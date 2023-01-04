BROCKWAY — Fresh off of an Elk County Holiday Tournament win to cap off 2022, the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team continued that momentum into 2023 with a 43-21 road win over the Brockway Lady Rovers on Tuesday evening.
“We had a big size advantage on Brockway and we knew that coming in,” ECC head coach Ken Pistner said. “They kind of packed it back in and it was a good game. First game of the year coming off of the holiday tournament.”
Syd Alexander led the Lady Crusaders with 15 points while Sami Straub had eight points and Lucy Klawuhn had seven points. The Lady Crusaders also had four players with at least four rebounds, led by Tori Newton’s six boards as Klawuhn, Emily Mourer and Kiri Emmer had four.
“Kiri got a bunch of rebounds,” Pistner said. “I thought Syd Alexander played pretty good tonight too. She was pretty active out there. Tori always does a good job on the boards and she’s tough inside. All in all, I thought it was a good team effort.”
Elk County Catholic (9-1) jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead before Brockway finally responded with buckets from Rheanna Spinda and Madelyn Schmader. But the Lady Crusaders would take an 11-4 lead after the first quarter as Emmert hit a corner three as the buzzer sounded.
“First quarter, we were a little bit cold and a little intimidated,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “We didn’t come out shooting the ball but once we started shooting it, we stayed within 10 to 12 in the first half.”
Brockway started out the second quarter with two free throws after ECC was issued a technical for not having Emmert in the scorebook to start the game, but both were missed. However, a Kalina Powell three cut the Brockway deficit to just four before ECC started pulling away on a 9-0 run, capped off by a Mourer putback.
Schmader would hit two free throws and Alexander would get a putback of her own as ECC held a 22-11 halftime lead.
Brockway (1-9) got the deficit back to single-digits as Spinda hit a deep two to start the second half. But from there, ECC would turn up its defense and would go on a 10-2 run to end the quarter as they held a 32-15 lead heading into the fourth.
“I thought our bench did a pretty good job coming in and we didn’t get into any flow tonight,” Pistner said. “That’s probably my fault — I didn’t have good rotation going on. But I was happy with how things went. We took a lot of good shots. We didn’t make a whole lot tonight but we took a lot of good shots.”
The Lady Crusaders would eventually get its lead to 20 as Straub made an and-one with 5:29 left to play — the first time ECC made it to the free throw line in the contest. Straub would tack on two more free throws with 4:40 to go as ECC held a 41-19 lead.
Alexander would later score underneath and a Powell layup would eventually set the final score at 43-21 Elk County Catholic.
“They are a class act,” Esposito said of ECC. “Their team is classy and they are a really well-rounded basketball team. We stuck with them. They were patient and they were deliberate. We tried to force too many things and we were within striking range a couple of times. But our team is so young where they want to force things. We’ve got to learn to relax a little bit, work the ball a little bit more. It’s getting better.”
Brockway had just three players record points, with Schmader leading the way with 10 points and six rebounds.
“I’ll take a hundred Madelyn Schmaders,” Esposito said. “From beginning to end, she never gives up, she never quits hustling and fights hard. For our seniors, she’s our leader.”
Elk County Catholic will be back on the court Friday at DuBois Central Catholic.
“We look forward to coming to DuBois to play DCC on Friday,” Pistner said.
Brockway will also play again on Friday as they host Brookville.
“We’re progressing,” Esposito said. “No one can fault us because we’re a hustling team. We’re a scrappy team. Unfortunately, we just don’t have as many bodies on the bench as a lot of these other teams do. But the kids are learning. It’s going to get better and better.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 43,
BROCKWAY 21
Score by Quarters
ECC 11 11 10 11 —43
B’way 4 7 4 6 — 21
Elk County Catholic—43
Sami Straub 2 3-3 8, Tori Newton 3 0-0 6, Syd Alexander 7 0-0 15, Lucy Klawuhn 3 0-0 7, Emily Mourer 2 0-0 4, Kiri Emmert 1 0-0 3, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 0 0-0 0, Alexa Chamberlin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-3 43.
Brockway—21
Sophia Schmader 0 0-0 0, Rheanna Spinda 3 0-0 6, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Zoe Puhala 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 4 2-5 10, Kalina Powell 2 0-2 5, Mya Fremer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 2-7 21.
Three-pointers: ECC 4 (Emmert, Straub, Alexander, Klawuhn), B’way 1 (Powell).