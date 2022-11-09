RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — State playoff wins never come easy and that was certainly the case Tuesday night at Maplewood’s gym.
After a dominant first set, Maplewood pulled through in the final two sets to complete the sweep of Elk County Catholic, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20, in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
It was the Lady Tigers’ first win in a state playoff game since they won the state championship in 2017. Maplewood will face Homer Center in the quarterfinal round on Saturday at a time and location to be determined.
“It’s one step forward,” said Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft. “One more step forward. A win’s a win. We’re gonna be happy, celebrate with it, but we know we can play better than what we played.”
After the Lady Tigers won the first set 25-13, the Lady Crusaders played the following two sets with more intensity. In the second set, the Lady Tigers jumped out to an 8-2 lead. However, hitting errors doomed the Lady Tigers and the Lady Crusaders fought back, eventually tying the set at 12. For the next few points, the two teams kept things close. The Lady Tigers led 20-18 when they rattled off five consecutive points to jump out to a two-set lead. Kills by Sadie Thomas and Elizabeth Hunter and a pair of errors by the Lady Crusaders clinched the set for the Lady Tigers. Hunter also earned a block to start the Lady Tigers’ run.
Both teams started off the third and final set by scoring four points apiece. However, the Lady Tigers broke the tie and went out to an 11-7 lead. After Hunter earned another kill, Lady Crusaders head coach Tricia Bauer called a timeout. Out of the timeout, the Lady Crusaders hung right with the Lady Tigers. The Lady Crusaders eventually pulled within two after Maddie Bierley earned a block to make the score 22-20. However, that was the last point the Lady Crusaders recorded as the Lady Tigers scored the last three points to complete the sweep. Thomas served a ball that the Lady Crusaders failed to return for Maplewood’s 25th point of the set.
“They played well,” Bauer said of the second and third sets. “They were passing the ball. We were putting the ball away. I thought they played really well.”
As district champions, the Lady Tigers earned the opportunity to host Tuesday’s game. Maplewood’s three seniors, Thomas, setter Bailey Varndell and libero McKenna Crawford, earned a victory in their final home game.
According to Thomas, winning a state playoff game on the team’s home court made it more special.
“It really means a lot to do it on our home court and especially to be part of the state playoffs,” Thomas said. “It just feels great because we’ve been playing here ever since we were little. We’ve been in this gym since we were even younger because of our siblings. It just means a lot that it was here and we won.”
During their final home game, Thomas, Varndell and Crawford came ready to play. Thomas led the team with 13 kills while Varndell chipped in eight. Varndell also passed for 24 assists. Varndell and Thomas also recorded four and three aces, respectively. Crawford led the defense with 17 digs while Thomas registered seven.
The Lady Tigers’ underclassmen also pitched in for the win. Hunter, a junior, was third on the team with seven kills. Hunter also compiled a pair of blocks. Madison O’Hara, a sophomore, recorded seven digs defensively.
“I thought Bailey and McKenna played pretty flawless,” Bancroft said. “They stepped up. Bailey ended up with eight kills, moved around and played well and McKenna played spectacular defense. I think that I would have to say that Sadie would say ‘I could play better.’ Her hitting percentage was not the greatest, but that’s why we’re a team. When she wasn’t on offensively, Megan Woge picked it up, Elizabeth Hunter did, so the rest of the team surrounded her. But those three (seniors), they’re solid and we’re gonna hopefully go a long ways with them on the floor.”
Reagan Bauer and Tori Newton each had seven kills, Bierley had four kills and one block and Madison Marzullo had three kills and two blocks. Kiri Emmert also had 19 assists.
After losing to the Lady Tigers, the Lady Crusaders end their season with a 16-2 record. The Lady Crusaders had five seniors on this year’s team: Bierley, Marzullo, Gabby Weisner, Tessa Fledderman and Josie Lawrie.
“We had five seniors and they all had a different contribution to the team,” Bauer said. “I feel bad for them that their season had to end this way, but they were all good girls and they worked hard. It’s a shame that their season ended on a note like this, but we’re good ... They were fun to work with and leave big shoes to fill.”
After winning on Tuesday, the Lady Tigers will matchup with Homer Center in the quarterfinals on Saturday. After finishing second in District 6, Homer Center swept Frazier (25-20, 25-20, 25-16) in their first round game on Tuesday.