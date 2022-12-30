BROOKVILLE — Sometimes it’s more about what you don’t allow into the basket that matters the most. Thursday night in the Brookville Christmas Tournament Championship game, DuBois Central Catholic used that formula to a T.
Holding DuBois to a minuscule 16 percent shooting from the floor (9-for-55), the Lady Cardinals navigated through a low-scoring grudge match for a 37-28 win over a team that dealt them a 33-23 loss back on Dec. 8.
In the first game, Brookville notched its first win of the season with a 54-33 consolation game victory over Brockway.
For the Lady Cardinals (4-4), it’s the first Brookville title since 2004. Head coach Jordan Hoover was pleased with how his team played with some urgency, getting back to .500 in a not-so-easy schedule to date to finish off the 2022 calendar.
“I hate to put one word on it, but our energy was really, really good tonight,” Hoover said. “We’re 4-4 now, so the win feels a lot better. There was a lot of buildup for the kids this year and I think we expected to have a better start this season and they played like a team that had their backs against the wall and responded very, very well.”
Tournament Most Valuable Player Faith Jacob was a big force in the paint for the Lady Cardinals, scoring nine points and pulling down 22 rebounds while blocking a handful of shots and altering the approaches of several others.
“What’s really impressive about her is Faith has just come a long way in terms of her freshman year being a guard and she’s still learning how to compete on the glass, so she’s just so dynamic,” Hoover said. “She can dominate a game without scoring and that’s just a compliment.”
Kaylee Risser led DCC with 11 points and was the other all-tournament selection for the champions who took the lead for good on a Jacob putback for an 8-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Cardinals outscored DuBois 14-4 in the second quarter to go up 22-11 by halftime and 24-16 after painful third quarter for both offenses. DuBois didn’t get any closer than eight points the rest of the way.
“Obviously, we sat in that triangle-and-2 (defense) and they had trouble. We wanted to keep the ball out of Madison Rusnica’s hands because we think she’s a really good player,” Hoover said. “I thought they had some decent looks, but it’s also hard to play a junk defense. Marina Hanes covered so much ground tonight and we felt everything was fairly contested.
“That’s a formula for us moving forward and I think our athletic depth showed up again tonight.”
Risser added six rebounds. Hanes and Lexi Berta each scored six points. Central didn’t fare a whole lot better shooting, especially from the foul line (10-for-25). They made 13 of 40 shots from the field (33 percent).
The Lady Beavers made as many shots from the field as they did at the foul line, where they were 9-for-14.
“We were expecting their triangle-and-two and they didn’t run it nearly as much as the first game,” said DuBois co-head coach Cory Hand, whose team dropped to 6-2. “It didn’t look pretty, but we had an awful lot of good looks. That’s the biggest thing of course in this game, but they were quicker and especially so when they were running their offense and they had some easy good looks and we lost them in transition a couple times.
“Even though we battled, we weren’t consistent enough on keeping them off the offensive glass. They’re a bigger team, so we have to be spot on with all five people on every possession and we just didn’t do that.”
Rusnica led the Lady Beavers with 10 points while Kamryn Fontaine finished with five points. Both were named to the all-tournament team.
Both teams return to the court Tuesday on the road, the Lady Beavers at Marion Center and DuBois Central at St. Marys.
In the consolation game:
Brookville 54,
Brockway 33
The tournament host Lady Raiders earned their first win of the season as Eden Wonderling scored 22 points in a game they led from start to finish.
Brookville forced 24 turnovers, including 11 in the first quarter thanks to an effective press that the Lady Raiders used out of the gate and a few other stretches to keep the Lady Rovers from getting back in the game.
Wonderling added nine rebounds and four steals while Reggan Olson scored a season-high 12 points, nailing three of her four 3-point attempts.
The Lady Raiders led 14-5 after the first quarter and stretched it to 27-15 by halftime. Brockway got it to 10 points early in the third, but Brookville built the lead back to 45-23 by the end of the third quarter.
“We set the tone early and that’s what we wanted to do,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “To win your first game, you have to go out and get it and I thought the kids did that early and we were able to play better. I thought we did a better job on the boards and we actually had a little bit of a height advantage tonight.”
Sophia Schmader led the Lady Rovers with 10 points. Mallory Smith finished with seven and Madelyn Schmader scored six points with 11 rebounds.
Both teams are 1-8 heading into the 2023 calendar year. The Lady Rovers host Elk County Catholic Tuesday before getting a rematch with Brookville in Brockway next Friday, which is also the Lady Raiders’ next game.
CHAMPIONSHIP
DuBOIC CC 37,
DuBOIS 28
Score By Quarters
DCC 8 14 2 13 — 37
DuBois 7 4 5 12 — 28
DuBois CC –37
Faith Jacob 3 3-6 9, Kayley Risser 5 1-8 11, Jessy Frank 2 0-0 4, Marina Hanes 1 3-4 6, Lexi Berta 2 2-5 6, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Emma Elensky 0 1-2 1, Julia Sebring 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 10-25 37.
DuBois –28
Kamryn Fontaine 1 2-2 5, Madison Rusnica 3 4-4 10, Abbie McCoy 1 0-1 2, Alexas Pfeufer 1 0-1 3, Gabby Orzechowski 1 1-2 3, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Bree Weible 1 1-2 3, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyan 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 1 1-2 3. Totals: 9 9-14 28.
3-pointers: DuBois CC 1 (Hanes), DuBois 1 (Pfeufer).
CONSOLATION
BROOKVILLE 54,
BROCKWAY 33
Score By Quarters
Brockway 5 10 8 10 — 33
Brookville 14 13 18 9 — 54
Brockway –33
Sophia Schmader 2 5-8 10, Rheanna Spinda 2 0-0 4, Kalina Powell 1 0-0 2, Zoe Puhala 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Schmader 2 2-7 6, Mallory Smith 3 1-2 7, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Angela Durlee 1 0-0 2, Mya Fremer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 8-17 33.
Brookville –54
Kerstyn Davie 3 0-0 6, Eden Wonderling 8 3-3 22, Hannah Lundgren 0 2-2 2, Bentley Hughey 2 0-0 4, Reggan Olson 4 1-1 12, Mara Bowser 1 0-0 2, Samantha Whitling 0 1-2 1, Kaida Yoder 1 0-0 3, Hannah Geer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 7-8 54.
3-pointers: Brockway 1 (S. Schmader), Brookville 7 (Wonderling 3, Olson 3, Yoder).