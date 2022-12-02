DuBOIS — Last season was quite a successful one for the DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals basketball team. It was the first time since 2004 that DCC earned a state playoff berth, entering the PIAA Class A tournament as District 9’s No. 5 seed before falling to WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin in the first round — finishing with a 17-10 record.
However, that squad all returns this season as head coach Jordan Hoover enters his sixth season at the helm with heightened expectations.
“We have had a very busy offseason,” Hoover said. “Having returned our whole team from last season was a nice opportunity to have our entire system in earlier than usual.”
There are 20 players that make up this year’s team that include two seniors, six juniors, four sophomores and eight freshmen.
The Lady Cardinals are led by its top two returning scorers and rebounders in junior Kayley Risser and senior Faith Jacob.
Risser was a First Team selection for the Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Stars for the second straight year, scoring 284 points for an average of 12.9 points per game. She also notched 7.5 rebounds per game (165 total) and had 61 assists, 46 steals and 20 blocks.
Jacob was an Honorable Mention for the TCW/CE All-Stars and 206 points for an average of 9.4 ppg to go along with a team-high 178 rebounds (8.1 rpg). Jacob’s stats included 80 assists, 57 steals and 44 blocks.
“They are both extremely athletic and lengthy and are enormously versatile,” Hoover said of Risser and Jacob. “They both can play and defend 1-5, which gives our offense a lot of variety as they can score from so many spots.”
Junior Jessy Frank, who has started every game of her career when healthy, also returns as she had 162 points last season, 88 rebounds, 69 assists, 33 steals and five blocks.
“She has been one our most consistent players through the offseason,” Hoover said of Frank.
Also looking to contribute this years as they had done so last year are junior Lexi Berta and sophomores Marina Hanes, Emma Elensky and Hope Jacob.
“Lexi Berta joined them as all conference players and provides ball handling and is one of the better shooters in the area,” Hoover said. “Last year saw the emergence of a very good point guard and defender Marina Hanes — who has steadily improved and is expected to take more of a leading role on the team. We also expect fellow sophomores Emma Elensky and Hope Jacob to see a ton of minutes they have improved so much and they fit well and add to our overall length.”
What excites Hoover about the 2022-23 more than any in recent memory is DCC’s overall depth, stating a total of eight players head into this year with starting experience.
“This is easily the deepest team we have had as many players have starting experience including Rose Whipple, Lauren Davidson and Hope Jacob in addition to (the others). Elensky also will be a consistent member in the lineup.”
As far as those looking to contribute for the first time this year, Hoover says freshman Julia Sebring should also compete for minutes.
“Julia Sebring is a really impressive incoming freshmen,” Hoover said. “She has elite speed and is probably our fastest player. She is very good in transition and finishes very strong around the basket. We expect her to have an immediate impact this season. We have a strong freshmen class with eight of them playing.”
Hoover expects the squad to be great in transition — something that they were able to do quite well last year.
“Our bigs run the floor extremely well and we are a very good passing team,” Hoover said. “We like to get into tempo and think that’s our identity. Defensively, we get a lot of deflections and this will help us get out and run.”
One thing Hoover would like to see him team improve on, however, is to be a better defensive rebounding team.
“It is something we have been addressing in practice and throughout the offseason,” Hoover said.
Although one can assume that the Lady Cardinals should take the next step into the District 9 playoffs and the state tournament, Hoover said he’s not specifically setting that as a goal — but rather they’ll focus on being good day in and day out and the wins will fall in place if they do so.
“We do not really address expectations with the team year to year in terms of team goals,” Hoover said. “We challenge them to compete and get better every practice and game. We think it really helps us stay focused and not get too high or low. With that being said, we expect that to translate into a successful season as this group has worked extremely hard and I would like to see them rewarded for the work they have put in.”
Hoover is assisted by Ed Gulvas, Greg Lonesky and Neil Hanes.
“It is a very knowledgeable and experienced staff,” Hoover said.
Hoover said they’re looking forward to getting the season under way, as they’ll start tonight at the Karns City Tip-Off Tournament, playing Karns City at 7 p.m.
“We really enjoy the process and being around each other,” Hoover said. “This is a very fun but hard working group. I can honestly say even the practices are very enjoyable.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Faith Jacob, Rose Whipple. Juniors: Lexi Berta, Lauren Davidson, Jessy Frank, Brayley Lukehart, Kayley Risser, Hayley Semancik. Sophomores: Emma Elensky, Marina Hanes, Hope Jacob, Lauren Jenkins. Freshmen: Brooklynn Baummer, Ella Elensky, Mattie Gritzer, Tatelyn Jones, Jackson Lonesky, Kairys Martini, Maggie Mauthe, Julia Sebring.