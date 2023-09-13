PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks golf team defended their own turf on Tuesday afternoon in Allegheny Mountain League action as they defeated DuBois, Brockway, Brookville and Curwensville in league play at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
The match wrapped up just before rain moved in as the Lady Chucks carded a 222 as they finished 11 strokes higher than runner-up DuBois.
Katherine Crago led the Lady Chucks with a 53, followed by Ella White’s 54, Molly Davis with a 57 and Sara Gotwald’s 58.
The Lady Beavers shot a 233 with Audrey Kennis leading the way with a 53. Alma Blakeslee carded a 56, followed by Chase Sacks’ 60 and Grace Crawford’s 61.
Brockway fired a team score of 236 and had the medalist of the day in Bailey Franci — she shot a 51. Fellow Lady Rover scorers included Sarah Huegler (58), Kairys Martini (60) and Lexi Moore (67).
Brookville notched a 258 team score as Kerstyn Davie led the way with a 61. She was followed by Natalie Himes (63), Bethany Hack (64) and Addison Stiver (70).
Curwensville did not post a team score as they had only two golfers — Natalie Wischuck shot a 59 and Maya Richards shot a 67.
The league will be back in action once again on Thursday as they play again at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
PUNXSUTAWNEY—222
Katherine Crago 53, Ella White 54, Molly Davis 57, Sara Gotwald 58. Others: Laci Poole 60, Olivia Burkett 63.
DUBOIS—233
Audrey Kennis 53, Alma Blakeslee 56, Chase Sacks 60, Grace Crawford 61. Others: Olivia Imbrogno 64, Jennifer Carlson 66.
BROCKWAY—236
Bailey Franci 51, Sarah Huegler 58, Kairys Martini 60, Lexi Moore 67. Others: Alexis Laubacker 68.
BROOKVILLE—258
Kerstyn Davie 61, Natalie Himes 63, Bethany Hack 64, Addison Stiver 70. Others: Gabby McLaughlin 70.
CURWENSVILLE—N/A
Natalie Wischuck 59, Maya Richards 67