DUBOIS — Two of the area’s best softball teams square off Tuesday afternoon at Heindl Field, as DuBois Central Catholic played host to Punxsutawney in a matchup that lived up to that billing.
Both teams put together big innings, and in the end it was the host Lady Cardinals who managed to push across one more run to pull out a hard-fought, 6-5, victory to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
Punxsy actually led 2-1 after the top of the third, but DCC exploded for five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-2 advantage. The Lady Cardinals pounded out six hits against Punxsy starter Ciara Toven in the inning, getting RBIs singles from Kayley Risser, Rose Whipple and Marina Hanes.
It was Hanes’ two-out, run-scoring single left that proved to be the difference by game’s end after Punxsy made a valiant comeback bid in the sixth against DCC freshman reliever Rylee Kulbatsky.
That Punxsy rally was sparked by a pair of errors with one out that saw both Laci Poole and Emily Dobbins reach base instead of the inning being over. The Lady Chucks that took advantage of those two miscues.
An infield single by Brooke Skarbek plated Poole before Kulbatsky struck out Olivia Toven. However, Lady Chucks Avary Powell and Ciara Toven delivered back-to-back, two-out RBI singles to make it a one-run game at 6-5.
Kulbatsky ended the Punxsy rally there, though, getting Karli Young to hit a soft liner to second baseman Lauren Davidson to strand runners on the corners.
Ciara Toven then quickly worked around a two-out single by Hanes in the bottom of the sixth to get the Lady Chucks back to the plate in the seventh. Kulbatsky silenced the Punxsy bats, though, and retired the side in the order including a pair of strikeouts to secure the win for DCC.
Kulbatsky tossed the final four innings in relief of Melia Mitskavich to pick up her second win in as many varsity games. She allowed three runs, all unearned, on five hits while striking out four and walking none.
Mitskavich gave up a pair of earned runs on seven hits while striking out two in her three innings of work.
Punxsy actually outhit DCC, 12-11, in the game with DCC’s Kali Franklin and Ciara Toven leading their respective teams with 3-for-4 days. Risser, Hanes and Jessy Frank all had two hits for the Lady Cardinals, while Skarbek and Olivia Toven notched two hits for Punxsy.
“That sixth inning got a little scary, and we made a couple miscues,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “But, our pitching was good again I thought, and we had some clutch hits in the third inning.
“We have to help our pitching out, and when we don’t do that, it can get away from us a little bit. But, we got that third out in the sixth inning, and Rylee came back and pitched a very nice seventh inning
“That’s a good AAA team, so I’m very happy to get the win today.”
After Mitskavich worked around a Ciara Toven one-out single in the first, DCC grabbed the lead with a run in the bottom half of the inning.
Franklin and Frank led off the inning with back-to-back singles, then pulled off a double steal before Mitskavich plated Franklin on a sacrifice fly to right to right to make it 1-0. Toven limited the damage to just one run, though, stranding Frank at third.
Punxsy answered right back with a run in the second, although it felt like the Lady Chucks might have left some runs on the table after putting together a four-hit inning.
Poole got things started with a bunt single with one out but was promptly throw out trying to second by Frank. Emily Dobbins and Skarbek followed with two-out singles, then Olivia Toven made it three hits in a row with a single of her own to left-center that scored Dobbins to make it 1-1.
Mitskavich halted the rally there, as Franklin tracked down a foul popup off the bat of Powell for the final out.
Punxsy then grabbed the lead in the third as Ciara Toven smacked a leadoff single and her courtesy runner Brynn Hergert scored on a two-out infield single by Brinley Hallman.
That lead was short-lived though, as DCC responded with hits 5-run bottom of the third to seemingly seize control of the game.
After Toven retired the first batter, Franklin singled to left before Frank ripped a single to center. The ball got past the center fielder, an error that allowed Franklin to score and Frank to end up third. Risser then beat out an infield single that plated Frank to make it 3-2.
The Lady Cardinals were far from done, though.
Mitskavich followed with a hit of her own, while a single by Whipple — DCC’s fifth in a row in the inning — chased home Risser. After a Davidson walk loaded the bases, courtesy runner Lexi Berta scored on a ball hit to right by Lydia Morgan that went as a fielder’s choice when Punxsy got a forceout at second.
Hanes then capped the big inning with her single to left, which scored Whipple with what proved to be the eventual game-winning run.
Kulbatsky took over in the circle in the fourth and kept Punxsy off the board in the fourth and fifth, retiring six of the seven hitters she faced. The sixth went much different, as the two DCC errors allowed Punxsy to make things interesting.
However, Kulbatsky and her teammates were able to hold off the Lady Chucks and come away with the victory. The loss was Punxsy’s second one-run setback to open the season, as the Lady Chucks dropped their opener last week at St. Marys, 2-1.
“These girls showed some courage tonight,” said Punxsy coach Brad Constantino. “We’re taking a look at some people (at positions) here early in the season, and I’m looking to find that right combination. With the two games we’ve opened up with so far, they haven’t been easy games but we have battled. The kids showed a lot tonight against a very good, fundamentally-sound team.
“After they got that lead, we were looking for something positive to build on, and the kids started chipping away. The thing is, these kids don’t fear a lot. When they were done, they didn’t back down. We need to make another play here or there, but we’re going to keep working.”
DuBois Central Catholic travels to Johnsonburg on Thursday, although that game could be moved to Heindl Field if the Ramettes’ field isn’t playable because of weather. Punxsy is back in action today at Brookville.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 5
Score by Innings
Punxsy 011 003 0 — 5
DCC 105 000 x — 6
Punxsy—5
Avary Powell c 4011, Ciara Toven p 4031, Brynn Hergert cr 0100, Brooke Young dp 4000, Karli Young 1b 4010, Brinley Hallman 2b 4011, Laci Poole rf 4110, Emily Dobbins cf 4210, Brooke Skarbek ss 3121, Olivia Toven lf 3021, Syd Hoffman 3b (flex) 0000, Kaylee Guidice 3b (flex) 0000. Totals: 34-5-12-5.
DCC—6
Kali Franklin ss 4230, Jessy Frank c 4120, Kaylee Risser cf 4121, Melia Mitskavich p-3b 2011, Lexi Berta cr 0100, Rose Whipple 1b 3111, Lauren Davidson 2b 2000, Lydia Morgan rf 3001, Rylee Kulbatsky 3b-p 3000. Totals: 28-6-11-5.
Errors: Punxsy 1, DCC 2. LOB: Punxsy 8, DCC 6. SF: Mitskavich. SB: Franklin, Frank. CS: Poole (by Frank).
Pitching
Punxsy: Ciara Toven-6 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
DCC: Melia Mitskavich-3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Rylee Kulbatsky-4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kulbatsky. Losing pitcher: C. Toven.