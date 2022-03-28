DUBOIS — George Heigel and his coaching staff have built the DuBois Central Catholic softball program to the point where when good players and lost to graduation, others are ready to step and fill those shoes without much of a drop off.
They hope that tradition continues after the team lost a strong four-member senior class — Chlesea Busatto, Shaynne Lundy, Mia Meholick and Emily Joseph — to graduation from last year’s squad that went 21-3 and reached the state semifinals before falling to West Greene.
Busatto and Lundy shared Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express Co-Player of the Year honors after putting together monster offensive seasons, while Meholick was right behind them with the bat while being one of the area’s top catchers. Joseph saw starting action in the outfield.
Replacing that group on the field will be the easy part, it’s the offense they took with them that will be hard to match. The quartet hit a combined .485 (124-for-256) with 137 RBIs, 125 runs, 35 doubles 7 triples and had 11 of the team’s 14 home runs. Their RBIs total accounted for nearly 53 percent of the team’s total (259).
“To say we have to replace some offense is an understatement,” said Heigel. “I’m hopeful that can happen. I’m very thankful have we our pitching back. Our pitchers and catchers have worked real hard over the winter in the gym.
“From my perspective, our pitching is way ahead of our batting right now. When we scrimmaged (March 18th), we had 17 hits in 5 innings but had two innings where had no hits. It’s like feast or famine.”
The one trade off Heigel may have to make is the power last year’s seniors had for speed, something the current roster is filled with.
“I thought going into the season we’d have 1 through 9 (in lineup) a lot of speed, more speed than we’ve ever had,” he said. ‘We’re going to to try be aggressive on basepaths. We always have, but we’ve really emphasized that in first two weeks of practice.
“We’ve already done a lot of situational stuff where we’re always looking for two bases. Two bases, that’s our mantra this year. So, we’re going to score and make up for all those lost RBIs and hits by running the basepaths a little more aggressively, and hopefully efficiently, and put more runs up via our speed opposed to our power.
“I’ve told them one base could mean a run, and one run could mean a win or a loss. So, every base is very important, and we’re trying to get them to pay attention to that.”
If the offense does get off to a slow start, that pitching Heigel spoke of should be there to anchor the team and keep them in games no matter what.
That staff is led by the senior duo of Morgan Tyler and Madison Hoyt but also features sophomores Melia Mitskavich and Lydia Morgan. All four saw time a year ago, with Morgan —who missed close to half the season with an injury — and Hoyt shouldering a majority of the work.
Tyler went 10-1 and posted a 3.29 ERA with 90 strikeouts and 22 walk in 61 2/3 innings. Hoyt was 7-2 with a 3.23 ERA, 45 strikeouts and 16 walks in 47 2.3 innings. Mitskavich and Morgan threw a combined 12 innings, with Mitskavich going 2-0 with 16 strikeouts in seven innings.
“All four pitchers have been working hard, and we’ve hit off all four using them for live BPs,” said Heigel. “Madison has improved her speed and is a couple miles an hour faster, so there isn’t that big of a variance between her and Mo any more. So, I’ve been thinking about what to do there as far as splitting games.
“Lydia and Melia both spin the ball well inside and out and deserve an opportunity to pitch. So, I’ll have to try to find some innings for all four of them. That’s a good problem to have though.”
The defense around them is set for the most part.
Sophomore Jessy Frank (.459, 28 hits, 27 runs, 15 RBIs), who played shortstop last year, will be tasked with replacing Meholick behind the plate. With that move, Hoyt (.426, 26 hits, 23 RBIs, 22 runs, 6 doubles) is now shifting from third base over to shortstop when Tyler is pitching, with freshman Kali Franklin stepping in at third. When Hoyt pitches, Franklin will play short and someone else filling the hole at third.
“I think she (Frank) is going to be really good defensive catcher and have no concerns there now,” said Heigel. “I had concerns last fall who my catcher was going to be, and about the left side of my infield, but I think those have been alleviated.”
Sophomore Lauren Davidson (.263, 10 hits, 14 runs), is back at second base, while the one position still up for grabs is first base, with several girls battling for time. When Tyler (.333, 3-for-9) doesn’t pitch, she’ll play some first, as will the team’s lone junior Rose Whipple (.200, 2-for-10), Mitskavich and Morgan (.400, 2-for-5).
Mitskavich, who .443 (27-for-61) as a freshman, is kind of a player without a true position when she doesn’t pitch but will be a huge factor in the DCC offense.
“I can’t take Melia Mitskavich out the equation. She hit .443 last year and a heck of a year as a DH (designated player),” said Heigel. “I have to find a spot for her, but I don’t know who I’m going to DH her for. We have to get her bat into the lineup because she can hit for power too.”
The outfield is set with a pair of returning starters in sophomore center fielder Kayley Risser (.485, 32 hits, 31 runs, 21 RBIs, 6 doubles) and junior right fielder Emma Suplizio (.507, 37 hits, 42 runs, 27 RBIs, 7 doubles).
Senior Savanah Morelli, who missed most of lat year as she worked her way back from knee surgery, will start in left. She played in nine games late in the regular season and playoffs and was 4-for-10 with four RBIs and four runs scored.
Although she hasn’t played a full season since she was a freshman (COVID canceled her sophomore year), Heigel has her slotted to hit No. 4 this year and expects big things from the senior.
Freshmen Marina Hanes also will see some action in the outfield, as well as the infield, as Heigel looks to capitalize on the speed she brings to the team. She may play third when Franklin has to slide over to shortstop.
As far as goals, those never change for Heigel no matter who he puts out on the field.
“We want to win a district championship, that always one of our goals, then see how far we can get in the state tournament,” said Heigel. “The goal is to win as many games as we can in the regular season and get better.
“We’ve added some different teams to the schedule, and I told the girls if we lose 2, 3, 4, 5 games in the regular season that’s okay. The big thing is we want to get ready for the playoffs and the teams we’ll see then.”
Heigel will once again be assisted by Ed Gulvas, Michelyn Gulvas, Chris Nasuti, Mark Hoyt and Dom Suplizio.
The Lady Cardinals were scheduled to open the season today against Elk County Catholic at Heindl Field, but that game was postponed on Sunday due to the weather forecast.
Central Catholic will now open the year Wednesday at Claysburg-Kimmel.
ROSTER
Seniors: Madison Hoyt, Savanah Morelli, Emma Suplizio, Morgan Tyler. Junior: Rose Whipple. Sophomores: Lexi Berta, Lauren Davidson, Jessy Frank, Melia Miscavich, Lydia Morgan, Kaylee Risser, Haley Semancik, Kourtney Zatsick. Freshmen: Kali Franklin, Marina Hanes, Kierra Foster.