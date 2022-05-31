DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals softball team made it two District 9 Class A titles in a row on Monday — and six out of the last eight seasons — as the top ranked Lady Cardinals took down the No. 3 seed Forest Area Lady Fires 10-0 in five innings.
Cardinal pitcher Melia Mitskavich — who had pitched just a handful of innings on the year prior to the regular season finale as Morgan Tyler had been the workhorse inside the circle prior this season — threw five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit while striking out two Lady Fires.
“If I’ve counted correctly, since the Smethport game we pitched her, she’s thrown about 15 innings and I don’t think she’s given up more than three or four hits,” Lady Cardinals head coach George Heigel said. “It’s incredible ... I’ve got to give Mo (Tyler) credit. She’s alright with it — she’s fine with it. I’m just happy we’re moving on (to the state tournament). That takes a lot for a girl who’s been your number one pitcher for three and a half years and not (be pitching in the playoff run). She wants to pitch but she’s understanding.”
The Lady Cardinals (19-2) offense tacked on 11 hits on the day, including an Emma Suplizio solo homer and a Savanah Morelli triple. Suplizio, Morellia, Kali Franklin, Madison Hoyt and Jessy Frank had two hits each as Franklin and Suplizio had two RBIs.
“We hit up and down the lineup,” Heigel said. “We laid some nice bunts down and had some nice clutch hits when we needed them ... Jessy Frank our (number) nine batter, I think she had two hits. Savanah Morelli hit the ball well. Madison Hoyt hit the ball well. Kali Franklin did — just about everybody did. We squared the ball up today. And how about Emma Suplizio jacking one out of here — that was awesome. A district championship game and her senior year, that’s a life memory.”
Morelli’s sac fly in the bottom of the first made it 1-0 DCC and a Frank single in the bottom of the second gave them a 2-0 lead. RBI singles by Franklin and Suplizio then made it 4-0 after two innings. Mitskavich helped out her own cause with a sac fly in the bottom of the third for a 5-0 lead.
Suplizio’s homer came with two outs in the bottom of the fourth as her solo shot went over the wall in the right field gap for a 6-0 Lady Cardinals lead.
With Mitskavich throwing a no-hitter through four innings, Forest pitcher Izzy Flick broke it up with a bloop single just over DCC second baseman Lauren Davidson. But that would be all the offense that Forest could produce on the day, as DCC got out of the inning unscathed.
Needing four more runs for a 10-run mercy rule victory in the bottom of the fifth, Morelli was able to score after a pickoff attempt went awry, making it 7-0. With Tyler on third, Hoyt hit one into the gap for an RBI single and an 8-0 lead. Davidson then later hit into a fielder’s choice that plated Marina Hanes, who courtesy ran for Mitskavich after she drew a walk.
After Davidson made it to second after a Frank single to left, Franklin also put out to left — plating Davidson and giving the Lady Cardinals a 10-0 win in five innings for back-to-back district titles.
With the win and the district title, DCC now sets its sights on the PIAA state tournament as they made it all the way to the semifinals before falling to WPIAL champion West Greene. This year, they’ll have a week to prepare as they take on the WPIAL No. 3 seed in a first round matchup on June 6 at a time and location to be determined.
“I’m happy we’ve moved on,” Heigel said. “We looked like we’ve been here before. Give them credit — they had a great year but it’s the first time (Forest) have been here. We did that in the state championship game where we just laid an egg. That happens. But when you’ve been here over and over again — and I told the girls when they were nervous against Elk County (in the semis), ‘We shouldn’t be nervous. You’re negating the biggest advantage we have because we’ve been here so often. We shouldn’t be nervous — we’re the favorite.’ I’m happy with the win.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10,
FOREST AREA 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Forest 000 00 — 0
DCC 131 14 — 10
One out when winning run scored.
Forest Area—0
Emma McFarland cf 2000, Alexis Oswald 2b 2000, Madison McFarland ss 2000, Emily Aites 1b 2000, Maggie Boehme lf 2000, Izzy Flick p 2010, Akeela Greenawalt 3b 1000, Faith Deitrich c 2000, Brenna Thompson rf 1000. Totals: 16-0-1-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—10
Kali Franklin 3b 3222, Emma Suplizio rf 3122, Kayley Risser cf 3000, Savanah Morelli lf 2221, Rose Whipple dp 2000, Morgan Tyler 1b 1110, Melia Mitskavich p 1001, Marina Hanes cr 0100, Madison Hoyt ss 2121, Lauren Davidson 2b 3100, Jessy Frank c 2121. Totals: 22-10-11-9.
Errors: Forest 3, DCC 1. LOB: Forest 2, DCC 5. DP: Forest 1, DCC 0. 2B: Flick. 3B: Morelli. HR: Suplizio. SAC: Greenawalt. SF: Morelli, Mitskavich. SB: Hoyt. HBP: Frank (by Flick).
Pitching
Forest Area: Izzy Flick-4 1/3 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois Central Catholic: Melia Mitskavich-5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mitskavich. Losing pitcher: Flick.