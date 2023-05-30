DUBOIS — It’s often said great teams find ways to win to win when not playing their best, and that’s exactly what the DuBois Central Catholic softball team did Monday as it captured yet another District 9 Class A championship with a 6-2 victory against rival Elk County Catholic at Heindl Field.
Neither team was at its best for the early 11 a.m. wakeup call on a beautiful Memorial Day morning as they combined for eight errors and several baserunners mistakes. All those errors led to only two of the eight runs scored in the game being earned.
And in the end, it was the top-seeded Lady Cardinals (18-3) who made the fewer miscues and capitalized on ECC’s as they scored six runs (5 unearned) between the third and sixth innings on five errors to come away with the win.
Freshman Rylee Kulbatsky proved to be a steadying force for DCC, as she entered the game in the circle in the top of the third with the Lady Cardinals trailing 1-0 and ECC having runners on first and second with one out.
She promptly got Lydia Anderson to fly out to shallow center, where Kayley Risser made the catch before gunning down Lucy Klawuhn, who tried to tag up and and take third, for an inning-ending double play. That throw proved key, as ECC’s Emily Mourer was on deck and eventually led off the next inning with a double.
Central Catholic carried that momentum into the bottom of the third, where it coupled one hit around three ECC errors to scored three unearned runs against Mourer in a huge momentum swing in a span of a short period of time. All three runs in the inning scored on back-to-back errors with two outs.
Elk County managed to get back within one at 3-2 on an unearned run of its own in the fifth, but the Lady Crusader defense let Mourer down again in the sixth as DCC plated three more unearned runs to all but put the game away.
That proved to be more than enough support for Kulbatsky, who tossed the final 4 2/3 innings to get the win. She allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking out three in relief of Melia Mitskavich.
The district title is DCC’s fourth Class A crown in a row going back to 2019 around the lost COVID season of 2020 and the Lady Cardinals’ seventh in the last nine D-9 tournaments dating to 2014. The only other school to win a D-9 title in that stretch is ECC, which won it in 2015 and 2018. That 2015 ECC squad won a state title.
“You have to give credit to Elk County,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “We played them pretty tough the first two games, and they consistently in this district tournament give us good games. So, kudos to them.
“Our base running, we had some blunders there that took us out of a couple innings I thought. But, we got some key hits out of the bottom of our order again, and we move on. That’s the goal. We didn’t play the cleanest game or hit the best we could, but we’re moving on and that was the goal.
“Melia pitched well, but as I’ve told people, when we get into that second time through the order I feel like we need to move on. And that’s what we did. It happened to be in the middle of an inning, and it’s never an easy thing to do to a pitcher. I value the mental aspect of the game, and I don’t want to ruin anybody’s psyche, but I just thought we had to do it there (today). The game was tight at that point.”
Elk County, which lost to DCC by scores of 9-0 (March 24) and 18-4 (April 12) in the regular season, jumped on Mitskavich for a run un the first to take the early lead.
Klawuhn drew a leadoff walk and took second on a wild pitch before tagging and going to third on a fly ball. Anderson then ripped a single to left to plate Klawuhn to make it 1-0.
The scored remained that way as Mourer worked around leadoff error in the bottom of the first before both starters had 1-2-3 second innings.
Elk County then tried to make some noise in third as Klawuhn and Weisner each singled with one, which spelled the end for Mitskavich. Heigel turned to Kulbatsky, and the Lady Cardinals promptly turned the 8-5 double play to end the inning.
Coming off the high of that play, Lady Cardinal Lexi Berta reached on an error to open the bottom of the third. After a strikeout, Kali Franklin singled before Klawuhn made a nice play on a ball hit up the middle by Jessy Frank to get a forceout at second.
Frank swiped second before Risser reached on a two-out error that allowed Berta to come home to make it 1-1. Mitskavich followed and reach on a second straight error that saw both Frank Risser come home to put DCC up 3-1. Mourer finally got out of the inning with a strikeout.
Mourer then led off the fourth with a double, but more base running woes hurt ECC as courtesy runner Sarah Hasselman was thrown out trying to take third when Sydney Alexander reached on an error. Central quickly got out of the inning from there.
Central tried to put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the inning, as Berta and Lydia Morgan each singled with two away. However, Mourer snagged a hard comebacker off the bat of Franklin and threw to first for the final out.
Elk County then cut its deficit in half in the fifth when Caitlyn Vollmer reached on a leadoff error and her courtesy runner, Mackenzie Bille, scored on a two-out double to left-center by Weisner to make it a 3-2 game. Weisner was 2-for-3 on the day.
That’s as close as ECC got though, as Kulbatksy retired the last seven batters she faced in the game.
Meanwhile, her offense tacked on three more big insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Rose Whipple, DCC’s lone senior, reached on an error to open the inning and hustled her way to second. Freshman Maggie Mauthe came on as a pinch runner as Marina Hanes bunted her to third.
That brought Lauren Davidson to the plate, and she drew a walk. Davidson promptly took off for second, but realizing she was going to be out, pulled up and got caught in a rundown.
Mauthe then took off for the plate and found herself in a rundown of her own as DCC threw to the plate. Unfortunately, for the Lady Crusaders, an error during that rundown allowed Mauthe to score as Davidson took second.
Berta followed with a single that plated Davidson, while Berta later scored on a two-out hit by Franklin to set the eventual final score at 6-2.
Franklin, Berta and Morgan all had two hits for DCC, with Franklin and Berta collecting the Lady Cardinals’ lone RBIs in the win.
“You always get these kind of (close) games, whether it’s in the district tournament or in the state tournament, and you have to manufacture runs,” said Heigel. “We had a nice bunt there that moved the runners over, and we had an awesome play by Lauren Davidson on a steal where she got herself in a rundown and were able to score the run.
“That’s was really heads up. I didn’t call that, she saw she was going to be out so she got in the rundown. And, I had a freshman pinch-runner at that point (Mauthe) and she came through.”
DuBois Central Catholic now waits to play in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs on Monday against the WPIAL runner-up in the east half of the state brackets.
“It’s hard to beat anybody with five errors,” said ECC coach Eric Weisner. “That’s what I told the girls out there. You can compete with any team in the state, but if you’re giving away free outs, it’s hard to compete with anybody. They understand that, but they didn’t quit or hang their heads. They still battled the entire game. So, I’m proud of them for that.
“One of the goals this year was to play in this game (D-9 finals), and we did. The outcome was a little different than what we had anticipated, but the girls played hard and I thought we put the bat on the ball pretty decent. They made a lot of good plays and we didn’t.”
Elk County still has an opportunity to reach the state playoffs, as they play fifth-seeded Forest Area in the true-second place game today at 3 p.m. back at Heindl Field. The winner of that contest gets the second state berth from District 9.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 2
Score by Innings
ECC 100 010 0 — 2
DCC 003 003 — 6
ECC—2
Lucy Klawuhn ss 2110, Gabby Weisner cf 3021, Lydia Anderson 1b 3011, Emily Mourer p 3010, Sarah Hasselman cr 0000, Sydney Alexander 3b 3000, Ellie Baron rf 3000, Tessa Fledderman dp 3000, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3000, Mackenzie Bille cr 0100, Reagan Bauer lf 3000, Mya Pistner 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 26-2-5-2.
DCC—6
Kali Franklin ss 4021, Jessy Frank c 4110, Kayley Risser cf 3100, Melia Mitskavich p-3b 3000, Rose Whipple 1b 3000, Maggie Mauthe pr 0100, Marina Hanes rf 2000, Lauren Davidson 2b 2100, Lexi Berta dp 3221, Lydia Morgan lf 3020, Rylee Kulbatsky 3b-p (flex) 0000. Totals: 27-6-7-2.
Errors: ECC 6, DCC 2. LOB: ECC 4, DCC 5. DP: ECC 1, DCC 1. 2B: Weisner, Mourer. SAC: Hanes. SB: Frank, Risser, Davidson.
Pitching
ECC: Emily Mourer-6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
DCC: Melia Mitskavich-2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Rylee Kulbatsky-4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kulbatsky. Losing pitcher: Mourer.