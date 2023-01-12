PUNXSUTAWNEY — On paper, it was clear that Wednesday night’s game between the Punxsy girls basketball team and the visiting Elk County Catholic squad was one that would be worth the price of admission, as the hosting Lady Chucks entered the game with a perfect record, while the Lady Crusaders weren’t far behind with 10 wins and just one loss.
And while both teams have certainly proven to be more than capable of putting up numbers on the scoreboard this season, it was defense that ruled this battle for much of the contest. Thanks to a quick 10-2 run to close the third quarter, though, the Lady Chucks took the lead, and the rally gave them the breathing room they needed to pick up a 36-26 victory and improve to 11-0.
Punxsy managed just four points in each of the first two quarters but was able to keep ECC to respective totals of five and seven and keep the halftime deficit at four. Then, the Lady Chucks won the third-quarter battle 14-4 and hit their foul shots down the stretch to seal the deal.
“They play good defense, and they packed the middle and took away our drives,” Punxsy head coach Mike Carlson said. “In the first half, we just didn’t do a good enough job making the kick for a 3 or making a good decision. It seemed like everything was a jump ball or a goofy shot ... it’s just about confidence and getting that first shot to go in.”
Even early in the third quarter, Punxsy was struggling to hit a field goal, but still managed to outscore the visiting Lady Crusaders 4-2 in the quarter’s first 5 minutes. Then, fresh off a timeout, Danielle Griebel hit a pull-up jumper from the top of the key with 2:52 showing on the clock to tie the game at 14 per side.
A minute-and-a-half later, Emily Dobbins knocked down a 3-pointer from the wing to give Punxsy its first lead since late in the first quarter, and after Lucy Klawuhn pulled ECC back within one, the Lady Chucks got five quick points from Griebel — on a deep corner shot and a lay-up after a Riley Doverspike steal — and they wouldn’t look back.
For Carlson, the game was reminiscent of the Lady Chucks’ not-so-long-ago victory over 6A Hazleton back on Dec. 29, as the shots refused to fall early in that contest as well before a late surge — also powered by Griebel — pushed Punxsy to a win.
“Somebody’s got to hit a shot, and then everybody starts feeling good,” he said. “It was kind of a Hazleton remix, because we can start putting the pressure on full-court and get things going (once we hit a shot). And once one kid gets confidence, it spreads.”
After the late rally to close the third, Punxsy led 22-16, and in the final frame, they were able to push it to 10 thanks to 3s by Griebel and Chloe Presloid, a back-down bucket by Dobbins and two Avary Powell free throws. From there, the two teams traded buckets until the buzzer sounded.
Griebel was the only player on either team to break into double digits, as she set the pace with 14 — eight of which came in the decisive third quarter. Emily Mourer was ECC’s top scorer with nine, and Tori Newton was right behind her with eight.
Powell also scored eight points for the Lady Chucks and added team-high totals in rebounds (five) and blocks (two), while Presloid added seven points and five steals. Dobbins, who finished with five points, was the only player to score off the bench for either squad.
Despite the low-scoring first quarter, the two teams traded the lead four different times, with a Sami Straub putback shot giving the Lady Crusaders the lead with a minute showing on the clock. That would be the last time Punxsy led until there was 2:52 left in the third.
The two teams had the same number of field goals, 12 each, but Punxsy went 8-for-9 from the charity stripe, compared to 2-8 for ECC, and the Lady Chucks hit four 3s compared to zero for the Lady Crusaders.
Punxsy (11-0), which hadn’t played a game in almost 2 weeks since it bested Marion Center to close out the holiday tournament schedule, hopes to start a bit quicker in its next contest — another league game, this time against St. Marys. They’ll have to do so after taking another week off, though.
“For my sanity, I’m going to say (the long layoff) was quite a bit of our problem,” Carlson said jokingly, “but again, I think it’s a lot of what (ECC) did right. We looked nervous and played a little nervous early, but once we can finally get after it, that’s when we play our best ... We play next Wednesday against St. Marys, and they’re playing great. It’s another big league game. It’s going to be a very competitive league this year.”
ECC (10-2) also gets St. Marys in its next game but won’t have to wait as long, as the two teams who share a hometown face off this Saturday, with Elk County playing host.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 36,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 26
Scores by Quarters
ECC 5 7 4 10 — 26
Punxsy 4 4 14 14 — 36
Elk County Catholic—26
Sami Straub 1 1-2 3, Tori Newton 4 0-2 8, Syd Alexander 1 0-0 2, Emily Mauer 4 1-4 9, Lucy Klawuhn 2 0-0 4, Kiri Emmert 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-8 26.
Punxsutawney—36
Chloe Presloid 2 2-3 7, Danielle Griebel 4 4-4 14, Samantha Griebel 0 0-0 0, Riley Doverspike 1 0-0 2, Avary Powell 3 2-2 8, Emily Dobbins 2 0-0 5, Olivia Burkett 0 0-0 0, Emily McMahan 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-9 36.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 4 (D. Griebel 2, Presloid, Dobbins), ECC 0.