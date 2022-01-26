BROOKVILLE — Punxsutawney got what it wanted through three quarters. Brookville gained some confidence at the end of the night.
All of that added up to a not as close as it looked 49-38 win for the visiting Lady Chucks basketball team on Cancer Awareness Night at Brookville.
The pink shirts donned by both teams and sold for a fund-raiser were dubbed “Fight Like Girls.”
For three quarters, the Lady Chucks dominated and took a 43-15 lead into the fourth. Two more points and the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock would’ve been set into motion.
“I said down in the locker room that was the best three quarters we’ve played defense,” said Lady Chucks head coach Mike Carlson, whose team won its seventh straight game and improved to 10-3 overall and 4-0 in the D-9 League. “Our man defense looked good, our press looked good and the kids made some adjustments out there that made the press more effective.”
Punxsutawney never trailed, but led just 9-5 after the first quarter. The Lady Chucks’ pressure defense continued and a 17-4 second-quarter run put its halftime lead to 26-9. Chloe Presloid drilled a 3-pointer at the end of the third to build the advantage to that 43-15 mark.
Overall, the Lady Chucks forced 24 turnovers, 23 in the first three quarters. Danielle Griebel was the lone double-figure scorer for the Lady Chucks with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting.
Chloe Presloid added nine points and six rebounds while Maeve Hanley finished with eight points and five rebounds.
Samantha Griebel came off the bench for eight points, six in the first half. Kierstin Riley scored six points with six rebounds.
“Samantha came in the first half and hit some shots there in the first and second quarter,” Carlson said. “The depth has been so nice for us with nine or 10 kids ready to go at all times.”
The Lady Raiders (5-7), due largely to the turnovers, were just 4-for-19 from the field through the first three quarters before getting some hot shooting from seniors Alayna Haight and Elizabeth Wonderling.
Haight drilled five 3-pointers on six shots in the fourth and finished with six triples overall in a 22-point night. Wonderling had 10 points, eight of them in the fourth with two 3-pointers.
“Punxsutawney has been the premier girls’ program for a long time and, in my opinion, maybe the most disciplined team in the district and they played great defense tonight,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We struggled from the floor, but we needed to find some confidence at some point and we found that in the fourth quarter.
“I hope that carries over to Thursday night because we have another tough game here with St. Marys and let’s see if we can carry something into that game.”
“Credit Brookville in the fourth,” said Carlson. “They kept going and hit seven threes and what was nice was they helped us retire that blitz zone defense we try to run. It’s now officially retired.”
The Lady Chucks, who beat St. Marys 39-36 last Wednesday, host Elk County Catholic Monday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 49,
BROOKVILLE 38
Score By Quarters
Punxsy 9 17 17 6 — 49
Brookville 5 4 6 23 — 38
Punxsutawney –49
Danielle Griebel 6 0-0 15, Chloe Presloid 3 1-2 9, Amy Poole 0 0-0 0, Kierstin Riley 2 1-2 6, Maeve Hanley 4 0-1 8, Olivia Burkett 0 0-0 0, Emily McMahan 1 0-0 3, Samantha Griebel 4 0-0 8, Avery Powell 0 0-0 0, Emily Dobbins 0 0-0 0, Riley Doverspike 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 2-5 49.
Brookville –48
Jordan Cook 1 2-2 4, Alayna Haight 7 2-2 22, Elizabeth Wonderling 4 0-0 10, Kerstyn Davie 0 0-0 0, Eden Wonderling 0 2-2 2, Reggan Olson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Bentley Hughey 0 0-0 0, Tayler Rafferty 0 0-1 0, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-7 38.
3-pointers: Punxsutawney 7 (D. Griebel 3, Presloid 2, Riley, McMahan), Brookville 8 (Haight 6, Eliz. Wonderling 2)