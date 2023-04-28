ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders’ bats were alive and well on Thursday afternoon at Benzinger Park against Clarion-Limestone. After the Lady Lions took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, 13 unanswered ECC runs on 14 hits helped the Lady Crusaders pick up a 13-3 win in five innings.
Six of the 14 Lady Crusader hits went for extra bases, highlighted by two-run homers by Gabby Weisner and Lucy Klawuhn — with Weisner’s being her first career over-the-fence home run. Klawuhn was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBIs as she was a double shy of the cycle.
After allowing three runs and three hits in the top of the first, ECC pitcher Emily Mourer settled down inside the circle and allowed just one Lady Lion hit after that — an Abby Knapp single with two outs in the top of the fifth. Mourer also didn’t walk a single batter and struck out six.
“We hit the ball hard,” ECC head coach Eric Weisner said. “The girls are hitting well. We’re still getting under a couple here and there but it’s about being disciplined at the plate. We’re still working on that and we’re doing a lot of different things in practice to focus on that. But yeah, the hitting’s been fantastic. The fielding today, I thought, was a lot better than we fielded on Tuesday (against Clarion). It was an all-around good game.”
The Lady Lions came out of the gates firing as Abby Knapp hit a single up the middle and then Jenna Dunn hit one to right field as ECC had its only error of the contest, moving Dunn to third and Knapp home for the quick 1-0 C-L lead. Alyssa Wiant then hit a double into the right-center gap to bring home Dunn for a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Olivia Smith hit an RBI single up the middle to give the visitors a 3-0 lead just five batters into the contest.
“That Clarion-Limestone team is a heck of a lot better than their record shows,” coach Weisner said.
But from there, Mourer struck out the next two batters and it was all Lady Crusaders for the remainder of the afternoon.
Klawuhn led off the bottom of the first by roping the first pitch Dunn sent her way for a single. That led to Weisner’s two-run homer over the center field fence as ECC trailed 3-2.
“She’s had a couple inside-the-park ones,” coach Weisner said of his daughter. “First one (over the fence). That’s for practice or anything ... That’s one of those proud dad moments, absolutely.”
With two outs, ECC would take a 4-3 lead on an Ellie Baron two-run single. Once batter later, Tessa Fledderman hit an RBI single to center for a 5-3 lead. Klawuhn’s second at-bat of the inning was a triple down the left field line, bringing home Fledderman and Mackenzie Bille for a 7-3 lead. Klawuhn then scored on a wild pitch as ECC capped off its eight-run inning.
Mourer would then retire the side in the next three innings as ECC got its lead up to 13-3. Coach Weisner said with Mourer not feeling well at the beginning of the week, he wanted her to throw yet if she was up for it.
“I still wanted to get her innings and throw and see what happens,” coach Weisner said. “We’ve got a good couple of pitchers behind her — I think we’ve proved that already. (Mourer) pitched extremely well. She settled in after that first inning and really started hitting spots.”
Mourer helped her own cause with a double with one out in the bottom of the second as Sydney Alexander’s RBI single brought courtesy runner Mya Pistner home for a 9-3 ECC lead.
The Lady Crusaders got the long ball working again in the bottom of the third. Fledderman started it off with an RBI single to right to bring home Ellie Baron. After Bille reached on an error, Klawuhn tagged Dunn with a two-run shot well over the left field fence as the Lady Crusaders brought its lead up to nine.
After another three up, three down top of the fourth by the Lady Lions, ECC’s final run of the game came on an Alexander RBI single after Mourer led off the inning with her second double, plating Pistner as a courtesy runner once again for a 13-3 lead.
Clarion-Limestone needed at least a run to extend the game into the bottom of the fifth, as Knapp hit a two-out single to right. But Mourer then got Dunn to ground out to short as ECC picked up a mercy rule 13-3 win in five innings.
“It was a great team effort and a great win today,” coach Weisner said. “Hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
Baron and Fledderman were each 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Alexander joined the duo going 2-for-2 as she had a run scored and an RBI.
Knapp was 2-for-3 with a run scored as she had two of the four Lady Lion hits.
Elk County Catholic (8-3) hosts Bradford on Monday and then takes part in the 25th annual Elk County Tournament on Wednesday with St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Coudersport also taking part.
“We have our sights set on the county tournament,” coach Weisner said. “That’s our next goal is to win that — which we have the talent to do. Then it’s districts. Once you get in there, anything can happen.”
Clarion-Limestone (2-8) is at Redbank Valley on Monday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 13,
CLARION-LIMESTONE 3, 5 innings
Score by Innings
C-L 300 00 — 3
ECC 813 1x — 13
Clarion-Limestone—3
Abby Knapp c 3120, Jenna Dunn ss 3100, Alyssa Wiant p 2111, Sam Simpson cf 2000, Olivia Smith 2b 2011, Kaylee Smith ss 2000, Jocalyn Henry lf 2000, Jesalyn Girt 3b 2000, Anna Huffman rf 2000. Totals: 20-3-4-2.
Elk County Catholic—13
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3334, Gabby Weisner cf 3112, Lydia Anderson 1b 3110, Emily Mourer p 3020, Mya Pistner cr 0200, Sydney Alexander 3b 2121, Caitlyn Vollmer c 2000, Sophia Cherry ph 1000, Ellie Baron rf 2222, Josie Lawrie ph 1000, Tessa Fledderman dp 2222, Alexa Chamberlin ph 1000, Mackenzie Bille 2b 2110, Reagan Bauer lf 0000. Totals: 25-13-14-11.
Errors: C-L 2, ECC 1. LOB: C-L 2, ECC 1. DP: C-L 1, ECC 0. 2B: Wiant; Mourer 2, Anderson. 3B: Klawuhn. HR: Weisner, Klawuhn. SB: Alexander.
Pitching
Clarion-Limestone: Alyssa Wiant-4 IP, 14 H, 13 R, 13 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Wiant.