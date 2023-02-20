ST. MARYS — For the second straight year, the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders won the Allegheny Mountain League title as they were able to dispatch its crosstown rival St. Marys on Saturday night for the fourth time this season, 36-31, at St. Marys High School.
“It is very difficult to be a good team four times in a season, let alone three times on their home court,” ECC head coach Ken Pistner said. “So we knew we were going to be in a battle tonight and this was going to go down until the very end.”
The Lady Crusaders all-junior starting lineup was led by guards Sami Straub and Lucy Klawuhn on the evening. Klawuhn had the three-ball working early with two in the first quarter and one each in the second and third.
Straub on the other hand, struggled with outside shots and deep twos before putting things together in the fourth quarter as she knocked down the go-ahead three in the fourth quarter and scored eight of the team’s nine fourth-quarter points.
“We weren’t shooting very well,” Pistner said. “And Sami is a good shooter — I had to convince her of that a few times. But in the fourth quarter when it counted, she hit two threes and foul shots and so she came around. (St. Marys) were playing a triangle and two on us and letting a couple of our guards shoot and we finally shot our way into it.
“I always tell the kids that offense will come and go but defense is going to be steady. We wanted to keep (St. Marys) in the 20s tonight but 31 is a pretty good defensive effort — especially when you’re missing a lot of shots offensively. I’m happy with the win and we beat a team four times. That’s pretty hard to do.”
A half-dozen lead changes took place during the first half as ECC led 10-8 after the first quarter. But a Molly Hanslovan three gave St. Marys an 11-10 lead to start the second quarter before Jayssa Snelick picked up her third foul with 6:26 left in the first half. With Snelick on the bench, ECC went on a 6-0 run to get the lead to 16-11 before the Lady Dutch answered with an Izzy Catalone runner.
“She’s a good player and she’s aggressive,” Pistner said of Snelick. “When she did get into foul trouble, we got after them with a little bit of full court and half court (press) and we got five or six points that really made a big difference in the game. But we also had Emily Mourer in foul trouble, too, so those kind of offset each other probably.”
“Jayssa played fantastic — I’m really proud of her effort,” St. Marys head coach Michael Franciscus said. “The team stepped up (with her in foul trouble) and played very well at key moments. I’m proud of the effort the entire team gave.”
Klawuhn then knocked down a three but Hanslovan hit another one as the Lady Crusaders held a 19-16 advantage at the break.
The Lady Crusaders went back to Klawuhn to make it a six-point lead early in the third on another trey but with Snelick back in the game, she scored on a layup and made one of two foul shots to cut it to 22-19.
Alexa Schneider then hit a three for the Lady Dutch to tie things up and later an Olivia Eckels three gave St. Marys a 27-25 lead. But ECC’s Mya Pistner hit a deep two as her foot was on the line as both teams headed into the fourth quarter tied at 27-27.
Both teams struggled a bit offensively to start the fourth but Straub hit her first three of the contest to give ECC a 30-27 lead with about 4:40 to go.
Eckels then made a trip to the charity stripe seconds later and knocked down both of her shots to cut the ECC lead to one. Snelick would then score underneath to give the Lady Dutch a 31-30 lead before Straub hit the go-ahead three to give the Lady Crusaders a 33-31 lead.
It looked like St. Marys would take the lead again but a Catalone corner three attempt was in and out as Straub got the rebound and ECC would then wind down the clock before a jump ball gave St. Marys possession with 1:25 to play.
Snelick was able to drive in the lane and put up a shot but ECC got the rebound and Klawuhn was then fouled inside with 47 seconds remaining — who in turn missed the first but made the second free throw to give ECC a 34-31 lead.
St. Marys would get a few cracks at putting points on the board as Catalone missed a runner but Hanslovan got the offensive board and then a corner three was off the mark but Hanslovan got the board again.
Franciscus called a timeout with 15.9 seconds left to set up the final possession for the Lady Dutch. But a Hanslovan drive inside was blocked by Tori Newton and with Straub having the ball, she was then fouled and put on the free throw line with a one-and-one opportunity with just 1.9 seconds left. Straub then knocked down both free throws and took the AML title with the 36-31 win.
“I think we played exceptionally well and I thought we gave exceptional effort,” Franciscus said. “I’m very proud of the girls — give them all the credit in the world. We had a chance to win at the end of the game, which is obviously our goal. And ECC played a very good game as well.”
Eckels led St. Marys with nine points while Snelick had seven and Hanslovan came off the bench with six. Mourer also had six points for ECC in the winning effort.
Elk County Catholic (21-3) will now head to the District 9 Class A playoffs as the No. 2 seed, where they’ll host No. 7 Clarion on Thursday at 7 p.m. A win would then give ECC a state playoff berth with five teams earning trips out of D-9.
“We’ve been playing good basketball,” Pistner said. “Defensively we did play well. Offensively, sometimes it’s not there. But going into the playoffs, it’s always good to be going in the upward direction and we’ve been playing good basketball for about a month now. We’re happy with where we’re at right now.”
St. Marys (18-6) heads to the D-9 Class 4A playoffs as the No. 2 seed where they’ll play No. 3 Clearfield on Thursday at 7 p.m. at DuBois High School. The winner of that game will meet top seeded Punxsutawney for the district title.
“We’re just going to refocus at practice and keep working hard,” Franciscus said. “We’ve got a playoff game on Thursday against Clearfield and we plan to be prepared to give a valiant effort in that game. We’re looking forward to it.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 36,
ST. MARYS 31
Score by Quarters
ECC 10 9 8 9 — 36
St. Marys 8 8 11 4 — 31
Elk County Catholic—36
Sami Straub 6 3-4 15, Tori Newton 0 0-0 0, Lucy Klawuhn 4 1-2 13, Sydney Alexander 0 0-0 0, Emily Mourer 3 0-0 6, Kiri Emmert 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 4-6 36.
St. Marys—31
Alexa Schneider 1 0-0 3, Izzy Catalone 1 2-2 4, Olivia Eckels 2 4-4 9, Jayssa Snelick 3 1-3 7, Maura Caskey 1 0-0 2, Molly Hanslovan 2 0-0 6. Totals: 10 7-9 31.
Three-pointers: ECC 6 (Klawuhn 4, Straub 2), St. Marys 4 (Hanslovan 2, Schneider, Eckels).