DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals basketball team made it seven wins out of its last eight games in a 36-29 gritty win against the Clarion Area Lady Cats.
“That’s probably the first game that we’ve won that had a tempo like that where you kind of grind it out,” Lady Cardinals head coach Jordan Hoover said. “Honestly I thought we outworked them. So I thought it was impressive for some of our kids.”
The Lady Cardinals got the lead first and led the rest of the way as the team a handful of players step up when they needed to at various times. Lexi Berta had a team-high 12 points — 11 of which were in the first quarter. Marina Hanes — starting in place of Jessy Frank who was unavailable — scored 10 and Kayler Risser had nine points and 10 rebounds. Faith Jacob also crashed the boards, hauling in 13 rebounds.
“With Jessy (Frank) being out of the lineup, I didn’t know what that was going to look like,” Hoover said. “Obviously Marina (Hanes) did a really, really good job tonight. She kind of took over in the second half and hit the two big threes. Her transition layup opportunity where she got fouled and made both free throws was a pretty big moment in the game.”
The hot shooting of Berta was evident early as she knocked down three triples and then another midranger to score 11 of the team’s 14 first quarter points.
“That’s becoming a theme for us where teams kind of have to adjust to how well she shoots the ball early,” Hoover said. “Then that opens up other things. Our ball movement is kind of our signature. And I thought that sometimes we almost pass it too much, which results in some turnovers. But when it’s going, it looks really pretty.”
Both offenses would only add six points to the totals in the second quarter as the Lady Cardinals held a 20-15 halftime lead. But in the third quarter, DCC started to pull away as the lead was no less than five points the rest of the way as Risser made a couple buckets underneath to kickstart the offense.
“Kayley (Risser) is just really impressive because she scores a lot of points on just will alone,” Hoover said. “I think she’s kind of like our pulse and leader. Everyone seems to follow her ... She does everything 110 percent and I actually think that’s what the team did and followed her lead tonight. She’s just becoming a really good basketball player all the way around.”
With the score 24-18, Hanes would knock down a three to go up 27-18. After Clarion’s Jordy Best made one of her two free throws, Hanes hit a corner three to give the Lady Cardinals a 30-19 lead. However, Lady Cat Sophee Babington hit a three of her own late in the third as DCC held a 30-22 lead with one quarter to play.
The Lady Cats fouled Hanes in transition just 35 seconds into the fourth quarter and the freshman would make both to get the lead back to 10.
Both teams would go back-and-forth with the Lady Cardinals holding an eight point lead at 33-25 with 3:59 to go. But Berta would find Emma Elensky underneath to put the lead back up to 10 with three minutes to go.
DuBois Central Catholic would then stall on offense and the Lady Cats weren’t as urgent to score, either. But Best would get a one-and-one opportunity and hit both free throws to cut the DCC lead to eight with 1:20 left.
After DCC called a timeout, the Lady Cardinals would proceed to turn it over and a deep two by Babington cut the lead to 35-29.
“We didn’t take care of the ball well late — that’s becoming a bit of a theme for us,” Hoover said. “But it’s another night where we did enough to win against a pretty good Clarion team.”
Clarion then decided to start fouling the Lady Cardinals to put them on the line. Berta then got to the charity strip with 7.6 seconds left and made the first attempt but missed the second, setting the final at 36-29.
While racking up 13 rebounds, Jacob also had three points and three blocks for the Lady Cardinals.
Best led Clarion (7-10) with 12 points while Babington was the other double-digit scorer with 10.
DuBois Central Catholic moves to 12-6 on the season and hosts DuBois on Friday night.
“I think right now we’re getting towards that playoff time of year and I think this game kind of had a playoff-type feel,” Hoover said. “I think we legitimately can compete from here on out with whoever we see. That’s the message we’ve given to the girls.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 36,
CLARION 29
Score by Quarters
Clarion 9 6 7 7 — 29
DCC 14 6 10 6 — 36
Clarion—29
Payton Simko 2 0-2 4, Jordy Best 3 5-8 12, Noel Anthony 0 0-0 0, Taylor Alston 1 1-4 3, Becca Ketner 0 0-0 0, Sophee Babington 4 0-0 10, Gia Babington 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-14 29.
DuBois Central Catholic—36
Marina Hanes 3 2-2 10, Kayley Risser 4 1-2 9, Faith Jacob 1 1-2 3, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Lexi Berta 4 1-2 10, Emma Elensky 1 0-0 2, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-8 36.
Three-pointers: Clarion 3 (S. Babington 2, Best), DCC 5 (Berta 3, Hanes 2).