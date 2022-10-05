PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks cross country team hosted Saint Marys and Kane Tuesday, taking the win against Kane (18-44) and falling to St. Marys (16-45).
St. Marys’ Gabby Pistner was the individual winner, finishing in a time of 21:02.
“St. Marys is a strong squad,” Punxsy girls coach John Snyder said. “If we are hoping to break up more of their top seven runners by the end of the month we are going to need to continue to maintain focus during the middle stages of the race and find the strength to make some competitive moves in the final stages. I think for the most part we saw some good things today with several of the girls putting themselves in good positioning in the earlier stages of the race and even being in the mix of their competition until the final mile.
“I think this was a good meet to learn from and our girls have been doing an excellent job of racing when it comes to invitationals this season so I’m looking forward to seeing what they are able to do at Ridgway on Saturday.”
The Lady Dutch took the top four spots with Rachel Braun in second (21:18), Christina Frantz third (21:23) and Mary Defilippi fourth (21:23).
Punxsy’s Jordann Hicks was fifth and led the Lady Chucks with a time of 21:32.
“Jordann ran stride for stride with the top four St. Marys girls until the last half mile of the race and has consistently been matching up with the best runners in the district this season,” Snyder said.
Lady Dutch Lucia Hayes was sixth with a time of 21:59 as Lady Chuck Hannah Surkala was seventh with a 22:20.
“Hannah impressed me with the commitment she made during the first two miles to racing with the lead pack,” Snyder said. “She’s proving that she is ready for the big races ahead.”
St. Marys’ Kelsie Bellotti was eighth with a 22:26, with teammates Maura Caskey (22:38) and Paige Bauer (22:56) rounding out the top 10.
The Lady Chucks are now 8-4 and travel Saturday to the Ridgway Invitational.
“This Saturday will be a good opportunity for the girls to see where they stand individually and as a team against the rest of the district competition on the district course,” Snyder said.