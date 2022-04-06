DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Crusaders softball team used all facets of the game to take down the Johnsonburg Ramettes under the lights at Heindl Field on Tuesday. Lady Cardinals pitcher Morgan Tyler pitched a three-hit complete game while the team had a dozen hits as DCC won 11-1 in six innings.
Savanah Morelli led the Lady Cardinals going 3-for-4 with four RBIs as she was a home run short of the cycle. Kayley Risser also was 3-for-4 as all but two starters recorded hits on the evening.
“We squared up the ball and hit some shots,” DCC head coach George Heigel said. “Every night, you see a different level of pitching. Some nights you don’t hit bad pitching good and some nights, you can really square the ball up against good pitchers. (Johnsonburg) has two good pitchers and I was really happy with how we hit the ball today.”
Risser got things going in the bottom of the first inning as her double drove in Emma Suplizio to make it 1-0. Morelli then hit a single to right to score Risser to make it 2-0.
With a bunt single by Ramette Maria Casilio being the only offense in the top of the second, DCC put four more runs on the board off of pitcher Julia Jones in the bottom of the second.
Rose Whipple had an RBI single to make it 3-0. Melia Mitskavich then tripled to bring home Whipple to make it 4-0. Suplizio then hit a bloop single over the shortstop to take a 5-0 lead. Two batters later, a fielder’s choice by Morelli made it 6-0.
The Ramettes were able to get on the board in the top of the third after Shelby Sorg drew a walk, Natalie Dunworth hit a double to move Sorg to third. Tyler then intentionally walked Jones to load the bases as Jenna Kasmierski’s fielder’s choice brought in Sorg to cut the lead to 6-1.
Tyler was then able to strike out Julie Peterson and Zoey Grunthaner — the last of which was with the bases loaded — to get out of the jam.
Johnsonburg (1-1) then turned to Peterson inside the circle as she retired the side in the third and fourth innings while the Lady Cardinals also made out on the field.
“Very happy with how we defended,” Heigel said. “There were three plays (that come to mind) — that backhand play by our third baseman (Kali Franklin), our first baseman (Rose Whipple) made a nice turn on that double play and our center fielder (Risser) made a nice play getting back to the wall and catching that ball.”
DuBois Central Catholic (2-0) got its offense going again in the bottom of the fifth as Risser led off with a single and then Morelli tripled to right field to bring her in for a 7-1 lead.
“She killed the ball tonight,” Heigel said of Morelli. “I’ve often said that throwing to her in the cages is kind of scary because she just kills the ball. Tonight she showed what she’s been doing in the cage. She really squared the ball up tonight.”
Kali Franklin hit one to right and an error allowed Morelli to score. Madison Hoyt then hit one off the bottom of the left field wall to plate Franklin to make it 9-1 and a fielder’s choice by Lauren Davidson made it 10-1 with the mercy rule in play with just one out. However, after Whipple singled and pinch runner Lexi Berta stole second, Johnsonburg was able to get out of the inning and into the sixth.
The top of the sixth saw Tyler strike out the side.
“Mo had trouble throwing strikes at the beginning of the first two or three innings, then she just sort of reared back after she pitched about 80 pitches,” said Heigel. “I was always worried coming into the season that we weren’t going to have to necessarily have her pitch all seven innings every game. But she got stronger and there in about the fifth inning, she just started throwing heat. She was spinning the ball really good — curveball and screwball working really good. I thought might as well keep her in.”
The Lady Cardinals were able to get to the 10-run lead to end the game in the bottom of the sixth with one out as Risser singled to center and then a wild pitch advanced her to second. Morelli then hit a double off the wall to bring Risser home for the 11-1 victory in six innings.
“I’m excited about how we hit the ball,” Heigel said. “We only had 12 hits relative to the 16 we had the other night. But we had 12 really good hits against really good pitching. There was nothing cheap there. Madison (Hoyt) hit one off the wall. I thought that was gone when she first hit it. Rose Whipple, she came in and had a couple hits and again, hit the ball square every time she was up.”
DuBois Central Catholic will host Redbank Valley on Thursday at Heindl Field.
“That was a nice win,” Heigel said. “I was concerned about Johnsonburg — they have a nice team. They should be one of the top double A teams in the district. I’m happy with the win and we’ll move onto the next one.”
Johnsonburg is also back in action Thursday as they host Brockway.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 11,
JOHNSONBURG 1, 6 innings
Score by Innings
J’burg 001 000 — 1
DCC 240 041 — 11
1 out when winning run scored.
Johnsonburg—1
Natalie Dunworth c-3b 3010, Julia Jones p-ss 2010, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 2001, Julie Peterson cf-p 3000, Payton Delhunty ss-cf 2000, Zoey Grunthaner 3b-c 3000, Maria Casilo 2b 3010, Anna Duffield dp 2000, Shelby Sorg rd 1100, Priscilla Ehrensberger lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 21-1-3-1.
DuBois Central Catholic—11
Melia Mitskavich dp 4111, Emma Suplizio rf 4211, Kayley Risser cf 4331, Savanah Morelli lf 4134, Kali Franklin 3b 3100, Madison Hoyt ss 3111, Lauren Davidson 2b 3111, Jessy Frank c 3000, Rose Whipple 1b 3121, Lexi Berta pr 0000, Morgan Tyler p (flex) 0000, Lydia Morgan 1b 0000. Totals: 31-11-12-10.
Errors: J’burg 3, DCC 0. LOB: J’burg 6, DCC 4. 2B: Dunworth; Risser, Morelli. 3B: Morelli, Hoyt. SB: Morelli, Davidson, Berta.
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Julia Jones-2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Julie Peterson-3 1/3+ IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Morgan Tyler-6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Jones.