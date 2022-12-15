PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks basketball team moved its record to 6-0 on the season with a decisive, 61-15, home win over the Oil City Lady Oilers on Wednesday evening.
Punxsy had a 22-8 advantage after the first quarter and outscored the Lady Oilers 20-5 in the second to hold a 42-13 halftime lead as the mercy rule allowed the clock to run for the majority of the second half.
Lady Chuck sophomore Avary Powell led the way with 24 points, 20 of which came in the first half as she also notched six rebounds.
Teammate Emily McMahan had 11 points and three steals while Olivia Burkett had nine points and six boards. Riley Doverspike led Punxsy with eight rebounds and Danielle Griebel had a team-high five assists.
Punxsy hosts Bradford on Friday.
PUNXSY 61, OIL CITY 15
Score by Quarters
Oil City 8 5 2 0 — 15
Punxsy 22 20 13 6 — 61
Oil City—15
Nicki Petro 1 0-0 3, Riley Guiste 1 0-0 2, Emma Stahl 1 0-0 2, Maddy Marczak 2 0-0 4, Madalynn Wenner 0 0-0 0, Kylee Copley 0 0-0 0, Ashlee Shreckengost 0 0-0 0, Chayse Skinner 0 0-1, 0, Payton Liederbach 2 0-1 4. Totals: 7 0-2 15.
Punxsutawney—61
Danielle Griebel 2 2-2 7, Samantha Griebel 2 0-0 6, Riley Doverspike 2 0-0 4, Emily McMahan 4 0-1 11, Avary Powell 12 0-1 24, Olivia Burkett 4 1-2 9, Jolena Wintermeyer 0 0-0 0, Emily Wisnesky 0 0-2 0. Totals: 26 3-8 61.
Three-pointers: Oil City 1 (Petro), Punxsy 6 (McMahan 3, S. Griebel 2, D. Griebel).
In other girls’ basketball action:
ST. MARYS 55,
KANE 20
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team picked up a home win on Wednesday night with a 55-20 win over Kane.
The win moves St. Marys to 5-0 on the young season as the Lady Dutch used a 24-4 first quarter to pull away for the remainder of the contest.
Jayssa Snelick led St. Marys with 17 points while Molly Hanslovan had eight and Raechel Braun notched seven.
St. Marys hosts Brockway on Monday with a varsity only contest set for 6 p.m.
ST. MARYS 55,
KANE 20
Score by Quarters
Kane 4 4 6 6 — 20
St. Marys 24 13 10 6 — 55
Kane—20
Cora Jekielek 0 2-2 2, Hailey Hillman 0 0-0 0, Maya Smith 0 0-0 0, Leah Tigani 3 0-0 6, Rylee Haight 3 0-0 6, Kyle Iak 1 0-2 2, Arianna Greenvile 0 0-0 0, Isabella Sof 0 0-0 0, Hailee Shaffer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 2-4 20.
St. Marys—55
Alexa Schneider 1 2-2 4, Izzy Catalone 1 2-2 4, Olivia Eckels 4 0-2 11, Jayssa Snelick 7 0-0 17, Maura Caskey 3 0-0 7, Molly Hanslovan 4 0-1 8, Rosa DePrater 2 0-0 4, Raechel Braun 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-7 55.
Three-pointers: Oil City 0, St. Marys 7 (Eckels 3, Snelick 3, Caskey).
ECC 50,
JOHNSONBURG 16
JOHNSONBURG — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team took down the Johnsonburg Ramettes, 50-16, on Wednesday.
Lady Crusader Tori Newton got a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while teammate Lucy Klawuhn had 11 points in a game that saw nine different Lady Crusaders score on the evening.
Elk County Catholic (3-1) is back in action on Friday at Brookville.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 50,
JOHNSONBURG 16
Score by Quarters
ECC 10 26 10 4 — 50
J’burg 8 4 2 2 — 16
Elk County Catholic—50
Sami Straub 3 0-0 6, Tori Newton 4 5-6 13, Syd Alexander 3 1-2 7, Emily Mourer 2 0-0 4, Lucy Klawuhn 4 1-3 11, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 1 0-0 2, Alexa Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Kiri Emmert 1 0-0 2, Sarah Hasselman 0 2-2 2, Payton Newton 1 2-2 4. Totals: 19 11-16 50.
Johnsonburg—16
Maria Casilio 1 0-0 3, Cadence Brechtel 0 2-2 2, Natalie Dunworth 1 0-0 2, Ella Lindberg 2 0-0 4, Emma Myers 1 0-0 3, Zoey Grunthaner 0 0-0 0, Ally Notorianni 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 2-2 16.
Three-pointers: ECC 2 (Klawuhn), J’burg 2 (Casilio, Grunthaner).