DuBOIS — It was all DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals on Thursday afternoon at Heindl Field against the Kane Lady Wolves in a doubleheader. The Lady Cardinals dropped Kane 22-0 in three innings in game one and 16-1 in four innings in game two.
Morgan Tyler threw a one-hitter and struck out four in three innings in game one as DCC had 15 hits in the lopsided affair — as 10 runs were scored in the first inning alone. Game two had Madison Hoyt throw the first three innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out six. Lydia Morgan closed out the game with an inning pitched, allowing one hit and striking out two.
“I thought our pitchers were good,” DCC head coach George Heigel said. “I do think our pitching, we’re working ahead in the count and we’re not putting so many balls over the middle of the plate. So that’s coming along nicely at the right time of the year.”
Kali Franklin was 3-for-4 in game one with three RBIs while Savanah Morelli was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Game two saw Kane keep it a little closer at the beginning, allowing just two runs in the first inning. But the Lady Cardinals tacked on six more in the bottom of the second and then scored eight more in the bottom of the fourth to win via the mercy rule, 16-1.
In that contest, Morelli was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Emma Suplizio was 2-for-3 with two doubles — one being a ground rule double — and two RBIs while Lauren Davidson and Jessy Frank were also 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
“I think in the second game we squared the ball up a little bit better than when we did in the first game,” Heigel said. “I think we hit throughout the lineup again. We have a couple girls struggling right now but we’re taking baby steps and getting them ready.”
DuBois Central Catholic (15-1) scored nine runs in the top of the first in game one — as they were the away team in the opener — before Kane was able to record an out. Morelli’s sac fly gave them a 10-0 lead before the Lady Wolves made it to the plate.
Six more runs got tacked on in the top of the second, highlighted by a Melia Mitskavich RBI triple to make it 11-0, followed by a Frank RBI double to go up 12-0.
After a Franklin RBI single, Rose Whipple then hit one to the gap for a single, driving in two run. But an error on the play in right allowed another to score as Whipple was gunned out at third with a 16-0 lead.
Tyler struck out the side in the bottom of the second as a Lady Cardinals run scored via an error to make it 17-0. Morgan’s pinch hit two-RBI single made it 19-0 and Franklin’s single gave them a 20-0 lead.
Lexi Berta’s pinch hit two-RBI single made it 22-0, which would end up being game one’s final score.
With the Lady Cardinals as the home team in game two, Lauren Davidson brought in Suplizio — who doubled to lead off the contest — for the 1-0 lead and a Franklin fielder’s choice put them up 2-0.
Central Catholic scored six more in the bottom of the second as Suplizio’s ground rule double drove in two — she then scored on a throwing error to first and then Franklin’s triple brought in Davidson for the 6-0 lead. Morelli and Hoyt had an RBI single each to cap off scoring in the second inning.
Kane’s lone run came in the top of the third on a Jenny Crowley RBI single to right to make it 8-1.
After Kane held DCC scoreless in the bottom of the third and the Lady Wolves were shut down by Morgan now inside the circle in the top of the fourth, DCC scored the eight runs they needed to end the game via the 15-run mercy rule.
Frank kicked it off with a two-RBI single. With the bases later loaded, Mitskavich drew a walk to make it 11-1. Two runs then scored on a throwing error during Franklin’s at-bat and a Morelli single brought two more in to make it 15-1. One batter later, Whipple drove one to right to plate Morelli to end the game at 16-1 in four innings.
“I think we’re doing a really, really nice job running the bases,” Heigel said. “We talk about getting the extra bases and always looking for the extra base. We’re finally aware of that and paying attention to that and always looking for the ball on the relay throw to make sure it’s clean. And if it’s not clean, we’re always getting that extra base.”
Heigel said they’ll take the things the Lady Cardinals did today and try to apply them to its upcoming games as they prepare for district playoffs coming up soon.
“The whole concept is you don’t have to play your best softball in early May — you have to play it in late May,” Heigel said. “That’s what we’re building to ... I’ve got my lineup pretty much where we want to have it now. We’re working on a couple girls and I think they’ll start striking the ball when they start seeing better pitching. I think defensively we’re pretty solid in the infield now.”
The Lady Cardinals will have a date with DuBois on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Heindl Field for the annual City Classic.
“Saturday will be a fun game,” Heigel said. “It’ll be a good atmosphere here. Everybody’s looking forward to that. Then next week we’ve got a really good Karns City team to play against. They’re coming up here. So those will be two really good games right before our playoffs start. I’m happy we have those ... We’re not going to take anything for granted.”
GAME ONE
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 22,
KANE 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
DCC (10)66 — 22
Kane 000 — 0
DuBois Central Catholic—22
Emma Suplizio rf 2321, Kierra Foster ph 1000, Lauren Davidson 2b 1200, Lydia Morgan 1b 1112, Kali Franklin 3b-c 4333, Savanah Morelli lf 2223, Haley Semancik lf 1000, Rose Whipple 1b 2112, Lexi Berta 2b 1012, Madison Hoyt ss 2320, Melia Mitskavich dp 2222, Kourtney Zatsick ph 0100, Kayley Risser cf 2200, Jessy Frank c 2111, Marina Hanes 3b 0100, Morgan Tyler p (flex) 0000. Totals: 23-22-15-16.
Kane—0
Maya Smith p-ss 2010, Leah Tigani ss-2b 1000, Madison Stahli cf 000, Jenny Crowley c 1000, Hailey Slater 3b-p 1000, Sadie Walter 1b 1000, Kate Parana lf 1000, Kylie Iak rf 1000, Hailee Sheaffer 2b 1000. Totals: 9-0-1-0.
Errors: DCC 0, Kane 4. LOB: DCC 1, Kane 1. DP: DCC 1, Kane 0. 2B: Frank. 3B: Mitskavich. SF: Morelli. SB: Suplizio.
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Morgan Tyler-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Kane: Maya Smith-1 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Hailey Slater-2 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Smith.
GAME TWO
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 16,
KANE 1, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Kane 001 1 — 1
DCC 260 8 — 16
• Two outs when winning run scored.
Kane—1
Maya Smith ss 2110, Leah Tigani p 2000, Madison Stahli cf 1000, Jenny Crowley dp 2011, Hailey Slater 3b 2000, Kate Parana lf 2000, Makieya McGuire c 2010, Kylie Iak rf 2010, Lilly Peterson 1b 2000, Hailee Sheaffer 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 17-1-4-1.
DuBois Central Catholic—16
Emma Suplizio rf 2322, Lauren Davidson 2b 3222, Melia Mitskavich ph 0101, Kali Franklin ss-3b 3212, Savanah Morelli lf 4223, Morgan Tyler 1b 2020, Rose Whipple 1b 2121, Madison Hoyt p-ss 3121, Kayley Risser cf 2000, Jessy Frank c 3122, Lexi Berta cr 0100, Marina Hanes 3b 1100, Lydia Morgan p 1100. Totals: 26-16-15-14.
Errors: Kane 3, DCC 2. LOB: Kane 5, DCC 5. DP: Kane 1, DCC 0. 2B: Suplizio 2, Frank, Hoyt. 3B: Franklin.
Pitching
Kane: Leah Tigani-3 2/3 IP, 15 H, 16 R, 14 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Madison Hoyt-3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO; Lydia Morgan-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hoyt. Losing pitcher: Tigani.