DuBOIS — After dropping a District 9 quarterfinals matchup, the DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals basketball team won its next two games to earn a berth into the PIAA Class A tournament.
On Saturday, the Lady Cardinals (17-9) took down Union, 58-50, to earn the fifth state playoff spot out of D-9.
It’s the first state tournament berth for the Lady Cardinals in 18 years as they last made it this far back in 2004.
After trailing 6-5 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Cardinals offense got on track in the second quarter and didn’t look back, outscoring the Golden Damsels 18-11 in the second quarter for a 23-17 halftime lead and then a 38-26 lead after three quarters.
Lexi Berta led the Lady Cardinals with 20 points — including six three-pointers. As a team, DCC was 9-of-23 from beyond the arc.
Kayley Risser also had a double-double of 17 points and 14 boards while Marina Hanes chipped in with 13 points.
Risser got help on the boards from Faith Jacob, who had 11 rebounds herself to go along with four points.
DuBois Central Catholic will take to the court once again on Wednesday as they travel to WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin in Pittsburgh for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 58,
UNION 50
Score by Quarters
Union 6 11 9 24 — 50
DCC 5 18 15 20 — 58
Union—50
Kennedy Vogle 1 1-2 3, Kiera Croyle 8 3-5 20, Hailey Kriebel 1 0-0 2, Dominika Logue 4 15-18 24, Hailey Theuret 0 1-2 1, Abby Gruver 0 0-0 0, Kya Wetzel 0 0-4 0, Katie Gezik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 20-31 50.
DuBois Central Catholic—58
Lexi Berta 6 2-2 18, Faith Jacob 2 0-0 4, Kayley Risser 5 7-10 17, Rose Whipple 1 0-2 3, Jessy Frank 0 1-2 1, Marina Hanes 5 1-2 13, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Emma Elensky 0 0-1 0, Hope Jacob 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 11-19 58.
Three-pointers: Union 2 (Croyle, Logue), DCC 9 (Berta 6, Hanes 2, Whipple).