STRATTANVILLE — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team, the two-time defending District 9 Class A champs, opened postseason play Wednesday against Forest Area in a rematch of last year’s finals and made quick work of the Lady Fires in an 11-0, 5-inning victory at the Clarion-Limestone Sports Complex.
The outcome was nearly identical to last year’s finals matchup (10-0, 5-inning DCC win), but the path to get there was completely different.
A year ago, the Lady Cardinals got off to slow start before eventually winning in walk-off fashion via the 10-run mercy rule. On Wednesday, DCC jumped on Forest starter Izzy Flick for seven runs on five hits and three errors in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
That alone proved to be more than enough run support for the duo of Melia Mitskavich and Rylee Kulbatsky, who combined on a two-hit shutout.
Mitskavich tossed the first three innings to get the win, allowing one hit while striking out six. Kulbatsky gave up one hit and recorded five strikeouts in two scoreless innings.
They were backed by an offense that churned out 13 hits in just four innings. Marina Hanes went 3-for-3 with two RBI bunt singles to lead that attack, while Mitskavich was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs. Rose Whipple also had two hits and a RBI, while Lauren Davidson and Lexi Berta each hit doubles.
“We’ve practiced hard the last three nights in preparation for this and trying to clean up some of the defensive messes we were creating for ourselves,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “We talked a lot about situations and really emphasized a whole lot of things that I really didn’t think we were doing well.
“Honestly, defensively we didn’t have a lot of opportunities today. Our pitching was good, and it’s a factor of us seeing good pitching throughout the year and they (Forest) aren’t use to seeing the pitching we have.
“The combination (Mitskavich-Kulbatsky) worked great, and it works great when Melia works ahead in the count. She was spinning the ball really well today, and put the ball on the inside and outside part of the plate.
“We also hit the ball really well. She (Flick) was a decent pitcher, and we sort of did the same thing to her last year, but it took until the fifth inning to get to her last year. We did it right away in the first this year.
“Everybody throughout the lineup hit again, and we’re working a lot on our small game because we’re going to need that in the last five games here. Marina Hanes had two nice bunts today.”
Mitskavich came out firing from the start and wasted little time striking out the side in order to open the game.
The Lady Cardinals carried that momentum into the bottom of the first, where they exploded for seven runs to seize control of the game.
Kali Franklin led off the inning with a single, took second on a wild pitch and third on a Jessy Frank groundout. Kayley Risser followed with a walk before Mitskavich ripped a double to right-center to plate both runners for a 2-0 game.
Mitskavich advanced to third on a wild pitch before Rose Whipple drew a walk. Hanes then put down a perfect bunt single she easily beat out that scored Mitskavich. A late throw to first allowed Whipple to tale third and Hanes second.
That brought Lauren Davidson to the plate and she dropped a hustling double into right-center that brought home Whipple. Hanes was held at third as she had to make sure the ball wasn’t caught.
Lydia Morgan then reached on an error that allowed Hanes to score before No. 9 batter Rylee Kulbaysky smacked a RBI single to right to make it 6-0 as the lineup turned back over to the top.
Franklin reached on a fielder’s choice in her second at-bat of the inning that brought home Morgan for a commanding 7-0 lead after one inning.
It didn’t take DCC long to get back into the dugout to hit again, as Mitskavich notched two more strikeouts (5 in a row to start the game) in the second and a flyout.
Central Catholic then tacked on two more runs in the bottom half of the second.
Risser and Whipple both singled around a flyout before Hanes scored Risser on a bunt single and Davidson plated Whipple on a groundout to push the lead to 9-0.
Forest got its first runner of the game in the third when Alexa Carll doubled to right-center, but Mitskavich stranded her at second.
Central threatened to score again in the third as pinch-hitter Lexi Berta ripped a double just inside the third-base bag to lead off the inning. She took third on a wild pitch, but Franklin promptly hit into a double play as third baseman Akeela Greenawalt snagged a liner a foot away from the third-base bag.
Kulbatsky relieved Mitskavich to start the fourth and quickly struck out the first two hitters she faced before getting Faith Dietrich to pop up to Franklin at short to end the inning.
The lady Cardinals then put the 10-run mercy into play with a two-run bottom of the fourth to go up 11-0.
Mitskavich led off the frame with her second double of the game and scored a batter later when Whipple dropped a single just inside the left-field line. Maggie Mauthe came in to pinch run for Whipple and scored when Morgan hit into a fielder’s choice.
With the win, top-seeded DCC (17-3) advanced to Monday’s District 9 title game where the Lady Cardinals will battle rival Elk County Catholic (16-4) at 11 a.m. at Heindl Field. The third-seeded Lady Crusaders beat second-seeded Otto-Eldred, 15-7, in the other semifinal on Wednesday.
Central Catholic swept the regular season series with ECC, winning by scores of 9-0 and 18-4 in 5 innings. The Lady Cardinals scored 12 runs in the fifth in that second meeting.
“I think we’re ready for Monday and taking nice steps forward and playing really well,” said Heigel. “It’s something we’ve worked for, and it’s the goal (district title), and we’ll be ready on Monday.”
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 11,
FOREST AREA 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Forest 000 00 — 0
DCC 720 2x — 11
Forest Area—0
Brooke Felleti c 2000, Akeela Greenawalt 3b 2000, Madison McFarland ss 2000, Faith Dietrich 1b 2000, Izzy Flick p-dp 2000, Alexis Oswald 2b 2010, Anna Stitt lf 2000, Alexa Carll rf 2010, Mackenzie Mellon p 0000, Brenna Thompson cf 1000. Totals 17-0-2-0.
DCC—11
Kali Franklin ss 3111, Jessy Frank c 3010, Kayley Risser cf 2210, Melia Mitskavich p-3b 3222, Rose Whipple 1b 221, Maggie Mauthe pr 0100, Marina Hanes rf 3132, Lauren Davidson 2112, Lydia Morgan lf 3101, Rylee Kulbatsky 3b-p 2011, Lexi Berta ph 1010. Totals: 24-11-13-8.
Errors: Forest 4, DCC 0. LOB: Forest 2, DCC 5. DP: Forest 2, DCC 0. 2B: Carll; Mitskavich 2, Davidson, Berta. SB:Frank, Risser.
Pitching
Forest: Izzy Flick-3 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Mackenzie Mellon-1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DCC: Melia Mitskavich-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R. 0 BB, 6 SO; Rylee Kulbatsky-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mitskavich. Losing pitcher: Flick.