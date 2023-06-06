DuBOIS — One bad inning is all it can take between a win and a loss. Such was the case Monday for the DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals softball team. Last year’s PIAA Class A runner-ups found themselves wanting a mulligan on the third inning against the WPIAL No. 2 seed Carmichaels as the Mikes scored seven runs on seven hits and three errors in the top of the third. That would be enough as the Mikes held on for the 7-0 win in the PIAA Class A first round matchup.
“We had a bad third inning there,” DCC head coach George Heigel said. “We just didn’t give them much competition at all.”
Mikes pitcher Bailey Barnyak threw a complete game shutout, scattering five hits and not walking a single Lady Cardinal while also striking out nine.
“I knew coming in that they were a pretty good team and I knew the pitcher was good,” Heigel said. “But we’ve struggled with that all year long in having a bad inning defensively. And we picked the wrong game to do it. The four errors we had were just silly — silly stuff.”
After DCC starting pitcher Melia Mitskavich held the Mikes hitless the first two innings, with the team’s lone baserunner reaching on a popup error in the first, the Mikes had five hits in a row while errors would later compound the situation. Kaitlyn Waggett led off with a double to left as she got to second base as the ball was misjudged on the bounce. Megan Voithofer followed that with a triple off of the glove of a leaping right fielder in Marina Hanes, as that brought in Waggett for the 1-0 Mikes lead. Payton Plavi hit a grounder to short but reached base after Kali Franklin threw to third to keep Voithofer from advancing. One batter later, Sophia Zalar singled on a liner off of Mitskavich for a 2-0 lead.
Ashton Batis then attempted to lay down a bunt along the third base line, but instead popped it up. However, it went over both Rylee Kulbatsky at third and Mitskavich inside the circle, as a throwing error to first allowed another to score for a 3-0 lead.
That spelled the end for Mitskavich inside the circle as Heigel went to the freshman Kulbatsky, each swapping positions. But on the first batter she faced, Carys McConnell popped one on the right field line, which was dropped by Lauren Davidson coming over from second base and the Mikes led 4-0. One batter later, Ali Jacobs hit a two-RBI single to give Carmichaels a 6-0 lead. The team’s final run came on what would’ve been a sac bunt by Kendall Ellsworth to try and bring Jacobs home, but a bobble by DCC first baseman Rose Whipple on the play allowed Ellsworth to make it safely at first and Jacobs scored for a 7-0 lead.
Kulbatsky would then strike out two of the next three batters to get out of the inning — as she allowed just three hits in the next four innings while walking no one and striking out five.
“I thought Rylee pitched pretty good,” Heigel said. “Actually Melia pitched well also, we just didn’t help her.”
The Lady Cardinals stranded just five baserunners, with the Mikes not allowing a DCC player to reach passed second base the entire game. Barnyak had allowed just three hits going into the sixth inning before Mitskavich led off with a single and Davidson singled with two outs. But one strikeout later saw the Mikes celebrate a 7-0 victory.
“We worked hard the last week and we worked hard obviously the whole 12 months getting to this point,” Heigel said. “One inning decides your whole season. But we had a good season and we kept the tradition up and won another district championship. And we won 18 games. We have some things to be proud of but we surely didn’t meet our goals. And you move on and try to learn from it and make it better for next year.”
DuBois Central Catholic finished its season with an 18-4 mark as the Mikes improved to 20-1 and will now face the District 6 No. 3 seed in Glendale — a team DCC beat 10-0 in five innings on April 3 — as the Lady Vikings knocked off the 20-0 District 5 champion Meyersdale Area, 4-2. That game will be on Thursday at a time and location to be determined.
The loss also marked the end for the Lady Cardinals’ lone senior in Rose Whipple, who was 1-for-3 and had the team’s first hit on the afternoon in the bottom of the second inning. But with everyone besides Whipple back for next season, expectations will still be high for the Lady Cardinals in 2024.
“Next year we’ll have everybody back except for Rose,” Heigel said. “We’ve also got some good freshmen coming in. I’m disappointed — not in the effort, they give good effort all the time — we just didn’t execute for as much as we prepare and get them ready for this kind of level of ball. I thought the schedule that we had would prepare us a little better for this. I guess it did — we just didn’t execute in that third inning. It was hideous. Whatever could go wrong went wrong ... There were more than four errors — I mean, there were four errors in the books but there were other situations where we just didn’t execute in that inning. That just snowballed into seven runs.”
CARMICHAELS 7,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Score by Innings
Carmichaels 007 000 0 — 7
DuBois CC 000 000 0 — 0
Carmichaels—7
Sophia Zalar cf 4121, Ashton Batis 2b 4120, Carys McConnell ss 4100, Ali Jacobs 1b 4112, Bailey Barnyak p 4010, Kendall Ellsworth 3b 3001, Kaitlyn Waggett c 3110, Megan Voithofer rf 3121, Payton Plavi dp 3110, Duski Staggers lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 32-7-10-5.
DuBois Central Catholic—0
Kali Franklin ss 3000, Jessy Frank c 2000, Kayley Risser cf 3010, Melia Mitskavich p-3b 3010, Rose Whipple 1b 3010, Maggie Mauthe pr 0000, Marina Hanes rf 3000, Lauren Davidson 2b 3010, Lexi Berta dp 3000, Lydia Morgan lf 2010, Rylee Kulbatsky 3b-p (flex) 0000. Totals: 25-0-5-0.
Errors: Carmichaels 0, DuBois CC 4. LOB: Carmichaels 4, DuBois CC 5. 2B: Waggett. 3B: Voithofer. SAC: Frank. SB: McConnell. CS: Batis (by Frank), Barnyak (by Frank).
Pitching
Carmichaels: Bailey Barnyak-7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Melia Mitskavich-2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Rylee Kulbatsky-5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Barnyak. Losing pitcher: Mitskavich.