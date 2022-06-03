BROCKWAY — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders softball team earned a PIAA Class A playoff berth Thursday afternoon as they took down Forest Area, 8-7, in the District 9 Class A true second place game at Brockway High School.
The No. 4 seed Lady Crusaders held an 8-4 lead over No. 3 Forest Area heading into the bottom of the seventh. But the Lady Fires scored three runs and had the winning run at the plate before ECC was able to get an out to advance to its first state playoff berth since 2018.
“I expected an extremely tough game,” ECC head coach Eric Weisner said. “Forest is a good team. They’ve got a young pitcher (in Izzy Flick) but she can spin the ball. She’s good. And they don’t make many mistakes. They’re very, very solid and there’s a reason they were playing in this game. I knew it was going to be a tough game. The girls hung in there and they battled. They hit the ball well.”
Caitlyn Vollmer was 3-for-4 with two RBIs as the No. 6 hitter in the lineup while Lucy Klawuhn was 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the leadoff hitter.
“Caitlyn had some huge hits,” Weisner said. “And that’s one thing — when the top of the lineup is struggling a little bit, the bottom of the lineup seems to pull through. If we can get them all hitting at the same time, look out because this team is going to be dangerous ... Top to bottom, any girl can put the ball in play. They can all hit. If we can put it all together, we’re going to be a dangerous team.”
Klawuhn led off the game with a triple that one-hopped off the left/center wall and two batters later, Lydia Anderson brought her home with a sac fly to center to make it 1-0.
The Lady Crusaders (16-8) scored two more in the top of the second as Klawuhn had a two-RBI single to make it 3-0.
Forest then responded in the bottom of the second as they loaded up the bases with two outs. Leadoff hitter Emma McFarland then hit a bases-clearing double to tie it up at 3-3.
But the ECC offense scored for the third consecutive inning in the top of the third as Vollmer hit a two-RBI single to right to make it 5-3 Lady Crusaders.
The Lady Fires made it 5-4 in the bottom of the third as Izzy Flick helped out her own cause inside the circle with an RBI single down the right field line.
A scoreless fourth inning then saw ECC get back on track in the top of the fifth. Ellie Baron hit a single to center that plated pitcher Emily Mourer’s courtesy runner, Reagan Bauer, to make it 6-4. And with Tessa Fledderman at the plate, a Flick wild pitch brought Klawuhn home to make it 7-4.
Elk County Catholic would get another in the top of the sixth as Anderson had her second sac fly RBI of the day — this time to left field as Maggie Boehme made a nice running catch, but it allowed Gabrielle Weisner to tag back up and make it home for an 8-4 ECC lead.
The Lady Fires appeared to get something started in the bottom of the sixth as Flick led off with a single. But Kat Kirst was able to start a 4-6-3 double play to Klawuhn with Akeela Greenawalt at the plate to thwart any momentum.
“That double play here, I didn’t even think we were going to get her at second because she started stealing,” Weisner said. “She was breaking on the steal — ball hit and we still got the out. That was a huge play. Kudos to Kat for seeing it and doing it. I guess if you practice it, you can do it and execute. It was fantastic.”
The Lady Crusaders weren’t able to score anymore in the top of the seventh as Forest took its last at-bats, making the game interesting to say the least. Madison McFarland hit a two-RBI single to make it 8-6 and one batter later, an Emily Aites fielder’s choice made it 8-7.
Mourer then battled with Boehme and after multiple foul balls, drew a walk. With the tying run at first and Flick as the winning run at the plate, Mourer was able to get Flick to hit a grounder to third baseman Sydney Alexander — who scooped it up and threw to first to seal the 8-7 win.
The win marked the first time ECC will head to the state playoffs since 2018.
“It was our goal at the beginning of the year and we missed it by a little bit last year,” Weisner said of making state playoffs. “We’re still a young team. We’re only graduating two seniors. So the sky’s the limit for this team. If they put their mind to it and continue to practice hard, I’m really looking forward to the next two years after this year.”
Weisner was also thankful for the opportunity to have the true second place game to allow his Lady Crusaders to be in this position.
“It’s good that they do true second here (for D-9) in softball,” Weisner said. “We played a lot of hard teams. We played Warren and St. Marys and we played Johnsonburg three times this year. They’re the AA champs and we beat them two out of three times. Even if you lose some of those games, it knocks you down in the rankings but you’re playing teams that get you prepared for this. If we didn’t have a shot at true second, it’s sort of like you’re upset because you play some hard teams but at the same time, it’s good to get the girls prepared for those tough games. You saw tonight here — no team is going to quit. Everyone is going to play hard. We’ve just got to continue to do what we do.”
With the win, Elk County Catholic will now play District 10 champion Saegertown in the first round of the PIAA Class A state playoffs on Monday.
“We’re not afraid of anybody,” Weisner said. “We’ll play anybody. The week before playoffs, we played Warren and we played them extremely hard. The score doesn’t show it — we lost 9-2 — but it was 4-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. And we had a couple errors. But we played them hard. Then we went and played St. Marys and lost 6-0. But the girls were in that game the entire time. Then we played DuBois Central to a 4-3 game. They’re peaking at the right time and that’s all that you can ask about this team.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 8,
FOREST AREA 7
Score by Innings
ECC 122 021 0 — 8
Forest 031 000 3 — 7
Elk County Catholic—8
Lucy Klawuhn ss 4122, Gabby Weisner cf 3110, Lydia Anderson 1b 2112, Emily Mourer p 2010, Reagan Bauer cr-lf 0200, Sydney Alexander 2b 4110, Caitlyn Vollmer c 4032, Sarah Hasselman cr 0100, Ellie Baron lf 3111, Tessa Fledderman dp 3000, Hope Farley rf 3000, Kathrine Kirst 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-8-10-7.
Forest Area—7
Emma McFarland cf 4133, Alexis Oswald 2b 4000, Madison McFarland ss 3222, Emily Aites 1b 4001, Maggie Boehme lf 3010, Izzy Flick p 4031, Akeela Greenawalt 3b 3100, Faith Deitrich c 3000, Anna Stitt cr 0100, Brenna Thompson rf 2220. Totals: 30-7-11-7.
Errors: ECC 0, Forest 1. LOB: ECC 6, Forest 5. DP: ECC 2, Forest 0. 2B: Mourer; E. McFarland. 3B: Klawuhn. SF: Anderson 2. SB: Klawuhn. CS: Alexander (by Deitrich). HBP: Weisner (by Flick); Thompson (by Mourer).
Pitching
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-7 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB.
Forest Area: Izzy Flick-7 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 R, 4 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Flick.