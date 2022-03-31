BROCKWAY — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders softball team had the bats rolling and sophomore Emily Mourer threw well inside the circle on Wednesday afternoon as the Lady Crusaders defeated the Brockway Lady Rovers, 11-0, in six innings.
Mourer allowed just two hits over six innings while striking out nine.
At the plate, ECC was led by leadoff hitter Gabby Weisner, who went 3-of-4 with an RBI. Lydia Anderson, Lucy Klawuhn and Caitlyn Vollmer also had two hits each while Mourer and Vollmer had two RBIs a piece as the Lady Crusaders as a whole had 14 hits on the day.
Weisner led off the game with a double off of Brockway pitcher Taylor Rhed and one batter later, Anderson singled to drive Weisner in for the quick 1-0 lead just two batters in. Anderson then stole third and scored on an error to make it 2-0.
The Lady Crusaders picked up two more runs in the top of the second as Vollmer doubled to plate Kathrine Kirst. Anderson then hit a pop-up in the infield as the Lady Rovers watched it fall, playing Tessa Fledderman for the 4-0 lead.
It would then be a 5-0 ECC lead after the third inning before both teams went scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings.
With the lead still 5-0 in the top of the sixth, the Lady Crusaders got the offense going again and plated six runs to put the mercy rule into play.
Vollmer’s single scored Kirst to make it 6-0 and a Weisner RBI single scored Fledderman to make it 7-0. Mourer then hit a sac fly to left to plate Sarah Hasselman.
Two more runs would then score two batters later as Sydney Alexander hit an RBI single and Weisner then scored on an error to make it 10-0. Ellie Baron then capped off the Lady Crusader scoring with a single to right that brought in Alexander to make it 11-0.
Brockway gave it one last ditch effort in the bottom of the sixth as Zoe Moore led off the inning with a single — as an infield single by Madalynne Heckman was the only other Lady Rovers hit prior to Moore’s base hit. But Mourer would then strikeout the next three Brockway batters to end the game at 11-0 after six innings.
Elk County Catholic (1-0) plays again on Friday as they host Kane while Brockway (0-1) is back in action Tuesday as they host West Forest.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 11,
BROCKWAY 0, 6 innings
Score by Innings
ECC 230 006 — 11
B’way 000 000 — 0
Elk County Catholic—11
Gabby Weisner cf 4231, Mackenzie Bille cf 0000, Lydia Anderson 1b 4221, Emily Mourer p 4012, Lucy Klawuhn ss 4021, Sydney Alexander 3b 4111, Ellie Baron lf 3011, Reagan Bauer lf 1000, Kathrine Kirst 2b 3210, Tessa Fledderman dh 1210, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3022, Alexa Chamberlain cr 0000, Sarah Hasselman cr 0000. Totals: 31-11-14-9.
Brockway—0
Danielle Wood cf 3000, Amanda Decker ss 2000, Stephanie Stage c 3000, Madalynne Heckman 3b 2010, Lillian Heilbrun 1b 2000, Eliza Powell rf 2000, Savannah Ross 2b 2000, Taylor Rhed p 1000, Meghan Hertel p 0000, Zoe Moore lf 2010, Kalina Powell cr 0000. Totals: 19-0-2-0.
Errors: ECC 0, B’way 2. LOB: ECC 5, B’way 3. 2B: Weisner, Vollmer, Fledderman, Mourer, Anderson. SB: Klawuhn, Weisner, Alexander, Kirst, Anderson.
Pitching
ECC: Emily Mourer-6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
B’way: Taylor Rhed-5 2/3 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Meghan Hertel-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher. Rhed.