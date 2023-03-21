DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball program has been here before — coming off a deep state playoff run and faced with the challenge of filling the shoes of key players lost to graduation.
It’s something the Lady Cardinals have routinely done for the last decade plus, and veteran coach George Heigel hopes the past repeats itself this season as DCC must replace four departed seniors — Madison Hoyt, Savanah Morelli, Emma Suplizio, Morgan Tyler.
That quartet were all starters on a squad that went 22-3 and reached the PIAA Class A championship game for the second time in program history, with both of those appearances coming during their four-year careers.
Their departure will not only hurt when it comes to leadership but also the on field product.
Offensively, the quartet combined to hit .438 (109-for-249) with 86 runs, 77 RBIs, 17 doubles, nine triples and five home runs. Those numbers represented anywhere from 32-41 percent of DCC’s total numbers for each of those categories, with the exception of homers where the team had nine total.
Tyler also was a staple in the circle for DCC throughout her career and pitched in both state final appearances to book-end her career. She finished with a 34-3 career record, sporting a 2.55 ERA with 281 strikeouts and 62 walks in 214 1/3 career innings.
While those departures might cripple some teams, the cupboard is anything but bare for Heigel and the Lady Cardinals as they return four All-State players on a squad that will have just one senior (Rose Whipple) in 2023. A crux of the roster are either juniors (7) or freshman (6), with the team also having three sophomores.
All told, DCC has six All-State selections following its state finals run, led by Suplizio, who was a First Team outfielder. Suplizio was the team’s top hitter las year, posting a .514 average (37-for-72) with 34 RBis, 31 runs, seven doubles and two homers.
Hoyt (shortstop, .492, 30 hits, 16 RBIs, 26 runs) was a Second Team pick, along with junior returnees Jessy Frank (catcher), Lauren Davidson (second base) and Kayley Risser (outfield) and current sophomore Kali Franklin (third base).
“I looked at what we needed to replace, and those four girls we lost were all good bats plus Mo (in the circle),” said Heigel. “From a hits standpoint, the four represented about a third of our offense from hits, RBI and runs scored standpoint.
“So, we got a lot to replace, but as I tell people, starting the year with four returning All-State players is a pretty good base to start with. Every year you lose key components to your team, but I think this year we have people who are ready to step up. And, we’re going to be pretty solid up the middle.”
Frank (.460, 29 hits, 21 RBIs. 25 runs, 5 doubles) returns behind the plate for a second straight year, while Davidson (.444. 28 hits, 16 RBIs, 30 runs, seven doubles, 3 triples) is back after solidifying the second base position as a sophomore.
One big position switch will see Franklin move from third to shortstop to have over for the departed Hoyt. Franklin hit .480 (36-for-75) as a freshman with 27 RBIs and a team highs in runs scored (36) and doubles (9).
As for Risser (.443, 31 hits, 25 RBIs, 27 runs, 6 doubles, 5 triples), she returns to to roam center field, where she has started since she was a freshman. However, the outfield will have a much different look around her with the departures of Suplizio and Morelli.
Sophomore Marina Hanes is set to take over in right field after seeing some varsity time as a freshman. She hit .524 in limited plate appearances (11-for-21) a year ago with nine RBIs and 12 runs scored.
When it comes to left field, that position will be tied to two others — pitcher and third base — this season. That’s because those three positions will be part of a rotation comprised of juniors Melia Mitskavich and Lydia Morgan and freshman Rylee Kulbatsky.
One of those three will be in the circle, with the other two playing either third or left field when not in the circle.
Mitskavich is the most experienced of the bunch and was another solid bat for DCC as a sophomore as she hit .383 (18-for-47) with 16 RBIs and 14 runs scored.
However, it was her emergence in the circle late in the season that truly helped propel the Lady Cardinals to the state finals. Mitskavich went 7-1 on the season with a 1.12 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings, with large portion of that work being down in the postseason.
Like last season, Mitskavich won’t have to do it alone in the circle. Morgan is expected to pick up more innings, while freshman Rylee Kulbatsky is likely to emerge as the No. 1 pitcher by season’s end.
“Our pitching will be solid,” said Heigel. “We pitched all winter and have two really good junior pitchers in Lydia Morgan and Melia Mitskavich. And while Rylee Kulbatsky is a freshman, she isn’t new to our program.
“She played in our middle school and was our bat girl for two years before that. So, she’s been around our program, and she’s finally here (varsity level). She’s not a typical freshman and is seasoned, and she will be good.
“But, I don’t want to discredit my two junior pitchers because they are pretty good too. There won’t be too many single-A teams in the state who have three pitchers like we do.”
Rounding out the DCC starting lineup will be Whipple, who will take over the first base duties full time this season. She hit .300 (15-for-50) last year 14 RBIs and 13 runs scored while tying for the team lead with two home runs.
“I see her hitting fourth or fifth, and my hope is she can add some power to our lineup,” said Heigel. “But, we need her to hit for average too.”
A couple other players to keep an eye on are juniors Lexi Berta and Kourtney Zatsick, who had a solid preseason hitting the ball, especially in the team’s scrimmages, and could factor in the designated player role if the team uses one. Berta could also see some time at third base.
With the pieces back, coupled with some of the incoming freshmen, the Lady Cardinals should be right back in the thick of things once again when the postseason rolls around.
“I don’t want to dance around it,” said Heigel. “The goal is to finally get the team and school a state championship. That’s a realistic goal, I think, but you have to win a district championship before you get there. Then the state brackets have changed this year and if you win districts, you’re in the east against 7-2, instead of being in the West like it’s always been. I wasn’t overly excited about getting bumped to the East, but what are young going to do.”
Thats means should DCC and returning state champ Montgomery both make deep playoff runs as district champs again this season they would meet in the PIAA semifinals instead of having a rematch in the state finals.
Heigel has also beefed up the schedule once again to help his team prepare for the postseason. The Lady Cardinals will only play a handful of games against Class A schools this year including three against Elk County Catholic (twice) and Glendale.
Both of those schools have reached the PIAA playoffs in recent years, with Glendale was a state semifinalist a year ago and losing to Montgomery in that game.
Central Catholic also will play large schools like State College, DuBois, St. Marys and Punxsutawney, well as Johnsonburg and Karns City, each of whom won a state playof game in Class 2A and 3A, respectively, last year. Both are in Class 2A this year.
Ed and Michelyn Gulvas return as assistant coaches for DCC, while there is a trio of newcomers on the staff in former Lady Cardinal standout Jordy (Frank) Myers, her father Tommy Frank and Adam Kulbatsky.
The Lady Cardinals are set to open the season Friday at home against Elk County Catholic. The game will be played at Heindl Field at 6 p.m.
ROSTER
Senior: Rose Whipple. Juniors: Lexi Berta, Lauren Davidson, Jessy Frank, Melia Mitskavich, Lydia Morgan, Kayley Risser, Kourtney Zatsick. Sophomores: Kierra Foster, Kali Franklin, Marina Hanes. Freshmen: Addie Carlson, Ellie Gow, Rylee Kulbatsky, Maggie Mauthe, Virginia Myers, Tatelyn Jones