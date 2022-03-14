CLARION — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders were trailing the Union Area Lady Scots 26-5 midway through the second quarter of Saturday’s PIAA Class A second round matchup at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium. The Crusaders then made a furious comeback to make a game of it, but Union would hold on for a 38-35 victory.
Elk County Catholic (25-4) got it down to a one possession game and had the ball with 2.8 seconds remaining. But a deep three attempt by Lucy Klawuhn hit the front of the rim and the Lady Scots (22-2) escaped with a trip to the quarterfinals.
“We were going to screen and re-screen for Lucy,” ECC head coach Ken Pistner said of the final play. “We were going to screen for Syd (Alexander) first and re-screen and get Lucy hopefully on a little backscreen there. The (Union) girl fought over the screen pretty hard so we were hoping to get it right around the three point line, but (it didn’t fall).”
Union opened out to a 9-0 lead, capped by a Kelly Cleaver midranger before Klawuhn got the Lady Crusaders on the board with a three. But a long two-pointer by Sami Straub would be the only other field goal in the quarter for ECC, as they found themselves down 17-5 after one.
“Offensively they hit a few shots right off the bat and we had a hard time staying with them,” Pistner said. “Same thing happened against Monessen. We had a hard time adjusting early to their quickness. They have some really good shooters out there and we left them open. They had a couple good screens ... Early game jitters, too. We just had unforced turnovers early and it dug us a hole.”
The Lady Scots opened up the second quarter with yet another 9-0 run as ECC had trouble getting the ball inside and the Lady Scots were disrupting potential outside shots. A Cleaver jumped made it 26-5 Union as things looked quite bleak for the D-9 champs, but the Crusaders got it to 28-10 at the half after Klawuhn knocked down another three.
Yet another Klawuhn three kicked off the second half as teammates Tori Newton and Syd Alexander also got into the scoring act. Newton made an and-1 opportunity and Alexander hit a three that cut the lead to 31-19. Straub’s two free throws made it 33-23 Union at the end of the third quarter.
“We had to get the girls motivated a little bit,” ECC head coach Ken Pistner said. “I thought we got down early and I thought we started to hang our heads a little. That was the big key to the second half. We made some changes. We changed defenses a little bit and a few adjustments offensively but they just went out and executed in the second half. Who would’ve thought that we were down 18 at the half that you’d have a shot to tie it go off the front of the rim. That’s a heck of an effort.
“I never thought they would quit. I knew they would make a run. Our goal was to get it to 10 at the end of three. Welp, at the end of three, it’s 10 points. Now we have some momentum and we created some turnovers. They got a little bit nervous there and we created a lot of offense off of our defense.”
Union got the lead back out to 11 at 36-25 with 3:54 to play before the Lady Crusaders started its furious comeback. Klawuhn hit her fourth three — this time from the corner — to make it 36-28. A missed bucket by Cleaver had Newton snag the rebound for ECC, as she had 10 in the game.
“I thought we were quicker in the second half and a little more aggressive,” Pistner said. “We started to clean up the boards in the second half also ... Tori (Newton) was really big on the inside tonight.”
Missed shots and turnovers gave it back to ECC, as Alexander hit a corner three of her own to make it 36-31 with 1:46 to go.
Union then played keep-away as Kylie Fruehstorfer got put on the line finally for a one-and-one opportunity with 1:11 left. She then missed the first but Cleaver snagged the rebound as the Lady Scots then had the ball until a timeout with 53.7 seconds left.
It looked like Straub might get a steal on the inbounds, but the ball trickled out of bounds. A jump ball then kept possession with Union at 34.6 remaining.
Klawuhn then got a big steal and Straub was fouled, sending her to the charity stripe as she knocked down both shots to make it a one-possession 36-33 Union lead with 22.6 seconds left.
However, ECC then put Cleaver on the line for a one-and-one with 19.0 seconds to go and she made both to stretch it back out to 38-35.
Newton then made a bucket underneath in the waning seconds to make it 38-35 and then ECC got the break it needed, forcing a Union turnover on the inbounds and getting the ball back with 2.8 seconds left. But Klawuhn’s miss from well beyond the arc eliminated the Lady Crusaders from the postseason and sent the WPIAL’s three-seed to a quarterfinals matchup on Wednesday against D-6 champion Portage.
Klawuhn led the Lady Crusaders with 12 points while Straub and Alexander had eight each. Newton had seven points and 10 boards as Emily Mourer had eight rebounds on the day.
It was also the last game for its lone senior in Abby Hasselman, as the entire starting five were sophomores.
“Unfortunately, tonight was Abby’s last game,” Pistner said. “She’s been a leader on and off the court and Abby is the type of person you want to have in your program because she makes the whole team better. She led our bench. We had so much energy on the bench all season long and she was absolutely the verbal leader. I know Abby will go on to bigger and better things.”
Albeit they were bounced in the second round, the Lady Crusaders accomplished plenty throughout the season as they won the Allegheny Mountain League title and the District 9 Class A title — the latter of which was the team’s first since 2010.
“Those were some of our goals,” Pistner said. “We missed our goal of winning a state championship but other than that, we met a lot of goals along the way. We just kept getting better and better and better. Once the playoffs rolled around, we were hitting our marks. If it wasn’t for that first quarter, I think we would’ve been ok tonight.
“I told them, especially in the second half, (this game) will go a long way for next year. We’re a young group ... There’s a lot of tears in there. The more you have invested, the harder it is to end. This team has a lot invested and I know this will drive them for next year.”
UNION AREA 38,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 35
Score by Quarters
Union 17 11 5 5 — 38
ECC 5 5 13 12 — 35
Union Area—38
Kayla Fruehstorfer 2 0-0 6, Kylie Fruehstorfer 3 1-3 9, Kelly Cleaver 3 2-2 8, Zoe Lepri 4 1-2 9, Kendall Preuhs 1 0-0 2, Bella Cameron 0 0-0 0, Mia Preuhs 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 4-7 38.
Elk County Catholic—35
Lucy Klawuhn 4 0-0 12, Sami Straub 2 4-4 8, Syd Alexander 3 0-0 8, Tori Newton 3 1-6 7, Emily Mourer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5-10 35.
Three-pointers: Union 4 (Ka. Fruehstorfer 2, Ky. Fruehstorfer 2), ECC 6 (Klawuhn 4, Alexander 2).