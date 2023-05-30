DuBOIS — Three medals captured by area girls at Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships was headlined by Elk County Catholic junior Grace Neubert who had a hand in two of those trips to the podium at Shippensburg University.
Saturday morning, Neubert won her first individual state medal by finishing fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a personal-best time of 10:55.44.
Later, Neubert anchored the Lady Crusaders’ runner-up 4x800 relay with juniors Sophia Bille and Sami Straub, and sophomore Gianna Bille. That foursome crossed the line in 9:31.15, just under four seconds behind Central Cambria’s second straight title run in 9:27.9.
Also Saturday afternoon, defending 400 dash state champion Mylee Harmon, a sophomore from Redbank Valley, was fourth to earn her second medal.
It’s the same ECC group that finished sixth last year in 9:50.34, so considering all four are back for next season, the obvious progression has high hopes.
It’s the best 4x800 relay finish for the Lady Crusaders — a frequent state-qualifying entry for the team — since a run of four straight state medals ended with a runner-up finish in 2004. They were seventh in 2001, fifth in 2002 and third in 2003 leading into the silver medal of 2004.
Sophia Bille handed the baton to Straub in fifth place before handing to Straub.
“I knew the start was going to be aggressive, so I wanted to start strong,” said Bille.
Straub ran the second-best split of the relay in 2:22.82, getting the team into first place at the hand while early leader Greenville faded to fourth. Meanwhile, Central Cambria was in first for good as was the Lady Crusaders in the second spot.
“My first lap, I wanted to stay close but didn’t want to kill it. The second lap, I had to go. I knew I could catch her and knew I had to get the baton to Gianna in a good spot, first or second,” Straub said.
Neubert got the baton in a comfortable second-place spot, just under five seconds behind Central Cambria’s anchor Abigail George and over six seconds up on the third-place team Notre Dame-Green Pond.
While George nailed down the win in 9:31.15 with a 2:19.96 split, Neubert wasn’t much off that pace in 2:19.13. That was more than enough to offset any drop to third even though third-place Holy Redeemer anchor leg Avery Kozerski ran a race-best split of 2:15.09.
“It was so hard, I’m not going to lie,” Neubert said. “I was pushing as hard as I could.”
So a season-best time — 9:42.78 from districts was the previous best — at the right time has a still-young squad looking forward to another shot at a higher finish next spring.
“Our goal was to get back to states. It’s the same team, so we wanted to do as best as we could,” Straub said. “We knew it was going to be challenging and there were some tough teams. All year, we really pushed ourselves each race to get momentum for here.”
Neubert bested her time in her 3,200 medal run by over 21 seconds. Her previous best was 11:16.87 at the Lock Haven Classic on April 29. She won the D-9 title with an 11:19.29. Her goal was 11 minutes. She was much better.
“That was really exciting for me. I didn’t think it was going to happen, but I think I was able to negative split,” Neubert said. “I haven’t had insane competition in awhile, so I was pretty excited to come in and have people to run with and push me harder. I knew that’s what it was going to take to get to the next level.
“I knew I had a chance being seeded seventh, but I didn’t think it would be fourth, so that’s exciting.”
Neubert finished well behind winner Jolena Quarzo of Brownsville. The senior won in 10:21.29 while Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm (10:30.46) and Wyomissing junior Addie Cohen (10:52.04) also finished ahead of Neubert, who was seventh at the 1,600 mark in 5:30.13, then moved up to fourth with a second 1,600 split of 5:25.31.
The Lady Bulldogs’ Harmon won last year’s 400 dash title with a raucous from the back to the finish line in a photo finish win in 57.15. This year, the big dog in the race didn’t disappoint as Mastery Charter North senior Ka’Nai Bey-English blasted her way to the title in 55.11 seconds.
In the prelims, Bey-English ran a top-seed time of 55.39 with Harmon third in 58.26.
In the finals, Harmon ran a season-best 58.17 and finished fourth behind Bey-English, Laurel sophomore Tori Atkins (56.41) and Motivation senior Viola Clay (58.09).
“My goal was top three and I didn’t do that, but I was close,” said Harmon, who was aiming for a high 57 time. “I feel like of part me did need to lose to make me realize that I need to work harder the next two years and not to take it easy and I just can’t take it easy and expect to win all the time.”
In other area performances:
— Punxsutawney 4x800 relay of Jordann Hicks, Riley Miller, Taylor Bair and Emily McMahan finished 10th, just missing a top-eight medal finish in 9:49.49 after chopping almost 13 seconds off its D9 runner-up time. The Lady Chucks were just under 1.5 seconds behind eighth-place medalist Hughesville.
The Lady Chucks’ Hicks also ran in the 800 run, finishing 19th in 2:26.6.
— Redbank Valley’s pole vault duo of three-time D-9 champion Claire Henry and runner-up Ella Rizzo also made the trip. Henry finished 16th after clearing 9 feet, 6 inches while Rizzo didn’t clear the opening height of 9 feet.