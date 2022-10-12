PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks cross country team took six of the top 10 spots in a meet with Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday en route to a 20-39 win over Brockway and a 15-48 win over DCC, improving to 10-4 on the year.
It was also Senior Night for the Lady Chucks as they honored its two senior runners in Jordann Hicks and Elizabeth Long.
“Both Jordann and Elizabeth have been an important part of the program for the past four years and it’s been a pleasure coaching them both,” Punxsy girls head coach John Snyder said. “They have excelled in their running and provided leadership through their actions — something that couldn’t have been achieved without the support of their parents and family.”
Hicks made it a memorable Senior Night and was the top finisher for the second time this season, coming across the line in 21:31.
“Jordann looked in control throughout the race and worked the hills nicely to her fastest time on our home course by one second,” Snyder said. “It’s nice to see Jordann having her best cross country season in her final year as her work ethic and attitude are what it takes to make improvements in the sport.”
Lady Chucks teammate Hannah Surkala was second with a time of 21:58.
“Hannah looked pretty focused out there racing in the middle stages of the race today and was able to dip under 22 minutes for the fourth time this season,” Snyder said.
Brockway’s Madelyn Schmader took the final spot on the podium with a time of 22:35 while the other senior honoree, Long, was fourth with a 23:34.
“Elizabeth got out to a bit quicker of a start and challenged herself on the hills,” Snyder said. “Elizabeth has posted some very nice races in her four seasons and I know she will be focused on bringing her best over the coming weeks to make districts her best yet.”
Brockway’s Anna Brubaker rounded out the top five with a time of 24:04 as Punxsy’s Emily Bussard finished in seventh just three seconds later. Punxsy freshman Riley Miller was seventh with a time of 24:24.
“Emily and Riley continue to provide consistent strength as our 4-5 runners,” Snyder said. “Emily continues to show focus on competing in the tough stages of the race, while Riley worked her way to finishing in the top five of our team again, which is quite an accomplishment for a freshman.”
The rest of the top 10 included Brockway’s Bailey Franci in eighth (25:07), DuBois Central Catholic’s top finisher of Lauren Jenkins in ninth (25:21) and Lady Chuck Claire Skarbek in 10th (26:05).
“Claire continues to run more competitively and with the season winding down, I know she will be looking to make a few more improvements,” Snyder said.
Other Lady Chucks included Madison Rudolph (11th, 26:23), Beth Vallies (16th, 28:09) and Madison Momyer (17th, 28:44).
The Lady Cardinal runners included Alyssa Yanek (12th, 26:33), Addison Smith (13th, 26:38), Eva Bloom (14th, 26:45), Hope Jacob (15th, 28:07), Elizabeth Osterman (18th, 29:12), Hailey Semancik (19th, 30:37), Olivia Helm (21st, 32:07) and Katelyn Smith (22nd, 34:19), while Brockway’s fourth runner on the day was Alexis Moore (20th, 31:26).
Punxsy will travel to California University of Pennsylvania next Thursday to compete in the TSTCA Championship meet, with districts to follow on Oct. 29. Brockway will be at the Rocky Grove Invite on Saturday while DCC wraps up its regular season and awaits districts.