PUNXSUTAWNEY — District titles and the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks basketball team have become the norm over recent years. Prior to last season, the Lady Chucks had won eight straight district titles. But last year saw Punxsy be upset in the Class 3A title game by Redbank Valley. Head coach Mike Carlson and the Lady Chucks head into the 2022-23 season with the hopes of avenging that loss and getting back on track with district title wins.
“Practices have been good so far,” Carlson said. “The girls have been working hard and seem to be picking up the plays quickly.”
The Lady Chucks lost three starters due to graduation from last year’s team in Kierstin Riley (who was the third leading scorer with 165 points — 7.2 points per game — and led with assists with 56 while notching 102 rebounds), Maeve Hanley (5.1 ppg, 100 rebounds, 10 blocks) and Amy Poole (1.9 ppg, 44 rebounds, 25 assists).
However, returning for Punxsy is senior Chloe Presloid. She was a First Team selection last year for the Tri-County Weekend/Courier Exoress All-Stars, as well as MVP and Defensive Player of the Year for the District 9 League, which the Lady Chucks also won.
Presloid led Punxsy in scoring (257 points, 11.2 ppg), rebounding (143, 6.2 rebounds per game) and steals (72, 3.2 steals per game). She also had 55 assists.
“Chloe Presloid has a ton of experience and is coming off a good season on both ends of the court last year,” Carlson said of Presloid.
The other returning starter is junior guard Danielle Griebel. As a sophomore last season, she was an honorable mention for the TCW/CE All-Stars and was second on the team with 221 points (9.6 ppg). Griebel led the team with 89 assists and has 78 rebounds and 50 steals.
“She sees the court and handles the ball well,” Carlson said of Griebel.
Sophomore Avary Powell, who also got a good bit of playing time last season, figures into this year’s starting squad after she had 2.6 ppg and was third on the team with 55 rebounds.
“Avary Powell has had a good offseason and has a ton of athletic ability,” Carlson said.
A handful of others will then get a good bit of playing time and starts to begin the year.
“Olivia Burkett, Riley Doverspike, Emily McMahan, Emily Dobbins and Sam Griebel will also get their share of starts this year,” Carlson said. “They are all ready to make big contributions this year. They all some varsity experience but will see considerably more time this year.”
Samantha Griebel averaged 5.5 ppg as a freshman last season that included going 22-of-53 from 3-point range.
Carlson said he feels a strength of this year’s crew, much like last year’s team was, is they are “fast and good ball handlers,” along with other things.
“Our shooting should be better and hopefully we can pressure defensively,” Carlson said.
However, with speed can sometimes come at the cost of a lack of height, as Carlson said with the girls having not played many games together previously, it make take a bit to get to the team’s full potential.
But because of this year’s leadership and a host of other young players, Carlson feels there’s no reason his team shouldn’t be able to improve on last year’s Class 3A runner-up finish.
“Our expectations are to compete for a district and league title,” Carlson said. “The competition should be good and we are eager to see how we match up.”
Carlson is assisted by Steve White and Brad Constantino. The Lady Chucks will start its season tonight at the Warren Tip-Off Tournament against Maplewood.
“Hopefully we can enjoy the competition and experiences we get from playing basketball,” Carlson said.
ROSTER
Seniors: Chloe Presloid, Jolena Wintermyer. Juniors: Olivia Burkett, Emily Dobbins, Riley Doverspike, Danielle Griebel, Enily McMahan. Sophomores: Samantha Griebel, Brynn Hicks, Maddi Kriebel, Avary Powell, Harli Test, Emily Wisnesky. Freshmen: Sara Gowald, Camryn Hall, Brinley Hallman, Olivia Toven, Elma Yoder.