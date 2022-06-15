DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals softball team will look for its first softball state title in school history on Thursday morning at Beard Field at Penn State University.
Standing in the way of a PIAA Class A championship is the District 4 champion Montgomery (21-4), who finished off the District 6 No. 2 seed Glendale Vikings on Monday, 9-0.
The Lady Cardinals’ route to the title game saw it take down a couple of WPIAL schools to get to the semis. On Monday, June 6, DCC battled the WPIAL 3-seed Greensburg Central Catholic and came out on top, 4-2, at Heindl Field. That game saw senior Emma Suplizio smack a three-run homer to put the Lady Cardinals ahead for good.
The second round matchup on Thursday at Slippery Rock University saw Central Catholic take down a perennial state tourney foe in West Greene — the WPIAL 2-seed.
After losing to West Greene three out of four times in the state semis since 2016, the Lady Cardinals — playing West Greene one round earlier than they’ve usually done — had the bats rolling all throughout the order en route to a decisive 8-2 victory.
Then came Monday’s sixth inning onslaught over Saegertown pitcher Mikaila Obenrader in the semifinals at Westminster College that saw DCC score four runs off of four hits — all within that sixth inning — en route to the 4-0 victory.
It’ll be the second time the Lady Cardinals (22-2) are playing for the state title, as its first opportunity came in 2019. That game saw DCC fall to District 11 powerhouse Williams Valley, 5-0.
Four seniors were freshman on that 2s019 team in Morgan Tyler, Madison Hoyt, Savanah Morelli and Suplizio. Of the four, Tyler and Hoyt played in the 2019 title game, with Hoyt getting time in left field but not making an at-bat. Tyler, however, played a prominent role in throwing six innings in relief of starting pitcher Ashley Wruble.
After being the starting pitcher for much of the year, Tyler’s role has been the closer throughout the playoff run as Melia Mitskavich has taken the reigns inside the circle to start. Head coach George Heigel has referenced after each state playoff win that they’ll continue to “stick to the plan” in having Mitskavich start and Tyler come on in relief.
Mitskavich has thrown 14 innings in the three state playoff games and has scattered 15 hits, allowing just four runs while striking out seven.
Tyler has thrown eight innings, allowing eight hits and no runs while striking out six.
At the plate, Suplizio has led the way during the three playoffs games. In nine at bats, the senior has made the most of her final postseason and handful of games, hitting an absurd .667 (6-of-9) with a double, a home run and eight RBIs.
Fellow senior Morelli was 3-for-4 in the West Greene game and had an RBI single in Monday’s game against Saegertown. Kayley Risser also joins Suplizio as the only Lady Cardinal with hits in each three games.
As a team, Central Catholic has racked up 29 hits in the three games with nine against Greensburg Central Catholic, 16 against West Greene and four against Saegertown.
DuBois Central Catholic’s opponent in Montgomery has also never won a state title, confirming one school will pickup its inaugural title. And like DCC, the Red Raiders (21-4) have only been to the state title game just once — a 2010 loss to Chartiers Houston, 4-1.
The Red Raiders — who have eight seniors in the starting lineup — have made the best of their situation after the first round after knocking off District 11 champions and defending state champions Tri-Valley, who also knocked them out of last year’s quarterfinals, 1-0, in nine innings.
Montgomery has relied heavily on its ace in Faith Persing, who was named last year’s Class A state player of the year by the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association. She threw all nine innings of the first round game and allowing four hits while striking out nine.
The Red Raiders saw a much easier quarterfinal contest in defeating District 1 champions Faith Christian Academy 13-1 in six innings. Persing dominated that contest, throwing all six innings and striking out 17 of the 18 outs recorded.
In the semifinals against Glendale, Persing once again threw all seven innings, allowing just three hits while striking out 13 Lady Vikings in a 9-0 win. At the plate, Persing also had a three-run homer and Courtney Smith was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Thursday’s game is slated for an 11 a.m. start at Beard Field at Penn State University.