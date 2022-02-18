DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team held off a feisty Kane Wolves team Thursday night in a 51-47 victory that allows the Lady Crusaders to advance to Saturday’s Allegheny Mountain League title game.
Kane entered the game at just 6-14 on the year as DCC on paper looked to be the better squad. But on the court, the Wolves held a lead with 3:25 to go before the Lady Cardinals pulled away in the stretch.
“I know that (Kane) took a one point lead I believe at 46-45 and then from there on, we kind of inserted our will,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “Not so much in a pretty way, but we were able to turn them over a few times and get to the line.”
Lady Cardinal Kayley Risser led the team with 20 points on the night and hauled in eight rebounds while Lexi Berta scored 17 and Faith Jacob had nine points and 13 boards.
“Some of the kids seemed a little down,” Hoover said. “First of all, I thought Kane played really well and you have to give them a lot of credit. They definitely hit a lot of timely shots. I thought we were close to running them out in the second quarter (but to no avail). Give them credit. They’re not entering playoffs at the AA level and I think a lot of those kids really wanted their season to extend and it showed.”
After scoring just 13 points all game in a loss to Smethport on Tuesday, Kane scored 13 alone in the first quarter alone as the Wolves held a 13-10 lead over the Lady Cardinals. Buckets by Jacob and Risser gave DCC a 14-13 lead as the Lady Cardinals went on a 9-1 run to get the lead to 23-14 as Berta knocked down her fourth three of the game at that point to get the lead to nine.
“Lexi is finding that three ball early,” Hoover said. “She scored our first six points there and she does a really good job from the three-point line.”
But the Wolves battled back and went on a 9-2 run themselves as DCC held a 25-23 halftime lead.
Both team would trade the lead in the third quarter and Kane would take a 37-33 lead after a couple of made free throws by Rylee Haight. With a few seconds left in the third, Rose Whipple hit a big three and Kane held just a 37-36 lead heading into the final quarter.
Risser got the lead back for DCC with a layup and Jacob made a putback to give DCC a 40-37 lead. Kane would later tie it up at 43-43 before Jacob scored another putback for the 45-43 lead.
The Wolves would then get the 46-45 lead with 3:25 to go after Hailey Hillman made both free throws in a one-and-one situation. However, Risser would get the lead right back for the Lady Cardinals with a jumper near the foul line to go up 47-46.
Kane would tie it up with another Hillman free throw and Jacob would then go to the line with 1:40 to go, hitting the first to give DCC a 48-47 lead.
“I thought that Kayley made a lot of plays to loose balls and Faith hitting that free throw (to take the lead),” Hoover said. “Obviously at the end of the game, we didn’t exactly ice it from the line but we hit enough of those.”
DuBois Central Catholic (15-7) would eventually get the ball back and play a slow-down offense, with the Wolves putting Berta at the line with 44.1 seconds remaining. After missing the first, she hit the second for a 49-47 lead.
Kane’s Cora Jekielek then missed a shot and Marina Hanes came down with a big rebound for the Lady Cardinals. The Wolves put Risser on the line with 17.8 seconds left. After missing some free throws prior in the fourth quarter, Risser knocked down both to give DCC a 51-47 lead.
After a timeout, Kane didn’t bring up the ball with much urgency and Sadie Walter missed a three. The Lady Cardinals tried for the rebound to ice it but the ball was tipped out of bounds and Kane had it with 3.4 seconds remaining. Another missed three by the Wolves then set the final at 51-47.
“In the fourth quarter, we out-executed them in the late critical situations,” Hoover said. “We’ve been finding ways to do it. And I told the girls that has a good carryover effect into playoffs. It had a playoff atmosphere and for a lot of our kids, that’s the first time they’ve done something like that ... Overall I thought that everybody that played did something to contribute to the victory.”
With the win, DCC will now play Elk County Catholic at St. Marys at 6 p.m. for the AML title. Elk County Catholic made the title game after defeating Brockway 41-34 on Thursday evening.
“We lost to them by seven up there in the regular season,” Hoover said. “We’re looking forward to the rematch. We’re aware that’s a very good basketball team. I think we’ll have to play a better game but we’re certainly capable and that should be a good championship game.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 51,
KANE 47
Score by Quarters
Kane 13 10 14 10 — 47
DCC 10 15 11 15 — 51
Kane—47
Cora Jekielek 1 3-6 5, Maya Smith 6 0-0 13, Mia Anderson 1 3-5 5, Sadie Walter 3 0-0 6, Aubrie Haight 1 0-0 3, Emma Danielson 1 0-0 2, Rylee Haight 0 2-2 2, Leah Tigani 1 0-0 2, Hailey Hillman 2 4-6 9. Totals: 16 12-19 47.
DuBois Central Catholic—51
Kayley Risser 6 8-14 20, Faith Jacob 4 1-2 9, Rose Whipple 1 0-0 3, Lexi Berta 5 3-6 17, Jessy Frank 0 0-0 0, Marina Hanes 1 0-0 2, Emma Elensky 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-22 51.
Three-pointers: Kane 3 (Smith, A. Haight, Hillman), DCC 5 (Berta 4, Whipple).