JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals upped its season record to 12-0 on Tuesday afternoon with a 14-5 road victory over the Johnsonburg Ramettes.
The Lady Cardinals went up 6-0 in the top of the first before the Ramettes even touched the bats and would plate six more in the top of the third, taking a 12-1 lead at that point before Johnsonburg scored three in the bottom half of the inning to avoid a potential mercy rule contest.
Central Catholic’s Lauren Davidson led the team at the plate by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two doubles and four RBIs. Teammates Kali Franklin, Jessy Frank, Melia Mitskavich and Marina Hanes had two hits each as Franklin and Frank had a run and two RBIs a piece.
Mitskavich also picked up the win inside the circle, throwing a complete game and allowing nine hits, five runs (two earned) and no walks while striking out seven Ramettes.
Johnsonburg’s Jenna Kasmierski was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Zoey Grunthaner was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Shelby Sorg hit a solo home run. Ramette pitcher Julia Jones took the loss as she also threw all seven innings, allowing 13 hits, 14 runs (seven earned) and two walks while striking out four Lady Cardinals.
The Lady Cardinals went up 1-0 as Frank scored on a passed ball and Risser scored on an error to lead 2-0. A Rose Whipple RBI single scored Mitskavich to lead 3-0 to set up a bases-clearing double by Davidson to give the visitors a 6-0 lead in the top of the first.
Kasmierski’s RBI single in the bottom of the first put the Ramettes on the board but they would find themselves trailing 12-1 in the middle of the third.
Davidson’s second double of the game scored Lydia Morgan as DCC led 7-1. Lexi Berta then put a ball in play as Hanes and Davidson scored on an error. One play later, a Franklin RBI single gave the Lady Cardinals a 10-1 lead.
Frank followed Franklin up with an RBI double and another double — this time by Mitskavich — scored Risser as DCC led 12-1.
In the bottom of the third, Johnsonburg scored three as Maria Casilio scored on an error where Dunworth hit a grounder to short. Grunthaner then made it a 12-4 ballgame on a two-RBI single.
Both teams wouldn’t plate another runner until the bottom of the fifth as Sorg hit her solo homer, cutting the DCC lead to 12-5.
Central Catholic’s final two runs came in the top of the seventh on a Franklin RBI single and a Frank sac fly RBI to center.
DuBois Central Catholic (12-0) is off until Monday as it hosts State College. Meanwhile, Johnsonburg (5-5) hosts Brockway on Thursday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 14,
JOHNSONBURG 5
Score by Innings
DCC 606 000 2 — 14
J’burg 103 010 0 — 5
DuBois Central Catholic—14
Kali Franklin ss 5122, Jessy Frank c 5122, Kayley Risser cf 4210, Melia Mitskavich p 4121, Rose Whipple 1b 4111, Lydia Morgan lf 3200, Marina Hanes rf 4220, Lauren Davidson 2b 4234, Lexi Berta dp 4202. Totals: 37-14-13-12.
Johnsonburg—5
Natalie Dunworth ss 4211, Julia Jones p 4110, Shelby Sorg cf 4111, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 4031, Zoey Grunthaner c 4022, Jayden Gardner 2b 4000, Marlee Cherry lf 3000, Callie Schreffler rf 2000, Gionna Dellaquila rf 1000, Maria Casilio 3b 3110. Totals: 33-5-9-5.
Errors: DCC 3, J’burg 5. 2B: Davidson 2, Risser, Frank, Mitskavich; Dunworth. 3B: Frank. HR: Sorg. CS: Hanes, Frank.
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Melia Mitskavich-7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO.
Johnsonburg: Julia Jones-7 IP, 13 H, 14 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mitskavich. Losing pitcher: Jones.