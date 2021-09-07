LOCK HAVEN — The Punxsutawney girls cross country team opened its season Saturday with a strong showing in the 23rd Annual Bear Mountain River Run hosted by Lock Haven University.
The Lady Chucks came away with a runner-up finish in the team standings, as they placed three girls in Top 30 en route to finishing with a team score of 135. Class AAA powerhouse Wilson ran away with the team crown as it posted a 39 after seeing four runners finish in the Top 8, including individual champion Caryn Rippey (18:12.50) and runner-up Katie Dallas (18:14).
Portage (142) was third in the 16-team field, with Williamsport (145) and Warrior Run (179) rounding out the Top 5.
Punxsy was led by senior Amy Poole, who was the team’s lone medalist (Top 20) after placing 14th (21:21.10). Sophomore teammate Hannah Surkala crossed the line in 29th (22:34.50), while senior Libby Gianvito was right behind her in 30th (22:36).
The Lady Chucks also had two other runners place in the Top 50 in juniors Jordann Hicks (44th, 23;10.40) and Elizabeth Long (46th, 23:20.60).
“I think today’s race was a good starting point for our team,” said Lady Chucks coach John Snyder. “We saw some good racing from both the veteran girls and our newer runners as well.
“With the positive attitude and work ethic that I have seen in the past week or so, I think this meet showed each of them what they are capable of doing right now and what it is going to take to make improvements as we continue to train and race over the next eight weeks.”
Saturday’s performance showcased the depth Snyder welcomes back this year with his team as back to full strength as it can be. The Lady Chucks were missing three of their top runners come districts last year because of injury or sickness.
One of those three, Olivia Roberts, has since graduated after missing the 2020 postseason following an injury. Roberts was the 2019 District 9 class 2A champion and placed 15th at states that year.
While Roberts is gone, Poole and Surkala — the top two finishers Saturday — are back to help lead the way. Poole is one of four Lady Chucks on the roster who have competed at the PIAA Championships.
Gianvito went to Hershey in 2018 (placed 102nd), while Poole was a state qualifier in 2019 (placed 162nd). Long (placed 93rd) and senior Laura Rittenhouse (placed 84th) made states a year ago.
Other seniors on the roster are Hannah Fetterman, Ella Newcome and Abby Stello.
“Building a base in the summer is always something the team strives for so they can be ready for the workouts and racing of the season,” said Snyder. “We are hoping for as normal of a season as possible so these girls get the opportunity to show their potential as a team.
“We do have seven girls returning who have run under 22:00 for the 5K in Libby Gianvito who was a state qualifier in 2018; Amy Poole who was a state qualifier in 2019; Hannah Surkala, Jordann Hicks, Abbey Stello, Laura Rittenhouse who was a state qualifier in 2020, and Elizabeth Long who was a state qualifier in 2020. Also, we have five freshman and several upperclass girls that I feel have the potential to work their way up on the roster.
“I always look towards the upperclass girls as leaders from year to year, as they have been a part of the past success and know what needs to be done to be successful. But, I do feel that every girl — whether they are a freshman or a senior — has the opportunity to play a huge role in the leadership part of the day-to-day culture of the team that it takes to be a continued success.
“If they can come every day with a positive attitude and work hard towards improvement of the team then they each have the chance to be a leader. Overall, the talent and potential are there to have a strong squad that should be challenging for a (Class) AA District 9 title.”
The Lady Chucks return to action today at Elk County Catholic.
ROSTER
Seniors: Hannah Fetterman, Libby Gianvito, Ella Newcome, Amy Poole, Laura Rittenhouse, Abbey Stello. Juniors: Jordann Hicks, Elizabeth Long. Sophomores: Penelope Gambino, Jacinda Gigliotti, Hannah Surkala. Freshmen: Taylor Bair, Emily Bussard, Madison Momyer, Madison Rudolph, Claire Skarbek.