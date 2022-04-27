ST. MARYS — After a 1-2 start to the season, the Elk County Catholic softball team has really found its stride in the last week or so, and that trend continued Tuesday with a 17-2, 3-inning victory against Brockway at Benzinger Park.
Consistent hitting has been the key for Elk County (8-2), which has now won seven straight. Tuesday was proof of that, as ECC pounded out 20 hits — including two home runs — against a pair of Lady Rover pitchers. Twelve different Lady Crusaders had a hit, with six collecting two or more.
Leadoff hitter Lucy Klawuhn led the attack, going 3-for-3 with a double, homer and three RBIs. Gabby Weisner also went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Both Lady Crusaders scored three runs.
Lydia Anderson, Emily Mourer, Ellie Baron and Hope Farley all added two hits for ECC. Anderson had a double and four RBIs, while Mourer blasted a solo home run — her fifth of the season. Baron knocked in a pair of runs, while Farley smacked a triple and had a RBI.
All that offense was more than enough run support for Mourer, who tossed a one-hitter. She allowed two runs, one earned, while striking out four and walking two.
“Throughout the year so far, we’ve had games were the top of our lineup hit and the bottom didn’t, and we’ve had games were the top of the lineup didn’t hit and the bottom did,” said ECC coach Eric Weisner. “These past couple games, we’re hitting all the way through the lineup. If they can keep this going ... I’m very excited. The girls are starting to hit well, and that’s what we were looking for.”
Brockway’s lone hit was a bunt single by Danielle Wood to lead off the game, as Lady Rover just beat a throw by Mourer. Wood then stole second and was bunted to third by Amanda Decker before scoring on a Taylor Rhed groundout to put Brockway up 1-0.
That lead was short-lived, as ECC scored nine runs off Rhed in the bottom of the inning.
Klawuhn led off the inning with a double to left and scored on another double to left by Weisner, who hustled into third on a throw to the plate. A groundout by Anderson plated Weisner before Mourer hammered a Rhed pitch over the fence in center.
Sydney Alexander followed with a double to left and took third when Caitlyn Vollmer grounded out to short. The inning was far from over though, as ECC put together a big two-out rally.
Baron got that rally started with a RBI single, then hustled around to third on a single to right by Tessa Fledderman. An infield hit by Farley plated Baron, before back-to-back singles by Klawuhn and Weisner in their second at-bats of the frame produced two more runs.
Anderson capped the huge first inning with a two-run double to right-center.
Brockway got a run back in the second when Stephanie Stage drew a leadoff walk and her courtesy runner Josie Orinko later scored on a two-out error.
Brockway turned to Gabby Hertel in the circle in the second, and she worked around a two-out error to keep it a 9-2 game. Things didn’t go as smoothly in the third, though, as ECC roughed up the righty for eight runs on 10 hits to end the game via the 15-run mercy rule.
Farley led off the bottom of the third with a triple over the right fielder’s head and promptly scored when Klawuhn smacked a two-run homer that hit the top of the fence in right and bounced over.
Weisner kept things going with a double and scored on a single by Anderson. Vollmer, Baron and pinch-hitter Seanna VanAlstine all added RBI singles in the inning to help put ECC on the verge of a mercy rule victory.
Pinch-hitter Josie Lawrie forced home a run with a bases-loaded walk with two outs to make it 16-2 before pinch-hitter Mackenzie Bille finished things off with a RBI single to center.
Lost in the middle of that eight-run bottom of the third was a great catch by Lady Rover left fielder Zoe Moore, who robbed Alexander of a home run. Moore even held on to the ball when she whiplashed off the fence after making the grab.
“They hit the ball against both our pitchers,” said Brockway coach Don Allenbaugh. “I’m a little disappointed in some plays I felt we should have made, but we’re a work in progress.
“We put up a run in the first inning in the way we want to play ... Zoe Moore made a great catch in the third inning. We’re seeing signs of some goos things, we just need to put more of those together in games.”
Elk County is back in action Friday at Clarion-Limestone, while Brockway (1-7) hosts Bradford on Thursday.
ECC 17, BROCKWAY 2, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Brockway 110 — 2
ECC 908 — 17
* There were 2 outs when the game ended
Brockway—2
Danielle Wood cf 2110, Amanda Decker ss 1000, Taylor Rhed p-1b 2001, Madalynne Heckman 3b 2000, Stephanie Stage c 0000, Josie Orinko cr 0100, Eliza Powell rf 1000, Gabby Hertel dp-p 0000, Zoe Moore lf 1000, Kalina Powell 2b 1000, Lilly Heilbrun (flex) 1b 0000. Totals: 10-2-1-1.
Elk County Catholic—17
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3333, Mya Pistner ph 1010, Gabby Weisner cf 3332, Josie Lawrie ph 0001, Lydia Anderson 1b 3124, Mackenzie Bille ph 1011, Emily Mourer p 3121, Reagan Bauer cr 0100, Sydney Alexander 3b 3110, Caitlyn Vollmer c 2011, Sarah Hasselman cr 0100, Ellie Baron lf 3222, Tessa Fledderman dp 2110, Seanna VanAlstine ph 1111, Hope Farley rf 2221, Alexa Chamberlin ph 1000, Kathrine Kirst (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 28-17-20-17.
Errors: Brockway 1, ECC 1. LOB: Brockway 2, ECC 5. 2B: Klawuhn, Weisner 2, Anderson, Alexander. 3B: Farkey. HR: Klawuhn, Mourer. SB: Wood; Bauer.
Pitching
Brockway: Taylor Rhed-1 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Gabby Hertel-1 2/3 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
ECC: Emily Mourer-3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Rhed.