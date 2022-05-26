BROCKWAY — It’s often said in sports that the postseason is a completely different animal from the regular season, and Wednesday’s District 9 Class A semifinal matchup between DuBois Central Catholic and Elk County Catholic at Brockway was a perfect example.
The top-seeded Lady Cardinals (18-2) had captured a pair of lopsided wins in the regular season against ECC — winning 15-6 in the season opener and 11-1 in five innings on April 30.
Those losses appeared to do little to the psyche of the fourth-seeded Lady Crusaders, who came to play Wednesday and held a 2-1 after the top of the fifth before ultimately losing 4-3.
Central Catholic, which led 1-0 entering the fifth, countered ECC’s two-run top of the fifth with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to regain the lead and survive from there to reach Monday’s championship game at Heindl Field.
The Lady Cardinals will play third-seeded Forest Area for the title after the Lady Fires upended second-seeded Otto-Eldred, 8-5, in the other semifinal Wednesday.
Elk County dropped into the Class A consolation game where it will meet Otto-Eldred on Monday. A true second place game will held if needed following those two contests to determine the second state berth from District 9.
Wednesday’s contest was anything but clean for both teams, as they combined to commit five errors (3 by DCC, 2 by ECC). All those miscues led to just two of the seven runs in the game being earned. Six of the seven runs also scored in the fifth or sixth innings.
“I’m concerned that we’re not hitting the ball and stringing together hits,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “I think in the first three innings we left like seven runners on base or something like that.
“We are just not getting a real clutch hit when we need it, but we played well enough to advance. I was happy though because at one point we were down 2-1 and came right back the next innings and scored those runs.
‘We’re going to have to play better and start hitting (moving forward). A lot of credit need to go to Elk County, though. It happened in 2018 (ECC win in semifinals vs DCC), and it very well could have happened today. The fact we beat then 15-6 and 11-1 in the regular season — it shows you it means absolutely nothing in the playoffs.
“You have play to play every tam like you’re going to get their best, and that’s what happens with us. We get everyone’s best.”
Heigel threw a curveball at the Lady Crusaders to begin the game, starting junior Melia Mitskavich in the circle. She hadn’t thrown against ECC this season and tossed three no-hit innings before being lifted Wednesday. She struck out five while walking one and hitting one, with both those base runners coming in the first innings.
“You can’t argue that didn’t work,” said Heigel of starting Mitskavich. “I was happy with how she pitched. She works ahead in the count and does a good job keeping them off-balance and get the ball in on their fists. Then then had trouble catching up to Mo (Tyler), so that was the plan and we’ll probably have to continue to do that beat good teams.”
Central Catholic held a 1-0 lead at the time of her departure, as ECC did a good job keeping the score at that point through three innings.
The Lady Cardinals grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom of the first agains tECC starter Emily Mourer.
Kali Franklin smacked a single to right with one out, then stole second before scoring on a single to center by Kayley Risser, who was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate on the day.
Savanah Morelli then reached on a fly ball to right that was dropped, putting runners on the corners with one out. Central then tried a double steal, with ECC throwing down to second and back to home, which saw them get Risser caught in a rundown between third and home before being tagged out.
A Rose Whipple groundout quickly ended the inning with DCC holding that 1-0 lead.
Mourer worked around a couple baserunners in the second, thanks in large part to catcher Caitlyn Vollmer throwing out Lady Cardinal Marina Hanes trying to steal second and Gabby Weisner tracking down a ball hit into right-center for the final out with runners on first and second.
Risser tripled to left with one out in the third, but Mourer eventually stranded runners on the corners to keep it a 1-0 game.
Morgan Tyler relieved Mitskavich in the circle to start the fourth and enjoyed as quick 1-2-3 inning before Mourer worked around a Lauren Davidson double with one out in the bottom half.
Things picked up in the fifth then.
The top of the fifth started innocently enough, as Tyler recorded a strikeouts around Ellie Baron reaching on an error. However, No. 9 batter Hope Farley singled with two away before Lucy Klawuhn followed with a single of her own to left.
Baron just beat a throw to the plate before DCC catcher Jessy Frank fired to second in hopes of getting Klawuhn. The Lady Crusader easily beat the throw, as Farley kept running around third and beat a return throw to the plate to score a second run on the play and put ECC up 2-1.
Tyler limited the damage to two runs as she got Weisner to fly out to center to end the inning.
The Lady Cardinals answered right back in the bottom half of the inning to regain the lead.
Franklin drew a walk to lead off the frame before Risser put down a perfect bunt single to put two runners. Central had two batters earlier in the game called out on bunts that him them in fair territory.
Morelli then reached for a second time in the game on a fly ball that was dropped in right by Farley. Franklin scored from second on the error, with Risser and Morelli ending up and third and second respectively.
Whipple then plated Risser on a groundout to put DCC up 3-2 before Madison Hoyt hit a ball to center that Weisner couldn’t make a running catch on running in towards the infield. That play went as a RBI double to make it 4-2 before Mourer and ECC got out of the inning.
Elk County got one of those runs back in the sixth.
Lydia Anderson led off with a single to right but had to hold at first as Mourer hit a popup into shall right. Central second baseman Lauren Davidson drifted out and appeared to make a nice over the shoulder catch.
However, right fielder Emma Suplizio collided with her as she hustled in and the ball fell to the ground. Luckily for DCC, Davidson got to her feet and was able to throw to second to force out Anderson.
The Lady Cardinals weren’t so fortunate on the ensuing play, which saw Sydney Alexander hit a grounder to third. Franklin’s throw to second was dropped by Davidson, who then made an errant throw to third that allowed courtesy runner Reagan Bauer to score all the way from first on the play to pull ECC within one at 4-3.
Tyler closed the door there, though, recording back-to-back strikeouts looking to strand Alexander at third with the tying run. Tyler then enjoyed a 1-2-3 top of the seventh to finish off the victory.
Tyler wound up with the win, allowing three runs, all unearned, on three hits while striking out five and walking none.
“I told the girls before the game to play loose and have fun, and they did,” said ECC coach Eric Weisner. “I couldn’t have asked for anything else. They gave their best effort, and play here or a play there could have made the difference.
“But, they just took the No. 1 seed, who has been beating everybody by a lot of runs, and took them seven innings in a one-run game. I can’t complain at all. They were aggressive on the bases, and that’s how we scored out runs. We were aggressive and made them do things they don’t normally have to do.
“I think we had a good game plan coming in, but that’s softball. Sometimes you win the good games and sometimes you lose them. We just happened to be on the losing end today. We’re looking forward to our next game, and we’ll take it one game at a time and see what happens.”
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3
Score by Innings
ECC 000 021 0 — 3
DCC 100 030 x — 4
Elk County Catholic—3
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3011, Gabby Weisner cf 3000, Lydia Anderson 1b 3010, Emily Mourer p 2000, Reagna Bauer cr 0100, Sydney Alexander 3b 3000, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3000, Ellie Baron lf 3100, Tessa Fledderman dp 3000, Hope Farley rf 3110, Kathrine Kirst (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 26-3-3-1.
DuBois Central Catholic—4
Emma Suplizio rf 4000, Kali Franklin 3b 3210, Kayley Risser cf 3131, Savanah Morelli lf 3100, Rose Whipple dp-1b 2001, Madison Hoyt ss 3021, Morgan Tyler 1b-p 3000, Marina Hanes pr 0000, Lauren Davidson 2b 2010, Jessy Frank c 2000, Melia Mitscavich (flex) p 0000. Totals: 25-4-7-3.
Errors: ECC 2, DCC 3. LOB: ECC 3, DCC 7. 2B: Hoyt, Davidson. 3B: Risser. HBP: Mourer (by Mitscavich); Frank (by Mourer). SB: Alexander; Franklin, Morelli. CS: Risser, Hanes.
Pitching
ECC: Emily Mourer-6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
DCC: Melia Mitskavich-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Morgan Tyler-4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Mourer.