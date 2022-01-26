DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals basketball team picked up a hard-fought 51-48 win over the Brockway Lady Rovers Tuesday night, as it didn’t come without drama.
The Lady Cardinals would jump out to double-digit leads at times — including 10-0 to start — before Brockway would cut the lead to within a possession or two. But each time except for one stretch in the second quarter, DCC would pull away as the game got close.
DuBois Central Catholic (9-5) had four girls in double-figures, with Lexi Berta scoring 13, Kayley Risser 12 and the duo of Faith Jacob and Jessy Frank notching 10. Jacob also had 16 boards while Risser had 10.
“We knew this was not a game — (Brockway) has too much integrity, especially with their senior class of (Danielle) Wood, (Selena) Buttery and (Ciara) Morelli, they weren’t going to let us run them out of here again,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said, referring to the 48-29 Lady Cardinals victory the last time both teams met in December. “So we anticipated the counter runs and I told the kids, not that we handled everything well, but stayed just composed enough to stay on top. I thought at the end of the day, sometimes you make one more play and that’s kind of what a good game comes down to.”
With a 10-0 DCC lead early, Brockway cut the Lady Cardinals lead to 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.
“We started out slow offensively and with rebounds,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “We got hurt on the boards. In the second half, at times we limited them to just one shot. (DCC) played a special defense against us. We thought we had it figured out.”
Brockway (9-5) got a brief 13-12 lead as Buttery scored underneath, but Berta would immediately answer with a three to make it 15-13.
Berta hit three three-pointers in the second quarter.
“She’s a good shooter,” Hoover said of Berta. “I think when a team like Brockway plays a lot of zone and we prep her going in ... That’s the second game she’s done that for us. I think when she just plays with confidence, it just has a very large impact on our entire team.”
DuBois Central Catholic then held a 27-17 halftime lead and got the lead to 30-17 early on before Brockway started to make a comeback, eventually cutting the deficit to 33-29.
“I thought our kids played really, really hard and really well in some stretches,” Hoover said. “Then they drove me crazy on others.”
“I asked the kids at halftime, ‘If you get wide open shots, you keep taking them,’” Esposito said. “But we have to start making them and it didn’t happen tonight.”
The Lady Cardinals would hold a 40-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Brockway’s full court press gave DCC fits at times and with 2:11 left, the lead was cut to 48-46 thanks to Wood and her game-high 19 points and Buttery, who scored 14 points and had 10 boards for the Lady Rovers.
There was foul trouble among both teams, as Jacob had her fourth foul in the third quarter while Lauren Rendos, Madelyn Schmader and Buttery fouled out for Brockway — the last of which was late in the game.
“I think the biggest moment was when Faith (Jacob) picked up her fourth foul in the third quarter for us,” Hoover said. “Once she picked up her fourth, we were very limited on the defensive glass. Emma Elensky wasn’t available tonight so we became a lot smaller in that zone. It affected the game flow a lot and she’s such a good player on both ends of the floor ... I thought Faith’s energy early in the game is what actually helped carry us through.”
“You can’t fault anyone, but it’s tough when you have three people foul out,” Esposito said. “You’re losing (Madelyn) Schmader a starter, that hurts. Rendos started tonight — that hurts. Then you lose Buttery at the end when we need her to set up Wood possibly for the final three.”
As Berta went to the line for a one-and-one opportunity with 1:39 left in the contest, officials huddled over at the scorer’s table and after a few minutes, the score was then adjusted to 47-46. Berta hit both free throws to make it 49-46.
Wood then hit both of her free throws to cut it to 49-48 with 38.9 left and DCC turned it over on the inbounds pass. But the Lady Rovers were unable to convert on a couple of opportunities and Risser made two free throws with 6.4 left to make it 51-48.
Wood’s three point attempt at the buzzer missed the mark, sealing a 51-48 win for the home team.
“Wood almost nailed it,” Esposito said. “Our press worked well. Maybe we should’ve just gone to it a little bit quicker.”
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action next on Friday as they host Ridgway.
“It’s a big win in the AML for us,” Hoover said. “We’re 2-1 against (Brockway) now, so that could be a tie-break situation. We’ve got a really big game on Friday against Ridgway. We’ll have to play well because that’s another really good basketball team. But obviously I’m very proud. With this young of a roster, we’re probably a little bit ahead of where I thought we’d be overall.”
Brockway will look to get back on track on Saturday as they visit DuBois at 3 p.m. for the annual Pink Game.
“Proud of the kids,” Esposito said. “It halts our five game winning streak. But we’ll build and start one all over again.”
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 51,
BROCKWAY 48
Score by Quarters
B’way 6 11 18 13 — 48
DCC 12 15 12 12 — 51
Brockway—48
Lauren Rendos 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Schmader 1 2-2 4, Ciara Morelli 1 1-2 4, Danielle Wood 5 6-9 19, Selena Buttery 5 3-3 14, Raegan Gelnette 2 1-2 5, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 13-19 48.
DuBois Central Catholic—51
Jessy Frank 5 0-0 10, Kayley Risser 2 7-11 12, Faith Jacob 5 0-9 10, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Lexi Berta 4 2-2 13, Marina Hanes 2 2-2 6, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hope Jacob 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 12-24 51.
Three-pointers: B’way 5 (Wood 3, Buttery, Morelli), DCC 3 (Berta 3).