PUNXSUTAWNEY — With the majority of its lineup back coupled with the influx of some new, young talent, the Punxsutawney girls cross country team has its eyes set on taking a step forward this season.
Punxsy finished third in the team standings in a close battle with Bradford, which edged the Lady Chucks, 65-70, for a distant runner-up spot behind St. Marys, which posted a 24 to take home the team title for the seventh year in a row in dominant fashion.
The Lady Chucks lost to two runners — Jordann Hicks and Elizabeth Long — from that D-9 squad, with Hicks being the team’s to runner. She finished seventh to secure a trip to the PIAA Championships. Long posted the second-best finish at district, crossing in 14th place.
With Hicks and Long gone, those leadership roles fall to the team’s lone senior Hannah Surkala and sophomore Riley Miller, who finished 15th and 21st, respectively, last year at the D-9 championships.
“Hannah was a consistent No 2 runner on the team last year, and after having a strong track season and an improved summer of training, I feel she is ready to have one of her best cross country seasons yet,” said Lady Chucks coach John Snyder. “Riley was the teams No. 3 finisher at cross country districts last year and had quite the strong track and field season as a freshman — medaling in three events at districts and qualifying for the state meet while just missing the medal stand as a part of the 4x800 relay team.”
Juniors Emily Bussard (16th), Madison Rudolph (18th) and Claire Skarbek (24th) also competed at districts ands return. Lydia Miller is a newcomer in the junior class and is a dual-sport athlete who also plays soccer.
“Each of these girls did extremely well in making the best of their summer running and seem poised to take their racing to a new competitive level,” said Snyder. “Both Emily and Lydia have really made big jumps in their training and racing over the past year, and this season should see them raising the bar even farther.”
Miller is joined as a sophomore on the roster by Beth Vallies, while Bree Bergreen and Adelynn Lewis are freshmen making the jump to the varsity level.
“Beth improved in her summer training compared to a year ago and is ready to challenge for her best this season,” said Snyder. “Bree competed on the junior high team, while Addy was a standout in junior high track and field and is looking to build some endurance and test her competitive side.
“They both also have made nice improvements since mid-summer mentally and physically with their training and are ready to start racing.”
The Lady Chucks open the season today at home in a meet that also features DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic.
ROSTER
Senior: Hannah Surkala. Juniors: Emily Bussard, Madison Momyer, Lydia Miller, Madison Rudolph, Claire Skarbek Sophomores: Riley Miller, Beth Vallies. Freshmen: Bree Bergreen, Adelynn Lewis.