady Pioneers have posed a problem of late to the Lady Cardinals, defeating them in the state semis in 2016, 2017 and last season, with DCC’s only state playoff win against them prior to Thursday’s contest was in 2019 — which they beat them 3-2 before losing to Williams Valley 5-0 in the state title game that season.
“This was the one that always was the problem,” Heigel said. “West Greene’s got a great program. (West Greene head coach) Bill Simms does a really nice job with them. I would guess that’s probably the first time (pitcher Kiley) Meek’s been hit out of a game. She’s a good pitcher. And so we took the next step that I was worried about ... “West Greene’s always been the thorn in our side. It’s incredible. We’ve not done a lot and Bill and I have sort of become friends over the years ... In fact he called me Monday night after his game and congratulated me and said, ‘We’re playing each other a game earlier this year.’”
Kali Franklin led off the game for DCC and hit one to third as the throw went wide and Franklin reached second. Suplizio’s single up the middle off starting pitcher Meek gave the Lady Cardinals a 1-0 lead just two batters in.
Melia Mitskavich would keep the Lady Pioneers off-balance at the plate for the first four innings, only allowing three hits and a couple of runners to reach second during that time.
DuBois Central Catholic (21-2) would add another run in the top of the second as singles from the 7-8-9 hitters of Lauren Davidson, Mitskavich and Tyler would load the bases. Two batters later and with two outs, Suplizio would draw a walk to plate Davidson for a 2-0 lead.
That 2-0 lead held until the top of the fourth inning as DCC would then score six runs on six hits, sending 11 batters to the plate.
Two errors led to the first run being scored as a Davidson single to left went under the left fielder, letting her reach second. After Mitskavich drew a walk, Tyler hit into a fielder’s choice that got Mitskavich out at second, but the throw to first was wide, allowing Davidson to score to make it 3-0.
“I think they saw that in us before, I’m sure Bill scouts us,” Heigel said. “We talk a lot about situational baserunning and always looking for the extra base ... If the ball’s bobbled, we’re looking for the extra base. If the relay throws aren’t perfect, we’re taking the extra base. I think they might’ve anticipated that could’ve been some of (the reasons for West Greene errors).”
After Franklin doubled to the left/center gap, Suplizio ripped a hard liner up the middle and off a diving second baseman, plating two runs to make it 5-0 DCC.
Kayley Risser then followed up on that with a double to the gap that was about two feet away from being a two-run homer. Morelli then hit one to third but to freeze the runner from going home, no throw was made and the bases were juiced.
Two batters later, Lady Cardinal Jessy Frank ripped a bases-clearing double to center, giving them an 8-0 lead.
“We had some really nice hits,” Heigel said. “I thought the one that Kayley Risser hit was gone for sure. I think the wind knocked that one down.”
Frank’s three-RBI double led to West Greene pulling Meek out of the circle in favor of Payton Gilbert, who would allow just four hits in the next three innings as DCC was unable to score anymore runs on the day.
The Lady Pioneers started to hit Mitskavich in the bottom of the fifth as they racked up four hits and two runs. The first run came from a London Whipkey double with the second being a BreAnn Jackson single to make it 8-2.
Heigel had Mitskavich start the sixth inning but a leadoff double by Lexi Six allowed Tyler to close the game out.
“The plan was all along to have Mo Tyler come in and be our closer,” Heigel said. “She throws four or five mile an hour faster than Mitskavich. Mitskavich works that screwball on the inside of the plate and they have a hard time hitting that ... The plan was to use Mo when we needed her and that’s exactly what we did. They had a hard time catching up. In that seventh inning they did get a couple of hits. But when she works ahead in the count, she’s really effective and we can throw her riser. She’s a good pitcher.”
That change paid dividends for the Lady Cardinals as Tyler struck out two of the next three batters, stranding Six at second base.
Katie Lempe and Whipkey led off the bottom of the seventh with singles for West Greene’s last shot, but Tyler was able to get Meek to fly out, Jackson to strike out and then Gilbert hit a grounder to short that hit Lempe, thus getting her out due to interference and giving DCC its fifth state semifinals berth since 2016.
“Very happy with the win,” Heigel said. “Very happy to be a very good team and a good program. Really happy that the plan we had came together. I left here last year thinking, ‘We’ve got to do something different.’ That was the plan all along. Melia just stepped up in the last two weeks of the season and the screwball has been very difficult for people to hit. So we’re going to ride that train a bit. We always know we’ve got Mo to come back in and throw hard.”
Suplizio had four RBIs and Frank had three.
DuBois Central Catholic will now take on District 10 champion Saegertown in the semis Monday at a time and location to be determined. The Lady Panthers defeated Union earlier in the day, 1-0, in eight innings as Saegertown pitcher Mikaila Obenrader threw an eight inning no-hitter against the WPIAL champs as she also struck out a dozen batters.
“Now we play a team in Saegertown that has another good pitcher,” Heigel said. “But I’ll be able to find out some things hopefully ... and go to work again — get in the (batting) cages again. At this point in the season, that’s all you really do. Just keep hitting and keep hitting.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 8,
WEST GREENE 2
Score by Innings
DCC 110 600 0 — 8
WG 000 020 0 — 2
DuBois Central Catholic—8
Kali Franklin 3b 5210, Emma Suplizio rf 3034, Kayley Risser cf 5110, Savanah Morelli lf 4130, Madison Hoyt ss 4100, Jessy Frank c 4023, Lauren Davidson 2b 3220, Melia Mitskavich p 2010, Marina Hanes cr 0000, Rose Whipple 1b 1000, Morgan Tyler 1b-p 4130, Lexi Berta cr 0000. Totals: 35-8-16-7.
West Greene—2
Katle Lempe ss 4120, London Whipkey c 4021, Emily Wise cr 0100, Kiley Meek p-dp 4020, BreAnn Jackson 1b 4011, Pieper Whipkey pr 000, Payton Gilbert dp-p 3010, Marissa Tharp cr 0000, Lexi Six 3b 3010, Ali Goodwin lf 3000, Taylor Karvan 2b 3010, Anna Durbin cf 3000, Olivia Kiger lf-ph (flex) 1000. Totals: 32-2-10-2.
Errors: DCC 2, WG 3. LOB: DCC 10, WG 9. DP: DCC 0, WG 1. 2B: Franklin, Risser, Frank, Suplizio; L. Whipkey, Six. SB: Frank.
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Melia Mitskavich-5+ IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Morgan Tyler-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
West Greene: Kiley Meek-3 2/3 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Payton Gilbert-3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mitskavich. Losing pitcher: Meek.