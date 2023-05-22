BROOKVILLE — While Redbank Valley sophomore Mylee Harmon won her second straight James Manners Award for scoring the most points at Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championship at Brookville Area High School, Elk County Catholic returned to the top of the team standings for the first time since 2018.
The Lady Crusaders won the girls’ team title with 62 points, the lowest total to capture a crown since Clarion-Limestone needed just 55 points to win the 1992 team title.
That meant plenty of balance in a meet that came down to the 4x400-meter relay. The Lady Crusaders got a big 10-point win from Grace Neubert in the 3,200-meter run (11:19.29) to give them a nearly insurmountable 60-52 lead over defending champion Redbank Valley going into the final race of the night.
Runner-up Moniteau was finished at 58.5 points while the Lady Bulldogs would need to win the race and have the Lady Crusaders finish lower than fifth, but that was unlikely even with Harmon ready to go in the anchor leg.
As it turned out, top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic out-kicked No. 2 seed Punxsutawney for the win in 4:14.74 by almost two seconds. Harmon brought her fifth-seeded Lady Bulldogs relay from fifth to third on her anchor league — her final leg last year that got her team to second clinched the Lady Bulldogs’ first-ever team title — while Elk County Catholic finished fifth.
The final tally had the Lady Crusaders ahead of Moniteau, which finished 1/2 a point ahead of third-place Redbank Valley (58) with Punxsutawney (57) and DuBois Central Catholic (53) completing a tight top five.
Harmon, the reigning state champion in the 400 dash, won her second straight D-9 titles in the 200 and 400 dashes (26.62 and 59.76) while finishing second in the 100 dash (12.82).
The Lady Crusaders scored points in 11 points, getting a second title performance from their 4x800 relay of Neubert, Sophia and Gianna Bille, and Sam Straub who chopped almost two seconds off their top-seeded time with a 9:42.78.
Also punching individual tickets to the PIAA Championships this Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University with a top-two finish for the Lady Crusaders were runners-up Sophie Bille and Rachel Sloff.
Bille was second in the 1,600 run (5:28.23) while Sloff finished second in the long jump (16 feet, 3 3/4 inches).
Also scoring points for the Lady Crusaders with thirds were Gianna Bille in the 800 run, Straub in the triple jump and Allison Geci in the discus. Straub was also fifth in the 300 hurdles, Tori Newton scored a couple fifths in the javelin and shot put and the 4x400 relay that finished fifth was made up of the some 4x800 foursome of the Billes, Straub and Neubert.
— Redbank Valley junior Claire Henry won her third straight pole vault title, clearing a career-best 10 feet, 1 inch to become the first Class 2A girls’ vaulter to win three district titles.
Finishing second behind Henry is her teammate Ella Rizzo, who will also head to states.
Although she finished third, senior Alivia Huffman threw a state-qualifying mark in the javelin with a toss of 124 feet, 4 inches.
Harmon will likely scratch her state spot in the 100 dash, which would give a state berth to Johnsonburg’s third-place Annasophia Stauffer.
— The Lady Chucks won one title with Jordann Hicks in the 800 run (2:21.92) while Mary Grusky and Samantha Griebel both qualified with runner-up finishes, Grusky in the javelin (125 feet, 2 inches) and Griebel in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches). Hicks came in the fifth seed but outran the field down the homestretch to take home the gold.
Two relays qualified with second-place finishes in the 4x800 and 4x400 with the same foursome of Hicks, Riley Miller, Taylor Bair and Emily McMahan.
Hannah Surkala was fourth in the 1,600 run, McMahan and Bair were fifth and sixth in the 800 with Miller fifth in the 400 dash.
Rebekah Miller and Grusky were fourth and sixth in the shot put while Riley Doverspike finished sixth in the pole vault.
— Hope Jacob won DCC’s lone individual title in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, while teaming up with Faith Jacob, Madelyn Schmader and Chloe Benden on the Lady Cardinals’ winning 4x400 relay.
Schmader also scored with a fourth in the 400 dash and fifth in the 1,600 run along with Julie Sebring placing fifth in the 100 dash and fourth in the 200 dash.
Zoe Puhala was fourth in the 3,200 run and sixth in the 1,600 run.
The Lady Cardinals also placed in the other two relays the third-place 4x800 relay with Benden, Schmader, Puhala and Anna Brubaker and the fourth-place 4x100 with both Jacobs, Sebring and Benden.
In the field, Alyssa Yanek was fourth in the high jump and fifth in the pole vault.
— While Stauffer likely gets a spot in the 100 dash due to Harmon’s scratch, Stauffer qualified in both the 200 and 400 dashes as well with runner-up finishes.
Also scoring points on the track were Maddy Macafee with a fourth in the 100 hurdles and Alexis Rohr with a sixth in the 3,200 run.
Alaina Sherry finished second in the javelin.