BRADFORD — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks girls cross country team raced to two wins against Kane, 17-41, and District 9 rival Bradford, 27-28, on Tuesday.
“The girls have been running well as a team in races lately,” Punxsy head coach John Snyder said. “The course was really muddy and saturated with water from all the rain but their attitudes and efforts on the course were excellent.”
Punxsy’s Jordann Hicks was the overall winner of the race completing the 5,000-meter course in a time of 21:34.
“Jordann raced to her first win of the season and really put some distance to Bradford’s top two girls who placed second and fourth overall at districts a year ago,” Snyder said.
Bradford’s Korie Dixon and Caitlyn Taylor took second and third place overall with identical times of 22:18, before Hannah Surkala locked in the fourth place position in a time of 22:51.
“Despite making a slight misdirection on the course Hannah stayed pretty close to Taylor — which was right in line with her finish from two weeks ago at home,” Snyder said.
Riley Miller followed Surkala in fifth place overall in a time of 23:38.
“Riley finished behind their third finisher at our home meet so her placing ahead of (Leila) Bines today shows the improvements she’s making and helped the team to secure the win,” Snyder said.
Bradford’s Leila Bines took the sixth place spot before Emily Bussard crossed the line seventh overall in 23:56.
“Emily raced right in line with where she finished against Bradford at home and was really working hard to finish ahead of their third girl,” Snyder said.
Bradford and Kane both took two of the next four places with Bradford’s Abigail Schleicher getting eighth overall and Mayla Smith taking the 11th place spot, while Kane’s first two finishers in Rowan Milliron and Lily Wymer took ninth and 10th overall.
Finishing just one second behind Bradford’s fifth finisher, Madison Rudolph was Punxsy’s next finisher, grabbing 12th place overall in a time of 24:26 to close out Punxsy’s team scoring.
“Madison is definitely becoming more consistent in her races and she can make our team stronger by striving to finish a bit closer to our third and fourth girls,” Snyder said.
Punxsy then saw Madison Momyer as the sixth finisher in 15th place overall with a time of 26:04, followed by Claire Skarbek in 17th with a time of 26:53 and Beth Vallies in 21st with a time of 31:14.
“Despite solid efforts, both Madison and Beth were a bit off their norm, but I know they will be fresh and ready for the next one,” Snyder said. “Also, it was great to see Claire back out and racing again with the team.”
The Lady Chucks are now 7-3 host St. Marys and Kane next Tuesday.