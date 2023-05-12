CLARION — After leading 3-0 after three innings, the DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals softball team scored nine runs in the final four innings on Thursday en route to a 13-2 road victory over Clarion.
Lydia Morgan got the win inside the circle for the Lady Cardinals, throwing a complete game and allowing four hits, three runs and one walk while striking out 10.
Melia Mitskavich was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI — the first of which gave DCC a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Teammate Rose Whiple was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Jessy Frank was 2-for-4 with and RBI and Rylee Kulbatsky was also 2-for-4 with a double.
Whipple’s two-RBI single in the top of the third gave DCC a 3-0 lead and the Lady Cardinals would eventually go up 6-0 before the Lady Bobcats responded.
Kulbatsky would score on an error in the top of the fourth for a 4-0 lead and Lexi Berta scored on another error to make it 5-0. A passed ball saw Kali Franklin score for a 6-0 lead as Clarion’s Hadlee Campbell hit a two-run double to cut the DCC lead to four.
But from there, the Lady Cardinals would outscore Clarion 6-1 the rest of the way for the 12-3 victory.
Central Catholic got its three runs in the top of the sixth with two outs as Whipple had an RBI single to center to make it 7-2. Kourtney Zatsick then pinch hit and hit a grounder to third, which scored Mitskavich and Whipple on the error to make it 9-2.
Lady Bobcat Bri Forrest had an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth as DCC led 9-3 before the Lady Cardinals added three more insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Another errors on a Lexi Berta ground ball scored pinch runner Virginia Myers for a 10-3 advantage as Frank’s sac fly to right made it 11-3. Yet another sac fly — this time by Kayley Risser — would score Kali Franklin and set the final at 12-3.
DuBois Central Catholic (15-2) travels to St. Marys on Tuesday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 12,
CLARION 3
Score by Innings
DCC 102 303 3 — 12
Clarion 000 201 0 — 3
DuBois Central Catholic—12
Kali Franklin ss 4200, Jessy Frank c 4121, Kayley Risser cf 4211, Melia Mitskavich 3b 3221, Rose Whipple 1b 4123, Marina Hanes rf 3000, Kourtney Zatsick ph 1000, Lauren Davidson 2b 4010, Rylee Kulbatsky lf 4020, Virginia Myers pr 0100, Lexi Berta dp 3210, Lydia Morgan p (flex) 0000. Totals: 34-12-11-6.
Clarion—3
Emileigh Mahle cf 3110, Bri Forrest c 3121, Emily Troese ss 3100, Hadlee Campbell 3b 2012, Alicyn Burford 1b 3000, Kelsey Best lf 3000, Brinley Kiskadden rf 3000, JJ Wilson 2b 3000, Hayley Cratsley p 3000. Totals: 26-3-4-3.
Errors: DCC 1, Clarion 4. 2B: Mitskavich 2, Berta, Kulbatsky; Forrest, Campbell, Mahle. SF: Risser, Frank. HBP: Berta (by Cratsley).
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Lydia Morgan-7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.
Clarion: Hayley Cratsley-7 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Morgan. Losing pitcher: Cratsley.
In other softball action,
Otto-Eldred 4,
Johnsonburg 2
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg Ramettes softball team fell to the Otto-Eldred Lady Terrors on Thursday with a 4-2 loss.
With the game tied 1-1 heading into the top of the third, the Lady Terrors scored three runs as Johnsonburg was only able to get one more runs the rest of the way.
Natalie Dunworth was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs — including a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first for the Ramettes.
Johnsonburg falls to 7-7 on the season and hosts Cranberry today.
OTTO-ELDRED 4,
JOHNSONBURG 2
Score by Innings
Otto 103 000 0 — 4
J’burg 100 010 0 — 1
Otto-Eldred—4
Katie Sheeler c 4120, Jessi Hall ss 3210, Bri Heller p 2100, Kate Rhinehart 1b 3021, Carrie Drummond cf 3012, Heidi Gordon rf 3010, Kyla Andreano 2b 3000, Kali Raught dp 3000, Lexi Prince 3b 3000. Totals: 27-4-7-3.
Johnsonburg—2
Natalie Dunworth ss 4122, Julia Jones p 3010, Shelby Sorg cf 3000, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 3010, Zoey Grunthaner c 3000, Marlee Cherry rf-lf 3000, Gionna Dellaquila lf-rf 3110, Jaylen Gardner 2b 3000, Maria Casilio 3b 2000. Totals: 27-2-5-2.
Errors: Otto 4, J’burg 1. 2B: Rhinehart, Gordon; Kasmierski. 3B: Sheeler. HR: Dunworth.
Pitching
Otto-Eldred: Bri Heller-7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Johnsonburg: Julia Jones-7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: Heller. Losing pitcher: Jones.