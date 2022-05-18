DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals held its Senior Night for its four seniors prior to Tuesday’s game against Karns City. Those honored were Madison Hoyt, Savanah Morelli, Morgan Tyler and Emma Suplizio. It would then be fitting that the senior combination helped take down the Lady Gremlins by a 5-4 final in a game played at its high school field.
“It sure was a good win against a pretty good team,” DCC head coach George Heigel said. “I’m really happy with the way we’ve bounced back (from Saturday’s City Classic loss) — although we still had some blunders in the field. But we made enough plays to get a win.”
Morelli had a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie. One inning later, Hoyt’s three run homer gave the Lady Cardinals breathing room as Tyler was efficient inside the circle, pitching a complete game and scattering eight hits while allowing four runs — three earned — while walking just one and striking out seven as DCC gave Karns City just its second loss of the season.
“She pitched well and worked ahead in the count,” Heigel said of Tyler. “Her curveball was spinning good. And I’m glad to see the home run ball come back. These past few years, it’s been 20-28 home runs a year. We sort of got used to that. But today the wind, I think the wind aided the one but I think Madison’s was hit pretty solid.”
Central Catholic’s Kali Franklin was also 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
“She stung the ball,” Heigel said of Franklin. “I can remember her hitting it solid twice. And Lauren Davidson hit the ball hard, too, but they (were right to Karns City players). They were making catches and we weren’t. But we still overcame that.”
Tyler and Karns City pitcher Marra Patton dueled early on as DCC tried to strike first in the bottom of the second inning as a bloop single by Hoyt. Kayley Risser then laid down a bunt but the throw was wide, advancing Hoyt to third. But Patton was able to get a strikeout and a popup to end the threat.
Karns City’s first chance to put a run on the board came in the top of the fourth as Zoe King led off the inning with a single and stole second back. A single by Sarah Patton then moved King to third with one out. However, the Lady Cardinals defense came up huge with Marra Patton at the plate as she hit into a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the inning and to nullify King crossing the plate.
Morelli then led off the bottom of the fourth inning and sent a Marra Patton pitch over the center field wall to break the scoreless tie, giving DCC a 1-0 lead. The Lady Cardinals (16-2) would then get singles from Tyler and Risser. Marina Hanes dropped a bunt that didn’t get a Karns City throw anywhere, loading up the bases. The Lady Gremlins, however, hunkered down and got Jessy Frank to hit into a fielder’s choice at home and then Suplizio flied out to left to allow KC to get out of the jam.
The visitors then tied things up again in the top of the fifth as Rossi McMillen went yard to center — a solo shot that made it 1-1.
The long ball made its return in the bottom of the fifth for the Lady Cardinals as Franklin had a one-out single to left. Morelli battled Marra Patton and then drew a walk as Tyler hit a sac fly to right that advanced Franklin to third. That didn’t matter though as Hoyt then sent a Marra Patton pitch over the center field wall for a three-run shot and a 4-1 DCC lead.
“We had some clutch hits and got some runs in when we needed them,” Heigel said. “I was happy with the win and happy with effort.”
Karns City (13-2) didn’t go away quietly as they tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth inning. Marra Patton had an RBI single up the middle that went to the wall to make it 4-2. On a delayed steal attempt, DCC threw down to second to get Marra Patton out, but pinch runner Ava Fox scored from third to make it 4-3.
After DCC got to the plate once again, they were able to add another insurance run — one of which would end up paying off — as Franklin hit an RBI bloop double down the right field line, plating Jessy Frank to make it 5-3.
Jada Polczynski then tripled to right as the ball went passed a sliding Suplizio in the top of the seventh. Ashley Fox then struck out on a passed ball and with Frank throwing to first to get Fox out, Polczynski scored to make it 5-4. One batter later, Tyler got King to ground out second to give DCC a 5-4 win.
“It was the right time to play them and getting a win made it even better,” Heigel said. “It sets us up nice to go into next week and hopefully we’ll be the 1-seed (in District 9 Class A playoffs).”
The Lady Cardinals play its final regular season game today as they travel to Smethport for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
“We go to Smethport (today),” Heigel said. “Then we’ll start practicing for the playoffs the latter part of this week.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
KARNS CITY 4
Score by Innings
KC 000 012 1 — 4
DCC 000 131 x — 5
Karns City—4
Ashley Fox ss 4000, Zoe King lf 4010, Jess Dunn c 3120, Lyrik Reed cr 0000, Sarah Patton 3b 3010, Ava Fox pr 0100, Marra Patton p 3011, Megan Whitmire 1b 2000, Rossi McMillen cf 3111, Allison Walker 2b 3000, Haley Sherman pr 0000, Jada Polczynski rf 3120. Totals: 28-4-8-2.
DuBois Central Catholic—5
Emma Suplizio rf 4000, Lauren Davidson 2b 4000, Kali Franklin 3b 4131, Savanah Morelli lf 3211, Morgan Tyler p 2000, Madison Hoyt ss 3123, Kayley Risser cf 3010, Marina Hanes dp 2010, Rose Whipple dp 1000, Jessy Frank c 3110, Dory Morgan 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 29-5-10-5.
Errors: KC 3, DCC 2. LOB: KC 4, DCC 8. DP: KC 0, DCC 1. 2B: Franklin. 3B: Polczynski. HR: Morelli, Hoyt; McMillen. SF: Hoyt. SB: King.
Pitching
Karns City: Marra Patton-6 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Morgan Tyler-7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: M. Patton.