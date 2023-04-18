KARNS CITY — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team made the long trek to Karns City Monday for an evening game under the lights on the turf football field and came home with a 16-0, 3-inning mercy rule victory.
Lady Cardinals Rylee Kulbatsky tossed a no-hitter, striking out six while walking five. She was backed by an offense that pounded out 10 hits, six for extra bases, in just three innings.
One-out walks by Jessy Frank and Kayley Risser got the Lady Cardinals rolling in the first before Melia Mitskavich hit into a fielder’s choice that saw all three runners be safe.
That brought Rose Whipple to the plate, and she ripped a 2-run double to center to give DCC a 2-0 lead. Lydia Morgan then hit a fly ball to center that scored Mitskavich but also ended the inning hen Whipple was thrown out trying to take third.
The Lady Cardinals then exploded for six runs in the second and seven more in the third to put the 15-run mercy rule into play.
Central Catholic loaded the bases with one out in the second when Davidson reached on an error, Kulbatsky singled and Kali Franklin walked. Frank followed with a 2-run double to center, while Kayley Risser brought in another run on a single.
Mitskavich then hammered a 3-run homer to left to quickly put DCC up 9-0 before Karns City got out of the inning.
The Lady Cardinals then put the game away with their huge top of the third.
Central again loaded the bases, this time with no outs, as Hanes walked, Davidson reached on an error and Kulbatsky put down a bun single. Hanes then scored on an error before Franklin walked to reload.
Frank and Risser the hit back-to-back sac flies to plate two more runs before Mitskavich walked. Whipple stepped to the plate and hammered a 3-run homer to right to make it a 15-0 game.
Morgan kept the inning going with a 2-out double and scored when Hanes smacked a double of her to set the eventual final at 16-0.
Karns City loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the third on an error and two walks, but Kulbatsky got a strikeout and groundout to finish off a 3-inning no-hitter.
Whipple was 2-for-3 with a double, homer and five RBIs to lead the DCC attack, while Mitskavich had the 3-run homer of her own. Frank added a double and three RBIs, while Risser drove in a pair of runs.
Central Catholic, now 9-0, travels to Cranberry on Wednesday.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 16,
KARNS CITY 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
DCC 367 — 16
K. City 000 — 0
DCC—16
Kali Franklin ss 0200, Jessy Frank c 1213, Kayley Risser cf 1212, Melia Mitskavich 3b 2313, Rose Whipple 1b 3125, Lydia Morgan lf 3111, Marina Hanes rf 2111, Lauren Davidson 2b 3210, Rylee Kulbatsky p 2220, Kourtney Zatsick ph 1000. Totals: 19-16-10-15.
Karns City—0
Reed ss-p 1000, Burrows p-2b 1000, Dunn c 0000, Polczynski cf 1000, Taylor 2b-ss 2000, H. Sherman 1b 1000, Gibson rf 1000, O’Donnell 3b 1000, E. Sherman dp 1000. Totals: 9-0-0-0.
Errors: DCC 1, KC 3. 2B: Frank, Whipple, Morgan, Hanes. HR: Mitskavich, Whipple. SF: Frank, Risser. CS: Franklin (by Dunn).
Pitching
DCC: Rylee Kulbatsky-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 6 SO.
KC: Burrows-1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Reed-2 2/3 IP, 10 H, 14 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; .
Winning pitcher: Kulbatsky. Losing pitcher: Reed.