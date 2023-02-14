DuBOIS — The goal of any team is to be playing its best when it comes time for the postseason. That certainly looks to be the case with the DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals basketball team as DCC wrapped up its regular season with a dominant 60-28 win over West Shamokin at the Varischetti Sports Complex on Monday night.
It was the sixth win in the last seven games and its eighth win in its last 11 games as Central Catholic easily handled the District 6 Class 2A Lady Wolves.
“The last month of the season we’ve played very, very well,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “That was our high-water mark — that was easily the best game that we’ve played (this season). Coming into this, West Shamokin was a team that took Moniteau into overtime ... Then they played Karns City in a 58-55 game so we came into this expecting a fight. We executed better tonight than we have against anyone at any point. It was a good basketball team that we played and a good playoff prep opponent.”
Kayley Risser led the Lady Cardinals with 21 points with 15 of those coming in the first half and the remaining six in the third quarter as DCC was able to get the PIAA mercy rule running with 3:58 to play in the third quarter with a 52-22 lead. Teammate Lexi Berta joined Risser in double-figures as she had 15 points, including four threes as three of those were in the second quarter alone.
“She had a little bit of turnover issues but she was so dominant,” Hoover said of Risser. “Between her and Lexi (Berta) — she neutralized the perimeter so well. It was such a nice 1-2 punch. When (Berta) shoots it well and plays well, she’s such an x-factor.”
The only lead the visiting Lady Wolves had was a 1-0 lead to start before the Lady Cardinals would pull away 19-7 in the first quarter with four of the five starters getting in on the scoring act — especially on fast break opportunities. Risser had six while Berta’s first three got DCC’s scoring going to start while Faith Jacob and Jessy Frank had four points each.
Berta and Risser then combined for 19 of the team’s 21 points in the second quarter as Risser would finish off buckets inside and the team was then able to kick it back out to Berta on the perimeter, who knocked down three triples as the Lady Cardinals found themselves with a 40-17 halftime advantage.
With a 23-point lead to start the second half, DCC went to work on getting themselves a running clock, as it took them about half of the quarter to do so via the mercy rule.
Risser and Faith Jacob scored inside before Marina Hanes finished off a drive to the bucket as DCC led 46-19. Two Risser free throws then made it 48-19 but the Lady Wolves were able to extend the game a couple of minutes without reaching the 30-point deficit.
But with the Lady Cardinals up 50-22, Hanes scored on a fast break layup to make it 52-22 as the running clock was implemented the rest of the way.
With the score 58-24 at the end of the third thanks to a Hope Jacob bucket inside and two inside scores by Emma Elensky, DCC was able to get its reserves into the game for the fourth quarter. After West Shamokin got a couple of buckets throughout the quarter, a Haley Semancik runner in the lane with seconds left set the final score at 60-28.
Faith Jacob and Frank had six points each as Risser was also 5-of-6 from the free throw line.
Hoover said after starting the season 4-7, he’s pleased to see the team playing its best ball whenever they’ll need it the most.
“I told the girls that I believed in them through this whole process,” Hoover said. “I think it’s important that when you play the schedule that we did, the payoff sometimes is not immediate. I think what you’re starting to see is a team that’s come together. But even against better teams, we just left some games out there by not shooting the ball well ... But at this point, I told them it doesn’t matter. We’re clicking.”
DuBois Central Catholic finishes its regular season at 12-10 and will play at Elk County Catholic in an Allegheny Mountain League semifinal matchup on Friday at 7 p.m.
“That’s a game we’re looking forward to,” Hoover said. “The first time that we played them here (a 46-34 loss on Jan. 6), we jumped out to an early lead but we didn’t have Faith Jacob in that game. Even in games she doesn’t fill the stat sheet ... The amount of things she can do defensively and offensively, she’s just such a high-value player. We’re looking forward to that rematch against a really good team and maybe a team we could see a couple of times in the next few weeks. If we play like we did tonight, we expect to have some success going forward at the district and hopefully even the state level. I really think that we’ve put together a nice, consistent run this last month where we expect our season not to end anytime soon.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 60,
WEST SHAMOKIN 28
Score by Quarters
WS 7 10 7 4 — 28
DCC 19 21 18 2 — 60
West Shamokin—28
Maria Young 1 0-0 2, Madi Kiern 1 0-0 2, Lily Jordan 6 0-2 12, Melissa Spohn 1 2-4 4, Bailey Conrad 3 1-2 7, Aleya Talmadge 0 0-0 0, Malena Stewart 0 1-2 1, Josie Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Sarah Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-10 28.
DuBois Central Catholic—60
Faith Jacob 3 0-0 6, Kayley Risser 8 5-6 21, Jessy Frank 3 0-0 6, Lexi Berta 4 3-4 15, Marina Hanes 2 0-0 4, Hope Jacob 2 0-0 4, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Lauren Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Julia Sebring 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Baummer 0 0-0 0, Ella Elensky 0 0-0 0, Mattie Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Braylee Lukehart 0 0-0 0, Haley Semancik 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 8-10 60.
Three-pointers: WS 0, DCC 4 (Berta 4).