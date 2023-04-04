DuBOIS — It’s no secret the DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals softball team has a tough schedule when it comes to non-conference play as last year’s Class A state runner-up has high expectations for the year. But the Lady Cardinals made it look easy on Monday at Heindl Field, downing District 6’s Glendale Lady Vikings — a team that made the Class A semifinals a year ago — 10-0 in five innings.
The Lady Cardinal bats were rolling with 14 hits and its pitching was also dominant as the duo of Melia Mitskavich and Rylee Kulbatsky combined for a one-hitter as they struck out 14 of the 15 outs in the contest.
Mitskavich started and got the win inside the circle, throwing three innings and allowing the lone hit — a triple by Kelly Kasaback to lead off the top of the second inning — while not allowing a single walk and striking out eight.
“I can’t say enough about the pitching,” DCC head coach George Heigel said. “I knew coming into the season that splitting up these games (with its pitchers) would be difficult for opposing teams — and it has been.”
Kulbatsky took over and struck out the side in the fourth and fifth innings.
“It would take them two or three trips around the batting order to catch up to Rylee,” Heigel said. “It’s not (Kulbatsky’s) speed that’s overpowering so much as she spins the ball really well. And she’s always around the plate and she paints the corners. She’s a pretty good pitcher.”
At the plate, both Jessy Frank and Kayley Risser were 3-for-3 on the day as Frank had a triple and an RBI while Risser’s three singles accounted for three RBIs. Both Frank and Risser also had two stolen bases each.
“Jessy had a wonderful day today,” Heigel said. “She really snapped through the ball well and hit it the opposite field a couple of times. The curve ball, she was going with the curve and taking it to right field. We talk a lot about that and to get the girls to actually execute that is a hard thing. But we did it.
“Kayley Risser is hitting the ball nice. She had a squeeze bunt where she executed that (for a single and an RBI). We worked on that last night. We’ll keep working on things with situational stuff — it was kind of neat to practice it the night before and be able to (do it the next day).”
There were two scoring threats in the game that the Lady Cardinals faced as the first inning saw runners on second and third with one out before Mitskavich was able to strike out Alyson Buterbaugh and Jillian Taylor to get out of the jam. Mitskavich hit Riley Best to lead off the game and after striking out Kaprice Cavelet, Glendale starting pitcher Madison Peterson hit a grounder to short and DCC second baseman Lauren Davidson dropped the underhand toss from shortstop Kali Franklin.
“We had a couple blunders there in the first inning,” Heigel said. “I keep telling the girls that we can afford errors — as long as they’re spread out and they don’t come in bunches. Our pitching is good enough to overcome an error here and an error there. But when there’s two or three in one inning, any pitching is going to have a little issue with that. But we were able to overcome that first inning because our pitching got us out of it.”
Central Catholic held a 2-0 lead after the first inning as Frank had a one out single and then stole second with Risser at the plate and advance to third on a throwing error. That would set up the aforementioned squeeze play as Risser’s bunt went a few feet out of the batter’s box as Frank came home and Risser beat the throw to first for a 1-0 lead.
Mitskavich then helped her own cause in a battle with Peterson that would eventually end with a Mitskavich RBI single to center for the 2-0 lead.
Lydia Morgan had a leadoff double to start the bottom of the second but Peterson was able to then retire the 7-8-9 hitters as the Lady Vikings trailed 2-0 after two innings. The Lady Cardinals would then tack on two more runs in the third before its six-run fourth inning.
Frank led off the bottom of the third with a triple and a Risser single plated for a 3-0 lead. Two batters later, a Rose Whipple double that just went over the Glendale center fielder plated Risser for the 4-0 advantage.
Central Catholic got to Peterson in the bottom of the fourth to put the mercy rule in play as the team had seven hits in the inning with 10 batters heading to the plate.
For the second straight inning, DCC had a leadoff triple — this time it was Marina Hanes hitting it into the left/center field gap and a Davidson single into right made it 5-0 DCC. After Kulbatsky drew a walk and Lexi Berta came in to pinch run, a Franklin single brought Berta home after she stole second prior to the base hit. One batter later, a Frank single to right made it 7-0 and a hard chopper by Risser saw her get an RBI single out of it as DCC led 8-0.
Mitskavich knocked a bloop single into shallow center and that would be the end of Peterson inside the circle as Glendale then went to Riley Best with one out.
“The pitcher that we knocked out of the game took (Glendale) to the eastern finals last year,” Heigel said. “We’re hitting the ball. Even the balls we’re hitting where we aren’t getting on base, we’re hitting them well and squaring them up. We’re hitting throughout the lineup.”
Whipple would ground out to first but would move up Risser to third and Mitskavich to second. A wild pitch then had Risser score to make it 9-0 with Mitskavich now on third. Morgan then hit her second double of the game, this one down the left field line that plated Mitskavich for the team’s 10th and final run of the day.
With DCC needing three outs to win 10-0 via the mercy rule, Kulbatsky made quick work of it as she struck out the Glendale 7-8-9 hitters to pick up the 10-0 win in five innings.
DuBois Central Catholic (4-0) plays at Brockway on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and then hosts Wellsville (N.Y.) on Thursday at Heindl Field at 1 p.m.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10,
GLENDALE 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Glendale 000 00 — 0
DCC 202 6x — 10
Glendale—0
Riley Best ss-p 1000, Kaprice Cavelet 2b 2000, Madison Peterson p-ss 2000, Alyson Buterbaugh 3b 2000, Jillian Taylor rf 2000, Kelly Kasaback cf 2010, Alyssa Sinclair 1b 2000, Koltlyn Cavelet lf 2000, Caitlyn Rydbom c 2000. Totals: 17-0-1-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—10
Kali Franklin ss 3111, Jessy Frank c 3331, Kayley Risser cf 3333, Melia Mitskavich p-3b 3121, Lexi Berta cr 0100, Rose Whipple 3011, Lydia Morgan lf 3021, Marina Hanes rf 2110, Kourtney Zatsick ph 1000, Lauren Davidson 2b 2011, Rylee Kulbatsky 3b-p 1000. Totals: 24-10-14-9.
Errors: Glendale 2, DCC 1. LOB: Glendale 3, DCC 3. 2B: Morgan 2, Whipple. 3B: Kasaback; Frank, Hanes. SB: Frank 2, Risser 2, Franklin, Berta. HBP: Best (by Mitskavich).
Pitching
Glendale: Madison Peterson-3 1/3+ IP, 13 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Riley Best-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Melia Mitskavich-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB; Rylee Kulbatsky-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mitskavich. Losing pitcher: Peterson.