DuBOIS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team got to 5-0 on the young season Wednesday night as they took a low-scoring 34-22 road win over the DuBois Lady Beavers.
Tori Newton led the Lady Crusaders with 12 points and 15 rebounds while Lucy Klawuhn had 10 points — all of which were in the second half.
“We can play any type of basketball game,” ECC head coach Ken Pistner said. “If people want to play physical, we’ll play physical. If we want to get into an athletic game, we’ll get into an athletic game. I was happy with girls. They adapted to the style of play that DuBois wanted to play. And I think we handled it pretty well.”
“It’s disappointing,” DuBois head coach Rodney Thompson said. “That was definitely one we wanted to have ... We couldn’t get anything going offensively at all — which has been a bit of an issue.”
Elk County Catholic jumped out to a 6-0 lead before thanks to four points by Emily Mourer before Brooke Chewning scored a layup for DuBois to make it 6-2.
The Lady Crusaders then held a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and got to an 11-5 lead midway through the second quarter with a bucket by Newton and Maurer each before DuBois answered to make it 11-9. Sarah Henninger scored underneath and Izzy Geist-Salone knocked down a midranger to cut the deficit before Newton grabbed a rebound and put it back to make it 13-9 Lady Crusaders.
After Syd Alexander hit one of two free throws to make it 14-9 with 2:21 left in the second quarter, Geist-Salone hit another jumper to make it 14-11. Newton then made both free throws in the double bonus as the Lady Crusaders had a 16-11 halftime lead.
“The defense was ok and it kept us in it for a long time,” Thompson said. “That was the only thing that kept us around. There’s still a lot of cleanup stuff that we have to do.”
DuBois would then cut the ECC lead to three on two different occasions in the third quarter. Gabby Orzechowski scored underneath as ECC held a 16-13 lead before Klawuhn scored her first two field goals of the game to make it 20-13 Lady Crusaders.
Alexis Pfeufer and Allie Snyder then answered for DuBois to make it 20-17 ECC before Alexander scored underneath and Klawuhn hit a three to stretch out the Lady Crusaders lead to 25-17 to end the third quarter.
Pfeufer hit a floater early in the fourth quarter to cut the ECC lead to six before the Lady Crusaders got a double-digit lead at 30-19 after another Klawuhn three and a bucket underneath by Newton.
Newton would then hit a couple free throws and another basket down low to make it 34-19 before Chewning hit a three for DuBois with seconds left to set the final at 34-22.
Pistner said he was really pleased with the overall performance of his team.
“Tori (Newton) did a good job on the boards,” Pistner said. “Emily Mourer had a good game. She got to a lot of loose balls and a lot of rebounds. She hit some shots. We’re a team that we can have seven players play really well. Each night it seems to be somebody different. I thought we passed the ball really well tonight. We found a lot of open people — we missed a lot of bunnies tonight — but we found the open people all night long. We played really unselfish tonight and I was really happy with that.”
The Lady Crusaders get a bit of a break before they take to the hardwood again on Wednesday in the Elk County Holiday Tournament at St. Marys.
“Those are tough games to play but I thought we did a really nice job,” Pistner said. “We played unselfishly and we played the style of basketball tonight that we needed to to win.”
DuBois (3-2) is back in action on Wednesday as well, as they’ll play in the Brookville Holiday Tournament.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Thompson said. “We have an idea on how to play but we have a ways to go. The girls’ effort has never been a question. They work hard all the time. It’s just a matter of learning how to play the game ... There’s so many little parts in the game that end up in points for the opponent that we have a hard time overcoming.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 34,
DuBOIS 22
Score by Quarters
ECC 7 9 9 9 — 34
DuBois 3 8 6 5 — 22
Elk County Catholic—34
Tori Newton 4 4-4 12, Syd Alexander 1 1-2 3, Lucy Klawuhn 4 0-0 10, Emily Mourer 3 0-2 6, Sami Straub 1 1-2 3, Gabby Weisner 0 0-2 0, Madi Marzullo 0 0-2 0, Caitlyn Vollmer 0 0-0 0, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Reagan Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-14 34.
DuBois—22
Madison Rusnica 1 1-2 3, Izzy Geist-Salone 2 0-3 4, Abbie McCoy 0 0-0 0, Sarah Henninger 1 0-0 2, Alexis Pfeufer 2 0-0 4, Allie Snyder 1 0-0 2, Gabby Orzechowski 1 0-0 2, Abby Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Brooke Chewning 2 0-0 5, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Kam Fontaine 0 0-1 0, Teegan Runyon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 1-6 22.
Three-pointers: ECC 2 (Lucy Klawuhn 2), DuBois 1 (Brooke Chewning).