DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals basketball team will field 15 players for the upcoming season under head coach Jordan Hoover, who enters his fifth year running the program.
That program has just one senior and two juniors, as they’ll rely heavily on its underclassmen to succeed — something that Hoover feels they are more than up to the task to do.
“This has probably been the best off-season we have had has since I took over the program,” Hoover said. “We have a ton of really nice basketball players and they have worked really hard this offseason. We played a lot of games in the summer and fall and we also have a lot of girls who are dedicated to getting better and they have really improved their games.”
The offense will be led by sophomore guard Kayley Risser — who was a First Team Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star selection as a freshman last season. She led the area in total points with 284 at 12.9 points per game, which also racking up 7.5 rebounds per game.
Also contributing will be junior Faith Jacob, who was a TCW/CE Honorable Mention with 9.4 ppg and 8.1 rbg, and sophomore Jessy Frank, who racked up 7.4 ppg and 4 ppg as a freshman last season.
There will also be plenty of players and new faces contributing to the Lady Cardinals this year. That list includes sophomore Lexi Berta, who played for DuBois last season.
“Berta is a point guard and a dynamic athlete who stretches the floor with her deep range but also can attack off the dribble and is a capable passer,” Hoover said. “Berta has elevated the play of our entire team and has already embraced an active role as a leader on the team.
The Lady Cardinals will also rely heavily on four freshmen in Marina Hanes, Emma Elensky, Hope Jacob and Lauren Jenkins.
“Hanes is safely in the regular rotation and brings a ton of energy of both ends of the floor,” Hoover said. “Hanes is a great perimeter defender and a capable shooter. She is a true point guard who brings a high basketball IQ and elite passing ability.
“Elensky is a versatile big. She is very strong on the block and makes excellent post moves. She is strong with the ball and a great rebounder. Despite her ability in the post, she is capable of both defending and playing on the perimeter. Elensky has worked herself into the rotation and was one of our most improved players through the summer and fall.
“Jacob is an extremely lengthy off guard. She brings mid-range shooting and is a very good shot blocker and defender. Jacob is another girl who is defends the perimeter well. Offensively, she is particularly good when running the floor.
“Jenkins is a solid point guard who has improved her shooting ability. She is someone who is always in the right spot and is a hard worker and has been very valuable to our team this off-season.”
Because of the returning starters and newcomers, Hoover said they have high expectations for this season.
“Although we have a very difficult schedule, I think it’s realistic to compete to win every single night we step on the floor,” Hoover said. “I am not someone who gets caught up in big picture goals and continue to tell the girls just to compete and improve every single night at practice and in games. I believe if they buy into having this singular focus we will be at our highest possible potential at the end of the season.”
Look for the Lady Cardinals to rack up plenty of assists on the year, with Hoover stating they’re quite an unselfish bunch.
“We are a very good passing basketball team,” Hoover said. “This team has really bought into our system. They are really unselfish and so far that has been our biggest strength. We have a lot of versatile scorers, specifically, Risser and Jacob — who are capable of scoring anywhere including post ups and off the dribble. As a team, we are really good in transition because of our versatility and passing ability.”
The program has just three upperclassmen in its lone senior Sophia Ginther and juniors Jacob and Rose Whipple, with all having started plenty of games for the Lady Cardinals. Even though on paper it appears the team is quite young, Hoover said he doesn’t expect to “have the look of a youthful team because many of our young kids got experience last year.”
That experience included with Risser, Frank and Jacob starting every game, as fellow sophomore Lauren Davidson started half the games last season and another sophomore, Sara Hugler, also had starting experience. Hoover feels that experience will pay off as the team has great chemistry leading up to this season.
“They have seemed to find that rare ability to work extremely hard but also stay extremely loose,” Hoover said. “It’s fostered a spectacular environment at practices and the kids have a real passion for the game and get along on and off the court.”
Hoover brings back long-time coaching assistants in Ed Gulvas, Brittany Crabb and Neil Hanes.
“The staff is very knowledgeable and really valuable resources for our girls,” Hoover said.
All of the hard work in the offseason will be put to the test on Friday, as DCC begins its season in the Karns City Tip-Off Tournament against A-C Valley at 5:30 p.m.
“I am very proud of the improvements of all of our kids,” Hoover said. “Many of these kids have worked really hard lifting in the offseason, shooting on their own and going to individual lessons and camps. I think it has been a great benefit and expect their hard work to pay off this upcoming season.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Sophia Ginther. Juniors: Faith Jacob, Rose Whipple. Sophomores: Lexi Berta, Jessy Frank, Kayley Risser, Hayley Semancik, Lauren Davidson, Sarah Hugler, Addison Yanek. Freshmen: Marina Hanes, Hope Jacob, Emma Elensky, Lauren Jenkins, Alyssa Yanek.