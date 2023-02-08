PUNXSUTAWNEY — A 20-2 dominant second quarter by the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks basketball team helped down the visiting St. Marys Lady Dutch at Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday evening as Punxsy picked up a 50-25 victory.
With the Lady Chucks leading 9-8 late in the first quarter, Punxsy went on a 17-0 run that stretched to nearly two minutes to go before halftime. Meanwhile for the Lady Dutch, St. Marys went cold from the field as they went nearly two quarters without a field goal — making only four free throws from late in the first quarter until 4:15 left in the third as Jayssa Snelick then knocked down a three.
“That was just a great second quarter,” Punxsy head coach Mike Carlson said. “First quarter we just didn’t get the job done on the boards and kind of let them have extra possessions. So really in the second quarter, I thought we played pretty flawlessly, obviously, to pull away and make it a comfortable second half.”
Punxsy was led by the trio of Chloe Presloid, Avary Powell and Danielle Griebel as the Lady Chucks are now 18-1 on the season. Powell also added eight rebounds and Griebel had eight assists and five boards.
“Those three really carried us offensively,” Carlson said. “And at this point, teams are really starting to try and limit them and they’re good enough and their teammates are good enough getting it to them that they’re tough to stop.”
Punxsy’s 20-2 second quarter second quarter stretch saw four of the five starters contribute points that included plenty of fastbreak opportunities. A Presloid missed three with seconds left was then put back in by Powell to end the half with the Lady Chucks up 32-10.
The Lady Chucks would stretch out the lead as high as 25 at point as fellow starter Samantha Griebel knocked down a three with 1:06 left in the third quarter, setting the score at 43-18 before St. Marys head coach Michael Franciscus called a timeout to regroup his team.
“We played hard for four quarters,” St. Marys head coach Michael Franciscus said. “Everybody played with great effort and I’m really proud of that. Punxsutawney’s a really good team and they played really well tonight — give them all the credit.”
Snelick, who led the Lady Dutch with 13 points, would hit a free throw and knock down a three as Punxsy led 43-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams would then trade buckets early on in the fourth quarter as a Presloid deep three made it 50-25. The Lady Chucks were then able to sub in the rest of the roster with about three and a half minutes to go and would play ball control for the remainder of the contest, with the final score set at 50-25.
Carlson said he was extremely happy with how his team played and feels the Lady Chucks are playing its best when they need it the most.
“We’re playing better at the right time,” Carlson said. “Really last week, we had some tough tests. Coming into this week knowing (Emily) Dobbins has been back from injury for a few games, now we can rotate eight (Presloid, Powell, Danielle Griebel, Samantha Griebel, Riley Doverspike, Olivia Burkett and Emily McMahan) pretty comfortably which helps us when we’ve got eight that can really play. We don’t look like we have to go to the bench and (the performance) is dropping off.”
As a team, the Lady Chucks also outrebounded St. Marys 24-17.
“That was the big key,” Carlson said on rebounding. “I told our girls rebounding-wise, the first three or four minutes, no. But then after that, I thought we rebounded pretty well, got physical with them. Defense was really solid there ... But I thought we played a little more tight around the defensive end in the second half. That’s something else to work on.”
Punxsy (18-1) travels to DuBois on Thursday night as the Lady Chucks have two more regular season contests after DuBois — hosting Homer-Center on Feb. 15 and at Bradford on Feb. 17 — before it prepares for the postseason.
“I think that clinched at least a guaranteed tie in the (District 9) league for us, so we can hopefully finish that off next week,” Carlson said. “I know Clearfield was here watching and St. Marys, those are teams we could see in the playoffs. So we’ll just learn from the game film tonight and try to figure it out in the playoffs.”
St. Marys (17-4) caps off its regular season on Saturday as they host crosstown rival Elk County Catholic.
“We’ll keep playing hard, try and refocus and do better the next time,” Franciscus said.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 50,
ST. MARYS 25
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 8 2 12 3 — 25
Punxsy 12 20 11 7 — 50
St. Marys—25
Alexa Schneider 0 1-4 1, Izzy Catalone 1 1-2 3, Olivia Eckels 3 0-0 6, Jayssa Snelick 3 5-8 13, Maura Caskey 1 0-0 2, Molly Hanslovan 0 0-0 0, Rosa DePrater 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 7-14 25.
Punxsutawney—50
Chloe Presloid 6 0-1 15, Danielle Griebel 4 2-2 12, Samantha Griebel 3 0-0 7, Riley Doverspike 1 0-0 2, Avary Powell 7 0-0 14, Olivia Burkett 0 0-0 0, Emily McMahan 0 0-0 0, Emily Dobbins 0 0-0 0, Emily Wisnesky 0 0-0 0, Jolena Wintermeyer 0 0-0 0, Maddi Kriebel 0 0-0 0, Camryn Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 2-3 50.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 2 (Snelick 2), Punxsy 6 (Presloid 3, D. Griebel 2, S. Griebel).